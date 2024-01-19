5 things to do this weekend: Wedding Exhibition in Aberdeen and stargazing in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Wedding Exhibition in Aberdeen and stargazing in the Highlands

Stargazing, a wedding exhibition and more are on the agenda.

Try stargazing this weekend. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
By Jenna Scott

Coldplay fans, stargazers, bride-to-be’s and spiritualists have plenty to do this weekend!

Your Wedding Exhibition

Brides, grooms and parties from near and far are invited to the north-east’s ultimate wedding event at the P&J Live.

Your Wedding Exhibition returns on Sunday for its 26th year to showcase and promote the best of the local wedding industry.

Guests can browse and discuss and plan out their big day with other soon-to-be honeymooners whilst enjoying a choreographed fashion show that takes place twice throughout the day, giving visitors the chance to explore the entire floor.

The wedding exhibition of the year is back. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Star Stories at Abriachan Forest

The Highland Astronomy team are setting up for an evening of stargazing and storytelling in the Abriachan Forest this Saturday.

Depending on weather conditions, astronomer Stephen Mackintosh will guide visitors through the site under the dark skies – an indoor presentation is planned if the weather is poor.

A guest speaker is also set to give an informal talk on astronomy.

Booking is essential due to limited capacity. Admission for under 16s with an accompanying adult is free.

Venture through the forest. Image: Shutterstock.

Spiritual Tea Party with Derek & Angela @Sole Retreat

Spiritual medium Derek McGillivray and his partner Angela are hosting an exciting afternoon for visitors to learn how to read tea leaves and Angel cards.

The event is a chance to explore and experience the intricacies of mediumship under the guidance of the experienced couple through an interactive workshop.

Refreshments will be provided.

The event takes place at Sole Retreat Spiritual and Wellness Centre in Elgin on Saturday.

Spaces are limited and must be booked. Contact Derek via 07468119635 or email derek@ahappymedium.co.uk

Polish-Scottish Ceilidh

Celebrate both Scottish and Polish tradition through a variety of songs and dances with ceilidh band Danse McCabre.

The band will play a mix of Scottish, Irish and European music with all dances demonstrated to ensure everyone can get on their feet and join in with the fun.

Traditional Polish and Scottish food tasting will also be included in the ticket price.

The event takes place at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Tickets can be booked via Eventbrite.

Aberdeen Art Gallery. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Go along to  Aberdeen Art Gallery

If you are looking for something to do, why not head to Aberdeen’s Art Gallery? Not only does it boast an impressive collection, it currently has a special exhibition on celebrating 50 years of printmaking at Peacock.

On display works by founding members and artists, pioneering printmakers and influential teachers, who established the centre of contemporary printmaking in 1974.

