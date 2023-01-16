Get a real taste of south Indian cuisine during Aberdeen Restaurant Week at Travancore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Get a real taste of south Indian cuisine during Aberdeen Restaurant Week at Travancore

Travancore is the home of South Indian food in Aberdeen. Or at least that's what its website states.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 2:56 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
My first trip there last Monday was to sample the Aberdeen Restaurant Week dinner menu it will be serving up for the next two weeks.

It also has a lunch and tasting menu option, but for the sake of this review, it was the three-course £25 dinner that I booked.

Inside the restaurant on Holburn Street. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

When my boyfriend and I visited, I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect to see another soul. I was pleasantly pleased to see quite a few tables on our arrival, especially for an early evening meal on a Monday.

Jinson Paul is the owner of the Holburn Street Indian restaurant. He’s worked across the world, seeing huge success feeding multiple celebrities in Dubai, the UK’s very own Hairy Bikers, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Only one member of the front of house team was working, but he was quick as anything and worked his way around all of the tables with ease.

The bar area of Travancore. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The food

Deciding what to order was hard. There was five starters, four mains and four desserts to pick from, all of which sounded very intriguing.

We settled on the chilli paneer (spelled chill on the menu) and methu vedu (also known as medu veda), a south Indian breakfast snack made from vigna mungo and usually in the shape of a doughnut.

Its crispy exterior and soft interior made this savoury bake a delight.

The methu vedu – savoury doughnuts. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

There were three of them and they came with three different sauces. One coconut-based, one spicy chilli and the other a mild savoury one. My favourite was the spicy one, even if it did make my nose run a little.

As for the chilli paneer, it was gorgeous. The cheese was hot, but soft, and the thick sauce that it and the fried onions and peppers was doused in was finger-licking good. The kind of stuff you want to see bottled so you can take it home.

Chilli paneer was a hit. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

There was lots of coriander throughout the sauce which had a tangy, slight chilli spice, to it. A fresh salad with lettuce, red onion and peppers was served alongside it, but it didn’t receive the same love the paneer did.

For mains we’d taken, Sunja, the waiter’s recommendations: the lamb black pepper fry and the Malabar chicken curry.

We’d also chosen the coconut rice over the plain and got two kerala paratta breads in the deal to enjoy, too.

The lamb black pepper fry was delicious. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The lamb was excellent. Strands of fresh ginger and small fragrant leaves featured throughout this dry curry – and when I say dry, I mean not drowned in a sauce. The meat ripped apart beautifully and we both loved the flavours.

The breads came in handy with the other curry which was a lot saucier. We used the layered Indian flatbread, which almost looked like a pancake, to mop up all of the buttery sauce.

Be sure to try the bread. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

Packed with flavour, the chicken curry also went well with the rice, which soaked it all up. The chicken itself was succulent and there was plenty of it hidden within the sauce.

The feast was in fact beginning to take its toll, with both my boyfriend and I struggling to finish it all off.

We knew we had dessert to come so retired the rest of the rice to save some space.

The two curries and sides. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

Although there were three options for dessert – semiya payasam and mango or pistachio kulfi – we were served both flavours of the kulfi to finish. I grabbed the pistachio as I’m really not a lover of mango.

My tower of Indian ice cream was utterly divine. It was refreshing and slightly creamy, meaning it wasn’t too heavy. I don’t think the sweet strawberry sauce added much, although it did bring another flavour into the mix. Underneath mine lay crushed pistachios, hidden by the bottom.

The mango one didn’t taste as good and had a fragrant flavour to it that was too floral for me.

The kulfi desserts. Pistachio on the left and mango on the right. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The verdict

This hidden gem is not to be missed during Aberdeen Restaruant Week. Its menus are strong and showcase a flavour of what you can expect at the south Indian restaurant.

It has left me hungry to discover more of what Travancore has to offer, and I’m already planning a return visit for one of their popular dosas.

I’ve also realised that more meals should start with a savoury sweet, so be sure to get the methu vedu starter for something different.

Information

Address: 11 Holburn Street, Aberdeen AB10 6BS

T: 01224 588909

W: travancorerestaurant.co.uk

Price: £50

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion/s: £15 lunch menu, £25 dinner menu and a tasting menu

