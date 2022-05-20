North and north-east chippers in deep water as hiking prices and food shortages threaten closures By Karla Sinclair May 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 9:43 am Chippers are in deep water. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Chipper fish and chips Ukraine More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink Restaurant review: Warm welcomes and a high food standard at Aberdeen’s Milton on the Corner May 21, 20220 Premium Content Food and Drink Experience Scotland’s national drink in a whole new way on a whisky safari with Ghillie Basan May 21, 2022 Food and Drink Drinks review: Are Angels Dare cocktails miles above other canned drinks? May 20, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Edinburgh 28 Glasgow 11: Edinburgh claim all the prizes with comfort in 1872 Cup decider Fife Show celebrates 200 years as crowds return in force to Cupar Stonehaven’s popular Seafood Bothy back in business at the town pier Police renew appeal to trace 76-year-old man missing in Highlands for almost four weeks Man charged after travelling more than 30mph over the speed limit on Lerwick road Appeal launched to trace missing Peterhead teenager Blake Morrison