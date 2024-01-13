How John Conroy went from birthday pints to 32 years of a capella with the Granite City Chorus

One day in January 1992, after originally being promised a birthday pint, John Conroy found himself surrounded by nine men at an a capella rehearsal.

He had at first refused his friend’s offer to try out with the group, the Granite City Chorus, after a spontaneous sing-along together at Hogmanay.

But with a pint in celebration of his birthday to sweeten the deal, John agreed to listen in.

Upon turning up, he quickly realised listening was not an option as the musical director told him to get into position.

However, as the pitch pipe was blown and the four-part harmony rose, John’s reservations fell away and he was hooked.

“These guys started singing and that was it,” he said. “I’ve been there ever since.

“The harmonies just got me and the thrill you get from actually making the harmonies – it’s just brilliant.”

‘Helps me forget all my troubles’

Turning 75 next week, John is now the group’s longest-serving active member.

The Granite City Chorus was formed by several husbands of members of Aberdeen’s Sweet Adelines, another chorus group, in the oil boom in 1990.

They were initially named the Royal Mailers in a nod to their longest-serving president who worked in the Post Office on Crown Street which was also their rehearsal space for a time.

The group was Scotland’s first registered barbershop chorus and has performed at a variety of events.

John admitted a top highlight so far was performing alongside Fiona Kennedy at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen in November 2022.

Originally from Liverpool with a childhood spent in Irish folk clubs and get-togethers, John was certainly not a stranger to singing when he joined the group.

But what did surprise him were the other health benefits that came with it.

As part of a group, the physicality and technicality of singing help him focus while the banter from the guys and buzz of performing all leave him with a “feel good factor”.

He added: “You forget about all your troubles and just have a good time.”

The thrills of aviation to Granite City Chorus

The former aircraft engineer moved from Liverpool to Lossiemouth as part of the Buccaneers squadron in the Navy.

After meeting his wife who lived in Buckie, the couple moved to Aberdeen in 1975 and John went into civil engineering.

At first, he worked with Dan Air and Loganair before he started his own company.

The Aberdeen resident said he would look after aircraft as an asset for owners and oversee the transitions between jurisdictions. At times this took him to the USA, China and Russia.

Despite this, he said there is nothing quite like the buzz of performing with the Granite City Chorus.

The group are holding a taster evening of a capella singing on Tuesday Janaury 16 and John encouraged anyone interested in getting involved to come along.

He added: “I poo-pooed it at first but when you actually hear it you say ‘wow’. You don’t know until you try it, you’ve got to give your own voice a try.”

The Granite City Chorus Come Sing with Us evening taster of a cappella singing is being held at 7.30pm on Tuesday January 16 at Fountainhall Church at the Stocket in the Church Hall.