Aldi cuts prices of food on final day of sale by 75% as it bids to cut amount of produce being wasted

Items in Aldi on their final day of sale before going out of date will have its prices cut by 75% as it aims to reduce food waste.

Shoppers at Aldi can now save money on staple products nearing the end of their shelf life – and help the environment at the same time.

The supermarket operator has revealed that it will be marking down perishable products such as bread, meat, fruit and vegetables by 75% before all of their 912 UK stores close on their last day of being in date.

Aldi currently reduces the price of some products on their best before or use by dates, but is now offering bigger discounts, which are marked with a red sticker.

The move will give savvy customers a bargain while also cutting food waste, as Aldi works towards a target of halving its food waste by 2030.

The time that items are reduced will vary by store, and all products will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reduce food waste

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: “Aldi is already known for its low prices, but these discounts will help some shoppers to cut their grocery bills even further – all while helping us reduce food waste.

“Customers should look out for the red stickers when shopping at Aldi, but shoppers need to be quick as I’m sure the products will prove popular.”

Iain Clunie, programme manager for food and drink, Zero Waste Scotland, welcomed Aldi’s initiative which will help reduce food waste and the harm it does to the planet.

“When food waste ends up in landfill, it rots and produces methane, a dangerous greenhouse gas driving up climate change,” he said.

“The process of growing, preparing and transporting the food that ends up on the supermarket shelves also adds to Scotland’s carbon footprint. So, there’s a double whammy effect at play when that food is wasted.

“We’re pleased to see initiatives, such as Aldi’s, to reduce food waste. As long as food has been stored as stated on the label and is within its use-by date then it is safe to eat.

“Our Love Food Hate Waste Scotland website is packed with recipes and inspiration for fresh food that needs to be used up quickly.”