Aberdeen’s new Dos Amigos restaurant serves up Latin flavours – and a story of friendship

The tale behind Aberdeen’s new Dos Amigos Spanish/Mexican restaurant can be found in its name.

Owner Manoj Neupane and head chef Narendra Thapa first met on the Isle of Man 19 years ago when they were starting out in the hospitality industry.

The two became firm friends while studying for a hospitality degree, and though their careers took them in different directions they always stayed in touch.

Dos Amigos, which means Two Friends in Spanish, is the culmination of their long friendship, and brings together their particular skills – Manoj as a successful restauranteur in Aberdeen, and Narendre as a talented chef with a decade of experience in top restaurants on Spain’s Canary Islands.

“It wasn’t easy to lure him away from that,” says Manoj of his friend Narendre. “But he’s just coming with so much experience and the concept was his idea. I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it together’.”

Speciality dishes as Dos Amigos

Manoj says the Spanish/Mexican theme is “uncharted territory” for him after his previous restaurants, the 8848 Nepalese restaurant on Union Street and The Himalayas restaurant in Peterculter.

But with Narendre’s support, Dos Amigos – on Justice Mill Lane – will offer a full range of Spanish and Mexican food, including paella, burritos, fajitas. And if all goes well, speciality dishes such as octopus and rabbit will join the menu.

According to Manoj, the restaurant fills a gap in Aberdeen’s restaurant scene for high-quality Spanish and Mexican food in the same place.

“If you are looking for Spanish and Mexican food under one roof then there is nothing,” Manoj says.

“Aberdeen is a vibrant city so if we can really create something unique then it will work. Right now, I’m looking at the leg of cured Serrano ham that we have over by the bar – this is as authentic as you can get. We’ve got Madri Spanish beer on tap and a range of Spanish wines.

“It may take people in the city to see what we are doing, but I really see light at the end of the tunnel.”

A restaurant-led recovery in Aberdeen

Meanwhile, Manoj is confident that by opening Dos Amigos he is doing his bit towards a recovery for Aberdeen’s bars and restaurants. It will be much needed for a city that took a hit during the pandemic.

“You walk down Union Street these days and you see that a lot of the shops are sitting empty,” Manoj says. “It’s not looking great, but I’m sure we will be able to bring a little bit of delight to the centre of Aberdeen once again.”

And Manoj is pleased that with Dos Amigos he is working closely with his friend.

“I’m very happy,” he says. “And maximum happiness will be achieved when we start to get busy and start to make other customers happy. That’s the main motive.”

Dos Amigos is open now at 58-60 Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen, AB11 6EP. Hours are from 12pm to 10pm every day except Monday when the Dos Amigos restaurant is closed. To book a table, click here.

