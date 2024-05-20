Victorian home on banks of the River Ness on sale for £1.25 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Victorian home on banks of the River Ness on sale for £1.25 million

The historic property is located near the Ness Islands in Inverness.

By Ross Hempseed
Woodlands was designed by the architect Alexander Ross in 1863. Image: Galbraith.
Woodlands was designed by the architect Alexander Ross in 1863. Image: Galbraith.

A Victorian home nestled along the banks of the River Ness in Inverness is on the market for £1.25 million.

Woodlands – a stunning home designed by the architect Alexander Ross in 1863 – is set within its own secluded natural haven.

Located on the Island Bank Road, the property is close to the River Ness, the city centre, Eden Court Theatre and Bught Sports Park.

The impressive driveway. Image: Galbraith.

The current owners purchased Woodlands in 2011 and have carried out a number of improvements including the creation of the new dining kitchen with oil fired Aga, the installation of a wood burning stove in the hall and complete redecoration.

The hallway. Image: Galbraith.

Entering into the property, you are greeted with a bright and airy hallway with an ornate staircase heading upstairs. To the right is a study with a wall-full of bookshelves.

Along the hall is a large and spacious drawing room featuring a wood-burning fireplace with two arched wall-niches.

The grand drawing room. Image: Galbraith

Historic home offers bright and airy living spaces

All downstairs rooms feature high ceilings which bring in a lot of natural light.

The drawing room connects to the sitting room to the back of the home, which has large windows and access to the back garden conservatory.

The conservatory. Image: Galbraith

At the heart of the home is the massive country-style kitchen with large stone slate floor tiles, cream-coloured cabinets. Connected to the kitchen is a large pantry.

The pantry. Image: Galbraith
The kitchen/diner. Image: Galbraith

On the upper floor there are five bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an archway leading into a separate dressing area. There is also a large en-suite.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith

New owners will also be able to enjoy views out over the garden from the master bedroom balcony.

There is a secondary bedroom also with an en-suite and three more good-sized bedrooms, which share a shower room.

Another bedroom. Image: Galbraith

There is also a large double garage with a laundry room at the back of the property, as well as an upstairs room which has a wide-range of uses.

A well-kept garden. Image: Galbraith

Woodlands is currently listed with Galbraith for £1.25m.

