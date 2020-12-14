Video: We put BrewDog’s giant festive burger to the test – so what’s the verdict?

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Made with buttermilk-fried turkey, crispy bacon, sausage stuffing, brie, Brussels sprout slaw, cranberry ketchup, and topped with a pig in blanket and with a side of gravy, this merry mouthful posed the perfect Christmas eating challenge for Julia Bryce.

It is no surprise that this year hospitality venues across the country are going the extra mile for diners.

And one north-east firm putting a festive twist on its much-loved burger offering is BrewDog.

Launching their Rudolph’s Drive-Thru burger, a mammoth eat with a whole range of ingredients packed into a poppy-seeded bun, there’s a lot to get your lips around.

Looking to find out what all the fuss was about, I headed along to the beer firm’s headquarters at DogTap in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, to put the burger and the side of festive fries to the test to see if it’s all it is hyped up to be.

Burger verdict:

Trying out the burger first, the price tag of £13 seemed on par with its usual burger prices which vary from £9.50 to £13 for specials. As expected, it was priced in accordance with their weekly specials instead of the core range.

The burger itself was very hefty to pick up, but it was the slab of buttermilk fried turkey which had been deep fried that was absolutely huge and stuck out both sides of the bun.

Layered on top of it was the sausage stuffing, melted brie, crispy bacon, cranberry ketchup and it was topped with the other half of the bun. The Brussels sprout slaw hid underneath the slab of fried poultry and the gravy was served in a small pot on the side. A knife with a pig in blanket pierced onto it was stabbed through the middle of the burger holding it all together.

The turkey was delicious, albeit a little overcooked and crisp, and the sausage stuffing was soft and herby. The brie had melted all down one side of the burger and was oozing at the bottom of the tray. The cranberry ketchup was one of my favourite elements, as was the Brussels sprout slaw which was a surprise as I don’t really like Brussels sprouts. As a coleslaw, though, I am definitely a fan. The pig in blanket on top was wrapped in a tough bacon, but the sausage encased in it was very succulent.

All in all this is one heck of an eat, and something I struggled to finish due to it being quite stodgy with the turkey and sausage stuffing. Make sure you pour plenty of the gravy on it to help moisten it all up as the turkey and stuffing make for a real mouthful.

Loaded fries verdict:

As for the fries, the turkey this time was much more juicy and the buttermilk batter was perfectly cooked. The French-fry style chips with skin on were crisp on the outside and fluffy in the middle, and there was plenty of them.

The stuffing balls were quite salty and dry, and not really to my taste, but the crispy onions on top and the succulent pigs in blankets were rather delicious, the onions especially adding a crunchier texture into the mix. The indulgent cranberry ketchup featured once again, but it was the gravy this time which stood out and was soaked up by the fluffy fries. Again, this was one big eat and not for the fait hearted when it comes to polishing food off.

For £7.45 I would recommend either sharing these with someone else if you’re trying out the festive burger, too, or enjoying as a meal on their own.

