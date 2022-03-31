North Uist Distillery makes strides to becoming more environmentally friendly through new bottle design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
North Uist Distillery makes strides to becoming more environmentally friendly through new bottle design

By Chris MacLennan
March 31, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:46 am
North Uist Distillery has launched its new bottle which uses less glass and is designed to be reused
A distillery based in Uist is moving to reduce its carbon footprint through the launch of a new environmentally conscious bottle.

North Uist Distillery, which currently produces gin but is in the process of creating whisky, has launched its new bottle with the view to encouraging reuse.

The design incorporates several nods to the company’s Hebridean heritage. It has also been designed to fit with the refill facilities at the distillery.

New bottle uses 38% less glass

Founded by Kate Macdonald and Jonny Ingledew, the new bottle will be used to hold the distillery’s Downpour gin.

The couple have worked with Italian glassmakers Vetroelite to produce the new bottle.

Design work has been carried out by Glasgow based Jamhot Design.

The new bottle uses 38% less glass than the original design, with a natural cork stopper with a wooden top.

Biodegradable ink has been used to allow for the bottle to be recycled alongside clear household glass.

Co-founders Jonny Ingledew and Kate Macdonald

Plans afloat to provide further local employment

Miss Macdonald described the launch as an exciting time for the distillery.

She said: “We wanted to create a new bespoke bottle which would enhance our brand while representing our Hebridean heritage and the Downpour Gin inside.

“Each bottle is distilled, bottled and labelled on the island to enable the business to have a long-term benefit for the community.

“We currently employ 10 people and will look to continue to add to our team in the future.

“This is an important development which will help us go some way to achieving one of our major goals which is to become more sustainable as a business.

“We believe we now have a bottle which more people will want to keep and one that will also encourage refills at our Nunton Steadings shop.”

Environment at forefront of distillery’s efforts

North Uist Distillery hope their latest efforts will assist in their ambition of becoming B Corp certified.

The latest move builds on their environmentally friendly conscience to avoid plastics, using only cardboard in their postal packaging.

There are also plans to launch a postal refill system later this year.

Miss Macdonald and Mr Ingledew took over the 18th century Nunton Steadings – where Bonnie Prince Charlie is said to have sheltered – in 2020 with ambitious plans to turn it into a community hub and visitor centre.

The base attracted around 10,000 visitors over their first summer in situ in 2021.

The design of the bottle has been inspired by the Hebridean landscape

Situated in Benbecula, alongside the beautiful Culla Bay beach, the steadings will bare further historic influence.

It will form the base for the first legal whisky distilled in the southern islands of the Outer Hebrides.

Praise for new design and distillery’s ethos

Outer Hebrides Tourism food and drink co-ordinator Julie Sloan added: “Jonny, Kate and the team at North Uist Distillery know how beautiful the islands are.

“They are making significant efforts to ensure developments in their business put sustainability as a priority.

“A new bottle using less materials and a gin refill station can only be a positive move for locals and visitors alike.

“Even though this new bottle can be fully recycled it is such a lovely design. I will personally be keeping it and refilling.”

The distillery has proven a hit with 10,000 visitors last summer

