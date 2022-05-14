Aberdeen’s new Dos Amigos restaurant serves up Latin flavours – and a story of friendship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s new Dos Amigos restaurant serves up Latin flavours – and a story of friendship

By Andy Morton
May 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Dos Amigos head chef Narendra Thapa and owner Manoj Neupane toast their new venture in Aberdeen.
The tale behind Aberdeen’s new Dos Amigos Spanish/Mexican restaurant can be found in its name.

Owner Manoj Neupane and head chef Narendra Thapa first met on the Isle of Man 19 years ago when they were starting out in the hospitality industry.

The two became firm friends while studying for a hospitality degree, and though their careers took them in different directions they always stayed in touch.

Dos Amigos, which means Two Friends in Spanish, is the culmination of their long friendship, and brings together their particular skills – Manoj as a successful restauranteur in Aberdeen, and Narendre as a talented chef with a decade of experience in top restaurants on Spain’s Canary Islands.

“It wasn’t easy to lure him away from that,” says Manoj of his friend Narendre. “But he’s just coming with so much experience and the concept was his idea. I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it together’.”

Narendre and Manoj first met almost 20 years ago on the Isle of Man.

Speciality dishes as Dos Amigos

Manoj says the Spanish/Mexican theme is “uncharted territory” for him after his previous restaurants, the 8848 Nepalese restaurant on Union Street and The Himalayas restaurant in Peterculter.

But with Narendre’s support, Dos Amigos – on Justice Mill Lane – will offer a full range of Spanish and Mexican food, including paella, burritos, fajitas. And if all goes well, speciality dishes such as octopus and rabbit will join the menu.

According to Manoj, the restaurant fills a gap in Aberdeen’s restaurant scene for high-quality Spanish and Mexican food in the same place.

“If you are looking for Spanish and Mexican food under one roof then there is nothing,” Manoj says.

Dos Amigos serves Spanish and Mexican food under one roof.

“Aberdeen is a vibrant city so if we can really create something unique then it will work. Right now, I’m looking at the leg of cured Serrano ham that we have over by the bar – this is as authentic as you can get. We’ve got Madri Spanish beer on tap and a range of Spanish wines.

“It may take people in the city to see what we are doing, but I really see light at the end of the tunnel.”

A restaurant-led recovery in Aberdeen

Meanwhile, Manoj is confident that by opening Dos Amigos he is doing his bit towards a recovery for Aberdeen’s bars and restaurants. It will be much needed for a city that took a hit during the pandemic.

Dos Amigos is on Justice Mill Lane in Aberdeen city centre.

“You walk down Union Street these days and you see that a lot of the shops are sitting empty,” Manoj says. “It’s not looking great, but I’m sure we will be able to bring a little bit of delight to the centre of Aberdeen once again.”

And Manoj is pleased that with Dos Amigos he is working closely with his friend.

“I’m very happy,” he says. “And maximum happiness will be achieved when we start to get busy and start to make other customers happy. That’s the main motive.”

The menu includes dishes such as seafood paella.

Dos Amigos is open now at 58-60 Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen, AB11 6EP. Hours are from 12pm to 10pm every day except Monday when the Dos Amigos restaurant is closed. To book a table, click here.

