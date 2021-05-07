Six of the best street food firms to grab al fresco dishes from in Moray and the Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Hit up these delicious street food feeds on your next adventure in Moray and the Highlands.

Street food has become incredibly popular in Scotland over the past few years. With the effects of the coronavirus pandemic resulting in the cancellation of lots of events many of these vendors would normally attend, street food firms are now out in force to make up for lost time.

The concept of street food is ready-to-eat food and drink cooked by a vendor on the street or in a public place.

© Supplied by Clair Irwin - Seafoo

While it is usually sold from a portable food truck, some of the firms on the Moray and Highlands food scene have managed to secure themselves bricks and mortar venues as a result of their popularity.

Here, we highlight some of the best street food finds you’ll find in Moray and the Highlands…

Bootleggers Bothy – Hopeman

Whether you live in the Hopeman area or not, a trip to Bootleggers Bothy, whatever the weather, is sure to lift your spirits.

Offering everything from breakfast, lunch and alcoholic beverages, a day out to Bootleggers is a must for any foodie fans out there.

How The Bothy Bistro in Moray reinvented itself as an outdoor venue to survive the pandemic

Brought to the masses by the team behind The Bothy Bistro in Burghead, expect to find breakfast hot dogs, smoked haddock frittatas, burgers, meatballs, veggie chilli, crab and lobster mac and cheese, as well as breaded haddock fillets and more seafood delights.

You’ll find Bootleggers Bothy at the West Beach Caravan Park from 9am to 7pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We couldn’t let the move from level four into level three go unnoticed tomorrow. From noon until 7pm get a beer (or… Posted by Bootleggers Bothy on Sunday, April 25, 2021

The Humble Burger Co. – Elgin

Inspired by the Street food vendors of Seattle, USA, the team behind The Humble Burger Co. deliver mouth-watering dishes for all.

Serving up breakfast until 11am, you’ll find burritos, bagels, filled rolls and a full Scottish breakfast up for grabs. On the lunch front, there are burgers galore, loaded fries stacked with toppings and hot dogs on offer, too.

The food truck, which is open 9am to 3pm, can be found at Chanonry Spur in Elgin.

Thank you so much everyone who entered our competition (all 750 of you 🤩) We’ve popped your entries into the random… Posted by The Humble Burger on Monday, May 3, 2021

The Redshank Catering Co. – Inverness

This mobile seafood catering trailer is based in the Highland capital of Inverness.

Primarily located at the Smithton Industrial Estate in Inverness, The Redshank Catering Co. also pops up in other areas and specialises in showcasing freshly cooked, locally sourced seafood.

While it also serves up other produce such as a pork and sage burger, too, popular dishes include its Cullen skink, Peterhead haddock in beer batter with chips, mushy peas and tartare sauce, the red Thai seafood and sweet potato curry, and seaweed seasoned chips.

Its usual operational hours are from 5-8pm but please check their Facebook page for regular updates.

Chilli & ginger marinated scallops made a return this week! Comes with an Asian inspired rice noodle & vegetable… Posted by The Redshank Catering Co. on Friday, April 30, 2021

Cheese and Tomatin – Inverness and Aviemore

While they may primarily operate from their restaurants in Inverness and Aviemore, it wouldn’t be right not to feature Cheese and Tomatin in this street food round-up.

Producing some of the finest Neapolitan style woodfired pizzas in the Highlands, each pizza is handcrafted, made with the homemade sourdough and Napoli sauce, and then topped with mozzarella.

Only the finest local ingredients are featured as toppings on the pizzas and locally grown, organic vegetables also feature too.

The pizzas take around 90 seconds to cook in the traditional woodfire oven.

The Inverness location is based on Stephen’s Brae, while the newer Aviemore base can be found on Grampian Road.

@bogrowfarm Venison Chorizo. 😋😋😋😋Excited to be working with the awesome Bogrow Farm in Tain! Stunning venison chorizo… Posted by Cheese & Tomatin on Friday, April 23, 2021

The Seafood Shack – Ullapool

Established in Ullapool in 2016, Kirsty Scobie and Fenella Renwick have officially opened their popular venue The Seafood Shack for the summer season.

Open seven days a week from noon to 6pm, the business operates on a first-come, first served, so if you want to make sure you get a taste of the goods, you better make sure you are down at the shack prompt.

Also specialising in seafood, the duo use freshly caught produce from the local fishermen in Ullapool and create delicious dishes which can also be found in their first cookbook which they released last year.

The duo have currently welcomed Kirsty’s sister, Katie Scobie, to run her own pop-up gin bar at the premises after recently launching her own gin firm, Rhidorroch Distillery.

Popular dishes including fresh mackerel, smoked mackerel pate, Cullen skink, haddock wraps, dressed crab and scallops to name a few can usually be found on the menu, however, it does change day to day in line with the catch from local fishermen.

Bad Girl Bakery – Muid of Ord

Husband and wife team Douglas and Jeni Hardie are the masterminds behind Bad Girl Bakery.

While the business has its own store, Douglas and Jeni have been a big part of the Highlands street food scene and have plans to bring a Highland Food and Drink Trail to the area.

Offering up a range of delicious bakes which are made fresh daily, customers can also enjoy a range of dishes from the menu, both sweet and savoury, to indulge in before sealing their dining date off with a hot drink and a home bake.

The venue is open seven days a week from 9am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday, 9.30am to 4pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

For more food and drink stories…