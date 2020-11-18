Aberdeen bars take inspiration from Danish hygge life with alpine offerings to spread festive cheer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bars in Aberdeen are transforming into cutesy Scottish chalets and offering up everything you’d expect to find after hitting the slopes in the French Alps when skiing.

While things may not quite be the same this Christmas, bars, restaurants and hotels across Aberdeen are transforming their venues into winter wonderlands to bring some festive cheer to the area.

Taking inspiration from the Scottish Highlands and the Danish and Norwegian hygge lifestyle, numerous venues across the city have unveiled their festive offerings, bringing mulled wine, Bailey’s hot chocolates, mulled cider and more to the masses.

© Supplied by The Chester Hotel

With a range of dishes bound to put smiles on the faces of diners of all ages, these establishments across the city are bringing some Christmas spirit to help inspire us and keep us fuelled when popping into town to pick up presents for our loved ones.

Here we take a closer look at what each venue is offering, and the tasty treats available, too.

The Chester Hotel – Queens Road, Aberdeen

Bringing festive cheer to the north-east, The Chester Hotel has commissioned a wooden alpine Glühwein chalet to be made where everything from hearty bratwurst, steak sandwiches, chicken burgers, freshly made crepes and warm cookies will be served.

Opening from noon to 10pm on Thursday November 26 through to Sunday January 3 and closing only for Christmas Day, the chalet will also offer up hot Glühwein, mulled cider and beer from steins (traditional beer mugs) for guests to enjoy.

© Supplied by The Chester Hotel

A naughty and nice drinks menu has also been created which will include hot chocolates for younger guests with the option to ‘spice it up’ for the parents with the addition of a range of spirits.

And it’s not just the drinks menu that’s had a revamp, a seasons eating’s dining experience will launch on Saturday November 28 and will see festive lunches and themed dinner events take place. The fixed menu events include a glass of fizz on arrival and a glass of paired wine with each course. Lunches are priced at £55 per person with children’s options from £10 for under 5s and dinner is £80.

A festive-themed afternoon tea will be on offer, too, and will be served from Wednesday to Sunday.

© Supplied by The Chester Hotel

Owner of The Chester Hotel, Graham Wood said:, “We’ve got an ‘adventful’ season full of Christmas spirit lined up for 2020. Everyone needs a festive lift this year especially. We’re excited about bringing an Alpine apres-ski vibe to the west end with the Glühwein chalet.

“Our fine dining events lined up in The Granite Suite offer a rare opportunity in 2020 to glam up. Sadly, regulations prevent us from having background music to add to the atmosphere and we’ve had to furlough Santa for the pre-Christmas period, but we aim to make things as merry and bright as we possibly can.”

© Supplied by The Chester Hotel

No.10 Bar & Restaurant – Queen’s Terrace

Escape to a winter wonderland in the heart of the city centre at No.10 Bar & Restaurant’s Chalet on the Terrace.

The Scottish winter-inspired chalet sees a new food and drink menu launch, with favourites including Highland steak stovies, chicken schnitzel, chalet burgers, fondue and fries, mini sugar doughnuts and a hot Granny Smith and almond puff pastry and more available to order.

There’s also warm mulled wine, spiced apple cinnamon cider, Bailey’s hot chocolate, a hot toddy and cranberry and mulled rum punch for those looking for warming drinks to try out.

It is currently open from Monday to Thursday from 4pm to 10pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Saturday from noon to 10pm.

The Draft Project – Justice Mill Lane

Bringing the retro apres-ski vibes to the city centre, The Draft Project on Justice Mill Lane has transformed the marquee area into an 80s-inspired ski party, with beer steins, mulled wine, boozy hot chocolate and a range of other themed-drinks available, too.

The venue is anticipated to have faux snow added to its decorative offering in the coming weeks and is also serving up dishes including penne Bolognese, cheese fondue with sweet potato fries, loaded fries with caramelised onion, rich beef gravy, parmesan croutons and melted cheese, not to mention chicken schnitzel, macaroni and tiroler grostl – an Austrian dish of potatoes, onions, beef and bacon topped with a fried egg.

Ivy Lodge – Shiprow

A new pop-up outdoor bar area, the Ivy Lodge is located out the back of the Aberdeen Douglas Hotel and is brought to the public by independent firms The Craftsman Company, Molly’s Bistro, Irish pub Malones Bar and the hotel itself.

Seating 40 people, the custom-built venue will offer up everything from mulled wine and cider to vodka, gin, rum, beer, port, Bailey’s, beer (both draught and bottled) and more.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

There will also be cocktails from The Craftsman Company available to order including an Espresso Martini, Zombie, Cosmopolitan, whisky Old Fashioned and an Espresso Rumtini.

To ease any hunger pangs, customers will be able to indulge in homemade pizzas. Flavours include pepperoni, meat feast, hot and spicy, veggie supreme and a vegan option, too.

The Ivy Lodge is open from 4pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday and is open from noon to 10pm Friday to Sunday.