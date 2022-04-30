Eid al-Fitr: What happens in Muslim households at the end of Ramadan?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Eid al-Fitr: What happens in Muslim households at the end of Ramadan?

By Mariam Okhai
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 30, 2022, 11:28 am
Muslims celebrate the breaking of fast on Eid with a grand feast.
Muslims around the world turn their attention this weekend to the Eid al-Fitr celebration, and mark the completion of Ramadan and fasting.

Having fasted for 30 days, the Muslim community will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which translates literally as the “festival of breaking fast”.

Eid this year will fall on May 1 or May 2, depending on the sighting of the new moon, signifying the end of the Ramadan month and moving into the next month of Shawwal.

Eid al-Fitr
Crescent new moon signifies the end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr.

Muslims will wear their best clothes, decorate their homes and spend time with friends and family.

In many homes, it is also a time to make dishes which are for special occasions, and since this is the first day that Muslims can eat food in daylight, a grand feast is usually prepared.

What normally happens on Eid al-Fitr?

On the day of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims will rise early in the morning to prepare themselves for the morning Eid prayer.

It is customary to bathe early in the morning and then adorn oneself with new clothes bought specifically for the blessed day.

Eid al-Fitr
Dates are eaten before heading to Eid prayer.

Thereafter, an odd number of dates are eaten at home before heading off to the mosque for the Eid prayer.

Prior to the prayer Sadaqat-al-Fitr is collected, which is money given to the poor. The purpose of this is to ensure everyone including those less fortunate can celebrate Eid.

Once this is complete men, women and children from the Muslim community will complete the Eid prayer and listen to an Eid Khutbah (talk) afterwards.

Eid al-Fitr
Muslims performing the Eid prayer.

Thereafter, they will attend the graveyard to visit loved ones who have passed, before returning home to commence the festivities, eat, and spend time with people.

Celebratory food

For many people food is the highlight of the day on Eid, despite many people’s appetites shrinking due to the reduced amount of eating in Ramadan.

Depending on the culture, the food made can vary and there will always be a selection to choose from as well as a mixture of desserts to enjoy.

Eid al-Fitr
Many celebratory dishes are served on Eid.

Types of food can include biryani, jalebis, samosas, gulab jamuns, baklava, mammol, cakes, biscuits, cookies, halwa… the list goes on.

Many people will visit one another and exchange the food they have made so that friends and relatives can enjoy a mix of their own food as well as others.

Eid is a special and blessed day, with feeling of happiness and spending time together, as well as sadness that Ramadan is over.

