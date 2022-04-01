Maggie’s Grill to round off Marischal Square restaurant roster with second outlet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Maggie’s Grill to round off Marischal Square restaurant roster with second outlet

By Andy Morton
April 1, 2022, 1:17 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 1:43 pm
Maggie's Grill will open in its new location this spring.
Maggie's Grill will open in its new location this spring.

Aberdeen’s home-grown soul food restaurant Maggie’s Grill is to launch a second outlet in the city.

The restaurant will open in the Marischal Square building this spring in the former Prezzo site.

A mockup of what Maggie's Grill Marischal Square could look like
Maggie’s Grill will fill the old Prezzo site in Marischal Square.

It is the last restaurant space to be filled at the Marischal Square city centre development, which in February announced the impending arrival of food market concept Resident X.

The local success of Maggie’s Grill

Maggie’s Grill opened on Holburn Street in 2015 and is a New Orlean’s-style American diner serving Cajun and BBQ food.

Owners Richard Parfitt and Sebastian Lord use locally-sourced produce while delivering American-sized portions to Aberdeen diners.

Richard said: “We have been blown away by our wonderful customers since we started eight years ago and we look forward to serving guests old and new at the much-bigger new premises in Marischal Square.

Maggie's Grill Marischal Square
Aberdeen city council has ploughed millions into the Marischal Square development.

“We’re excited about being located in Marischal Square along with other local and national restaurants, bars, and ice cream cafe bars and we’re excited about this new chapter in our journey.”

Aberdeen city council has sunk £107 million into the Marischal Square development. Other restaurants and bars include Mackie’s 19.2 Ice Cream Parlour and All Bar One.

Resident X, due to arrive before the end of June, will boast six independently run food and drink units within the venue, as well as seated and standing social areas.

Commenting on Maggie’s Grill, Aberdeen city council leader councillor Jenny Laing said: “I am delighted such a well-known local restaurant is taking up the last leisure space in Marischal Square and I am sure their highly regarded offering will complement what is already a flourishing hospitality complex.

A portion of Maggie's Grill food
Maggie’s Grill opened in 2014 on Holburn Street selling Cajun-style cooking.

“By investing £107m into the Marischal Square development, Aberdeen City Council has achieved regeneration of the east end of the city centre, helping to boost the city centre economy by attracting more people into the area.”

A quality restaurant

Maggie’s Grill scored a thumbs up from Press and Journal’s food and drink editor Julia Bryce when she reviewed the Holburn Street outlet in December.

According to Julia, the portions are big enough to satisfy the hungriest customer.

Meanwhile, the prices are higher than elsewhere in the city but the quality of the ingredients shines through.

