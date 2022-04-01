Maggie’s Grill to round off Marischal Square restaurant roster with second outlet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s home-grown soul food restaurant Maggie’s Grill is to launch a second outlet in the city.

The restaurant will open in the Marischal Square building this spring in the former Prezzo site.

It is the last restaurant space to be filled at the Marischal Square city centre development, which in February announced the impending arrival of food market concept Resident X.

The local success of Maggie’s Grill

Maggie’s Grill opened on Holburn Street in 2015 and is a New Orlean’s-style American diner serving Cajun and BBQ food.

Owners Richard Parfitt and Sebastian Lord use locally-sourced produce while delivering American-sized portions to Aberdeen diners.

Richard said: “We have been blown away by our wonderful customers since we started eight years ago and we look forward to serving guests old and new at the much-bigger new premises in Marischal Square.

“We’re excited about being located in Marischal Square along with other local and national restaurants, bars, and ice cream cafe bars and we’re excited about this new chapter in our journey.”

Aberdeen city council has sunk £107 million into the Marischal Square development. Other restaurants and bars include Mackie’s 19.2 Ice Cream Parlour and All Bar One.

Resident X, due to arrive before the end of June, will boast six independently run food and drink units within the venue, as well as seated and standing social areas.

Commenting on Maggie’s Grill, Aberdeen city council leader councillor Jenny Laing said: “I am delighted such a well-known local restaurant is taking up the last leisure space in Marischal Square and I am sure their highly regarded offering will complement what is already a flourishing hospitality complex.

“By investing £107m into the Marischal Square development, Aberdeen City Council has achieved regeneration of the east end of the city centre, helping to boost the city centre economy by attracting more people into the area.”

A quality restaurant

Maggie’s Grill scored a thumbs up from Press and Journal’s food and drink editor Julia Bryce when she reviewed the Holburn Street outlet in December.

According to Julia, the portions are big enough to satisfy the hungriest customer.

Meanwhile, the prices are higher than elsewhere in the city but the quality of the ingredients shines through.

