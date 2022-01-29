9 of the best bars in Aberdeen to watch live sport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Apart from watching live sport in person, nothing beats watching it in a pub surrounded by fans as they go wild when their team scores.

The buzz a pub atmosphere can bring to a game is electric, and it totally beats sitting in on your own, especially when you can celebrate with others.

In Aberdeen alone there are heaps of places to enjoy a drink and some grub while being surrounded by live sports on a multitude of screens.

With the Six Nations kicking off next weekend, here are some of the top venues to visit for live sports as recommended by the Food and Drink team.

Legends Sports Bar

This Aberdeen sports bar boasts 10 pool tables, four darts lanes and a variety of craft beer on tap.

Not only is it a great place to unwind with friends with the variety of activities available to try out, but there’s also plenty screens to view your must-see fixtures.

Address: 23 Crown Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6HD

Well done to the Legends Youngstars winning the division 4 cup 🎱🥳🏆 Posted by Legends Sports Bar on Friday, 21 January 2022

The Dutch Mill

This popular West End watering hole is one many have frequented to throughout the pandemic due to the venue installing a massive beer garden marquee.

With televisions both inside the hotel’s pub area and a few outside in the marquee, there’s atmosphere by the bucket load here at this family-run establishment.

You can also grab a bite to eat while cheering on your favourite team and work your way through the bar’s extensive drinks offering – both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

There is currently no parking on the premises however on-street parking can be found in the surrounding area.

Address: 7 Queen’s Road, Aberdeen AB15 4NR

McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale

Tuck into top pub nosh at this venue in the heart of the city centre.

From Scottish favourites and pub classics including steak pie, mince and skirlie, fish and chips and fajitas, along with lighter lunch options including wraps, paninis and salads, you can dine in for lunch or dinner while enjoying the game.

With a wide range of local spirits and beers, not to mention some of the UK’s biggest brand names, there’s something for everyone at McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale.

Address: 504 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TT

The Adams

The home of Big Mannys’ Pizza, this sports bar has been a favourite of locals for years.

With a focus on local and also serving up some of the best New York-style pizzas in the city, why not grab a slice and a beer while watching live sport?

With a range of beers on tap you’re spoiled for choice, and there’s also plenty of spirits and wine options to pick from too.

The venue is also dog-friendly so you can bring your furry friends along for the fun.

Address: 145 Holburn Street, Aberdeen AB10 6BN

Have you had a chance to sample the Big Mannys' Pizza in-house experience?..Those 18’’ BiG BoiS sure do taste good… Posted by The Adams on Wednesday, 16 June 2021

McNasty’s

Watch one of the many sporting events being screened live on any of the 14 massive Ultra HD screens throughout the bar.

Not only does McNasty’s serve food all day, you’ll also find cocktails on tap here ensuring there’s something to suit all tastes.

Fancy yourself as a bit of a karaoke king or queen? Then head along to the bar on Friday and Saturday evenings where you can put your vocals to the test.

Address: 37 Summer Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SB

The College

Situated at the top end of Union Street, The College is a trendy bar that shows sports fixtures regularly.

It has been open for more than 20 years and offers everything from premium cocktails to local brews.

Boasting a custom-built sports viewing system which includes a huge cube in the centre of the bar offering a view of the action from all angles, you won’t experience sport anywhere else in the city like this.

There are also another two large screens and individual screens within each of the booths and at selected tables.

Address: 9 Alford Place, Aberdeen AB10 1YD

We are booking up FAST 🚀If you are planning on joining us, especially at the weekends, we recommend booking to ensure… Posted by The College on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Ma Cameron’s

The oldest pub in the city, Ma Cameron’s has been serving the people of Aberdeen for more than 300 years.

So there’s no surprise it has a few ghost stories, with some employees seeing beer taps be turned on when no one else is around.

But never fear, the screams and cheers of fans in this bar will keep the ghosts at bay.

Showing every Six Nations fixture, you can also grab a bite to eat throughout the day while enjoying the game.

Address: Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JG

It's the most wonderful time for cheers 🥂 Posted by Ma Cameron's on Friday, 10 December 2021

The Old School House

This pub on Little Belmont Street is a haven for all ages to frequent to when there’s sport on.

Showing all of the Six Nations fixtures, you can sit and watch the rugby to your heart’s content. Plus, there’s a full menu of food options to keep your hunger pangs at bay while doing so.

There’s also a range of pool tables to play a few games on for those who want to make an afternoon or evening of it.

Address: Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JG

Malones

This traditional Irish bar is a great place if you’re looking to watch live sport.

The lively setting has a range of drinks available, and while they don’t serve their own food, you can get Aberdam’s smash burgers and Dutch fries delivered to your seat from the business which is just a few doors down.

There’s always usually live music in the evenings of most weekends, so be sure to head down for that, too.

Address: 90 Shiprow, Aberdeen AB11 5BZ

