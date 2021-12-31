Comfort Food Friday: Trodden black kimchi and pulled shin of Scotch beef mac and cheese

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you’re on the look out for a new mac and cheese recipe which is guaranteed to hit the spot, this version from award-winning Chef Julie is utterly delicious.

The trodden black kimchi and pulled shin of Scotch Beef PGI mac and cheese is a recipe with a twist on a classic dish which uses quality Scotch beef paired with a Korean favourite.

The recipe is ideal for using up cheeseboard leftovers and gives an option for those looking to try something different throughout the winter season.

Chef Julie Lin said: “At Christmas time, I’m a big fan of hearty and warming comfort food that brings together incredible ingredients that are simple to prepare – meaning that you’re not tied to the kitchen all day.

“Balancing the rich cheese and slow cooked Scotch Beef with gochujang and kimchi brings a whole new way to enjoy mac and cheese – it’s a real winner in my family and I hope for anyone that tries it too!”

Julie Lin’s Trodden black kimchi and pulled shin of Scotch beef PGI mac and cheese

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

500g shin of Scotch Beef

700ml hot beef stock

3 tbsp gochujang paste

1 tbsp mustard

Thumb of ginger peeled and sliced roughly

cloves of garlic

2 tbsp salt

For the trodden black kimchi mac and cheese:

500g macaroni pasta

300ml whole milk

250g mozzarella cheese

250g cheddar cheese

100g parmesan cheese

100ml cream

4 cloves of garlic

2.5 tbsp gochujang (or less if you would prefer it to be less spicy)

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp plain flour

4 tbsp Trodden Black Kimchi

50g butter

3 tbsp vegetable oil

Chives for garnish (optional)

Salt and pepper to Season

Method

For the gochujang pulled shin of Scotch beef:

Preheat the oven to 140C fan / 160C oven / Gas Mark 3. Get a cast iron Dutch oven or an ovenproof pot with a lid, add a small glug of oil to the pot and allow to come up to a medium heat. Add the shin of beef, sear until golden brown, season liberally with salt and pepper. Turn all of the pieces so everything is seared. Have the beef stock ready in a jug, add all of the ingredients into the jug and mix well, allowing the gochujang paste to melt a little bit in the hot stock. Pour everything over the beef. Put the pot in the oven with the lid on for two hours. After two hours have passed the meat will need to be pulled apart and soak in the juices, do this and then put the pot back in the oven for a further 1.5 hours. Check if it needs additional seasoning before adding to your mac and cheese and serving it.

For the trodden black kimchi mac and cheese:

Begin by boiling the pasta in well salted water. Boil for two minutes less than the instructions on the packet. Put a non-stick pan on a medium low heat on the hob. Add the butter and vegetable oil and allow them to melt together. Allow the butter to brown a little to add nuttiness. Add the flour and gently whisk it together in the butter and oil. Cook the mixture out for at least 2-3 minutes until the flour has made a roux. Add about 1/3 of the milk and continually whisk the roux paste into it. Once completely combined, add the other 2/3 of the milk and continue stirring. Add all of the cheese, the Dijon mustard and whisk into the milk. Continue mixing this on a medium low heat until the sauce thickens and all of the cheese is fully melted. Once melted, add the cream and mix through for richness. Season everything with salt and pepper to your taste. Add the kimchi to the sauce then add all of the cooked macaroni to the kimchi-cheese sauce and stir. Add the pulled gochujang beef on top of each portion and enjoy piping hot!

Recipe from Make It Scotch.

