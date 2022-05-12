EXCLUSIVE: Team that resurrected The Albyn purchase The Bieldside Inn A couple who invested a seven-figure-sum into the newly reopened The Albyn in Aberdeen have purchased a second venue in the area after teaming up with a family friend. By Julia Bryce May 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 12, 2022, 1:19 pm Simon Cruickshank has purchased The Bieldside Inn with his business partner. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink ‘People are blagging their way in’: Industry tells of chefs taking advantage as skills shortage hits kitchens May 12, 2022 Lifestyle Get on your bike to these 6 fantastic Fort William restaurants May 12, 2022 Premium Content Food and Drink Festivalgoers encouraged to bring a tin or jar of food to Taste of Grampian in support of north-east charity Cfine May 12, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Police appeal for 76-year-old man missing in the Highlands for three weeks Historic Golspie cottages placed on the market for £150,000 QMS promises ‘greater engagement’ in wake of farmers’ frustration with assurance schemes Suspected bird flu: Dozens and dozens of birds found dead at Highland beach Drink-driving school canteen worker was still over limit day after ‘big session’ Premium Content Walk to School Week: Children’s outerwear for spring 2022