Haggis – English!? ‘That’s rubbish! As far as I am concerned, just like whisky and football, haggis was invented in Scotland’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Haggis is widely regarded as our national dish, but did you know that it may have its origins in England?

The Scottish staple haggis has been around for hundreds of years and, although opinion is divided about it, if you love eating haggis then you will not a hear word against it.

It certainly has a Marmite factor – you either love it or hate it – and at this time of the year the haggis lovers come into their own as they celebrate the life of the man who did more for haggis than anyone, Robert Burns.

Burns loved writing his poetry and he loved his haggis enough to compose the famous “Address to a Haggis“.