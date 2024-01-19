5 things to do this weekend: Wedding Exhibition in Aberdeen and stargazing in the Highlands

Coldplay fans, stargazers, bride-to-be’s and spiritualists have plenty to do this weekend!

Your Wedding Exhibition

Brides, grooms and parties from near and far are invited to the north-east’s ultimate wedding event at the P&J Live.

Your Wedding Exhibition returns on Sunday for its 26th year to showcase and promote the best of the local wedding industry.

Guests can browse and discuss and plan out their big day with other soon-to-be honeymooners whilst enjoying a choreographed fashion show that takes place twice throughout the day, giving visitors the chance to explore the entire floor.

Star Stories at Abriachan Forest

The Highland Astronomy team are setting up for an evening of stargazing and storytelling in the Abriachan Forest this Saturday.

Depending on weather conditions, astronomer Stephen Mackintosh will guide visitors through the site under the dark skies – an indoor presentation is planned if the weather is poor.

A guest speaker is also set to give an informal talk on astronomy.

Booking is essential due to limited capacity. Admission for under 16s with an accompanying adult is free.

Spiritual Tea Party with Derek & Angela @Sole Retreat

Spiritual medium Derek McGillivray and his partner Angela are hosting an exciting afternoon for visitors to learn how to read tea leaves and Angel cards.

The event is a chance to explore and experience the intricacies of mediumship under the guidance of the experienced couple through an interactive workshop.

Refreshments will be provided.

The event takes place at Sole Retreat Spiritual and Wellness Centre in Elgin on Saturday.

Spaces are limited and must be booked. Contact Derek via 07468119635 or email derek@ahappymedium.co.uk

Polish-Scottish Ceilidh

Celebrate both Scottish and Polish tradition through a variety of songs and dances with ceilidh band Danse McCabre.

The band will play a mix of Scottish, Irish and European music with all dances demonstrated to ensure everyone can get on their feet and join in with the fun.

Traditional Polish and Scottish food tasting will also be included in the ticket price.

The event takes place at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Tickets can be booked via Eventbrite.

Go along to Aberdeen Art Gallery

If you are looking for something to do, why not head to Aberdeen’s Art Gallery? Not only does it boast an impressive collection, it currently has a special exhibition on celebrating 50 years of printmaking at Peacock.

On display works by founding members and artists, pioneering printmakers and influential teachers, who established the centre of contemporary printmaking in 1974.