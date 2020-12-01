Christmas food gifts that will support local producers and delight friends and family

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

For thoughtful gifts that will be popular with foodies and benefit businesses near you, look no further than this guide…

With so many local producers unable to serve customers in the normal way this year, support over the Christmas period will be even more important than ever.

And, as we all have foodies among our family and friends, what better way to put smiles on lots of faces this year than to shop with local food businesses?

In Scotland we are spoiled for choice when it comes to food, so there are many local producers doing fantastic things this Christmas that will be perfect for your loved ones.

For those who enjoy everything Scottish…

Dean’s Shortbread

Are you even Scottish if you don’t get some shortbread in your stockings? There are plenty to choose from this year, including an array of flavours from Dean’s in their new Aurora tins. You can find out more on the Dean’s website by clicking on the link in their Tweet below.

Inspired by the beauty that is the Aurora Borealis 🌠shop our NEW Aurora range here this Christmas 🎅🎄: https://t.co/h7ETEs4xtz pic.twitter.com/iol9uUXynW — Dean's (@DeansShortbread) November 17, 2020

For the socially conscious…

Social Bite’s Brownie Box

Social enterprise company Social Bite launched their home-delivered brownie boxes back in October and have now brought one out, especially for Christmas. One of our team members even tasted them on our Table Talk video series, much to the envy of the rest of the team, so it’s worth grabbing a box before they’re gone.

With festive flavours including gingerbread, maple spice, Black Forest and mince pie, it really is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when you know that for every box bought, the money will go straight to helping homeless people. Click on the link in the Tweet below for availability and pricing.

The jury might be out on if it is too early but we think this year needs all the festive cheer it can get…CHRISTMAS BROWNIE FLAVOURS are go go go! 🎄 🎅 https://t.co/5EXga9POkh pic.twitter.com/eNoBkZ3sWh — Social Bite (@SocialBite_) November 16, 2020

Social Stories Club

They aren’t Scottish-based but they support some Scottish social projects. Social Stories Club has put together a selection of hampers that support sustainable and impactful businesses and enterprises from up and down the country. They can even help you build your own hamper, for which you can choose your own products – why not make it all Scottish, all chocolatey, all drinkable or even appeal to your fellow foodie’s love of spice? Find out more information here.

Grace Chocolates’ Chocolate Making Kit

Based in the central belt is Grace Chocolates, which is an enterprise that seeks to help and support women who have been through or affected by the Scottish criminal justice system. They have a range of different products available on their website, including these hugely tempting chocolate making kits, as well as some pre-made chocolates such as pudding truffles, lollipops and white chocolate penguins. See the full range here.

For the seafood lovers…

Amity Fish Company’s fish boxes

Have you ever thought about giving a loved one some amazingly yummy Scottish seafood as a present but never known quite where to start? Well Amity have sorted that for us with their carefully-selected fish boxes that would make the ideal gift for all the fishy fanatics out there. More information is available here.

T HE 🐟 F I N E 🐟 N I N EYou asked. We listened. Our Fish Boxes are back and here to stay!🐟 9 carefully curated… Posted by Amity Fish Company on Saturday, November 14, 2020

The Seafood Shack’s cookbook

Kirsty and Fenella started their Ullapool-based shack in 2016 and have been thriving ever since. This year saw the launch of their first ever cookbook, which is available now and would make the perfect Christmas present for those who love to spend some time by the stove. For more information, or to order a copy, priced at £20 each, visit their website here.

For the sweet-toothed…

Scottish Bee Company’s Honey Trio

The Scottish Bee Company has had a great year this 2020. Not only did their heather honey receive the UK’s first ever kitemark for a food product, but they also recently announced they’ll be launching their products in the Far East markets of Singapore and Japan. They’ve also launched a whole host of new products in time for the festive season, including their new signature blend honey and some honey-based vinegars. Take a look at their website for more information here.

Chocolates of Glenshiel

If you go to the north-west Highlands today, you’ll sure get a delicious surprise. Chocolates of Glenshiel have everything you could possibly need for any chocolate lovers in your family who are picky about the type of chocolate they eat. Be it the local selection, whisky selection, gin selection or a “surprise me” range, it’s worth giving their online shop the once over when choosing for your resident chocoholic.

For the spice lovers…

Zepice’s spices

With a selection of pastes, blends and rubs, Inverness-based Zepice has everything you need to bring a little spice to someone’s Christmas. Inspired by the creator’s upbringing in Mauritius, all of Zepice’s products are gluten free, handmade and 100% natural. They are also the perfect size for stocking fillers – take a look at the website for pricing and availability here.

For those who like natural…

Orkney Craft Vinegar

A sustainable brewery in Orkney, this craft vinegar company makes products that are raw, unpasteurised and unfiltered, but also in a variety of flavours – from rhubarb, to sugar kelp. If you know someone who enjoys a good salad dressing, then these would make the perfect gift. Take a look at their website for more information here. The OCV Gift Box is £30 and includes free UK shipping.

For the meat-lovers…

Piggery-smokery’s Epic Xmas Dinner Kits

With this no-expense-spared advert (their words, not ours), the bacon box from Alford’s Piggery-Smokery is not one to be messed with and certainly not one to miss. Even if you don’t fancy giving someone a whole box of bacon (though, why wouldn’t you?) they have pack of single flavours on their website here.