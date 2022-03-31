Moray man Robert Smith who has ‘distinctive eye squint’ reported missing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray man with a “distinctive eye squint” has been reported missing.

Robert Smith, from Buckie, was last seen in the town at around 2.50am on Monday.

The 46-year-old has been described as 5ft 6in, of slim build and with brown receding hair.

Police have now launched an appeal for information as part of their efforts to trace Mr Smith.

Anyone who may have seen him or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number PS-20220330-1590.