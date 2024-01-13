PAOK to face no punishment over claims Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye was racially abused

Greek side PAOK will face no punishment over claims Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye was racially abused during a Europa Conference League match in November.

The Dons complained to Uefa after the 2-2 draw at the Toumba Stadium, saying that the 24-year-old was subject to racist abuse from PAOK fans.

A statement issued by the Dons following the match read: “During the second half of this evening’s Europa Conference League match against PAOK, it was brought to our attention that an Aberdeen FC player, Pape Habib Gueye, was the victim of racial abuse from a section of PAOK supporters.

“Aberdeen FC club staff immediately informed the Uefa venue director and following conclusion of the match met with the Uefa match delegate to officially report the matter.

“Pape has the unwavering support of his teammates and all at Aberdeen FC will liaise fully with Uefa during the course of their investigations into this very serious matter.

“As a club we have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or racist abuse.

“There is no place for such behaviour in football, or society as a whole.”

Dons midfielder Jamie McGrath said the Aberdeen players may have walked off the pitch if they had known about the incident at the time.

PAOK described Aberdeen’s complaint as “clearly a product of imagination, as it did not come to the attention of any official” and denied there had ever been instances of “racist behaviour” at Toumba Stadium.

A report in the Daily Record said the Greek club will face no action over the incident.

A Uefa spokesperson said: “There was an investigation and the disciplinary bodies ultimately closed the proceedings.”