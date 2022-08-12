Fears for beach food truck revolution as Aberdeen council proposes permit overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Fears for beach food truck revolution as Aberdeen council proposes permit overhaul

By Andy Morton
August 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
The food trucks on the Esplanade at Fittie have transformed the beach food scene.
The food trucks on the Esplanade at Fittie have transformed the beach food scene.

It has been a highlight of the summer – under the hot sun a flurry of food trucks have stamped a new identity on the Aberdeen beach front.

Where fish and chip vendors and ice cream vans once proliferated, the Fittie end of the beach Esplanade now boasts plant-based burgers, loaded fries and flat whites.

You can still get a battered fish, but it’s as likely to be fully vegan as it is haddock.

Food options on Aberdeen beach have expanded greatly.

But proposed changes to the way the food trucks are marshaled by Aberdeen City Council threaten to throw a shadow over this beach revolution.

Currently, Fittie food trucks, along with other street vendors in the city, renew the license they get from the council to trade once a year at a cost of just £195, according to city budget rules.

Under proposals going in front of Aberdeen’s licensing committee on September 6, that renewal will happen every three years. A council spokesperson did not reveal what the new cost would be.

Aberdeen City Council say the move is to bring street vendors in line with other licensed business under its remit.

Rules governing beach food trucks may be about to change.

And while the change would lessen paperwork for existing food trucks, there is concern the three-year license will mean a bigger upfront fee. This could discourage the type of young, independent chef drawn to food trucks for their low barrier to entry.

“It becomes a question of whether it’s actually viable to run a business there,” says Graham Mitchell, the man behind the Hungry Beast food truck, which opened at Fittie last month.

Graham has years of hospitality experience behind him, and is opening up his own restaurant Tarragon in the Rosemount area in the coming months.

Graham Mitchell opened the Hungry Beast food truck last month.

But he says more inexperienced chefs use the beach as a starting point, helped by the low upfront costs.

A food truck community on Aberdeen beach

The influx of new ideas has created a vibrant food scene down at Fittie that is attracting people in droves, Graham adds.

He’s strongly in favour of anything that can help cultivate that as it brings even more people down to the beach, which he says is a win for everyone.

“You’ve got the vegan place there, Roots, you’ve now got the micro bakery [Food Story], you’ve got Project Pizza, and also me with my burgers and loaded fries. It’s great as its created a massive food community down there and brought the footfall to the beach.

“Now, people drive down to the beach just to get food.”

Support for the food trucks even comes from the bricks-and-mortar restaurants along the Esplanade, despite their direct competition.

Two people from businesses there welcomed the competition even though street vendors generally don’t pay the business rates that restaurants are exposed to.

“They’re a really positive thing,” says Martin McAuley, the director of Watermelon Catering, which operates The Pier restaurant on the Esplanade and Cafe Ahoy on Beach Boulevard.

Martin McAuley from Watermelon Catering welcomes the beach food trucks.

“Over the years the beach has lacked investment and anything that can bring more people down, which the food trucks do, is great for the beach.”

One owner who declined to go on record questioned why only the restaurants pay rates that go towards keeping the beachfront clean of food waste.

However, Graham maintains the arrival of the food trucks can benefit everybody.

“If the food vendors are taking customers away from the opposite end of the beach [the restaurants], then it is up to them to change their business to attract them back,” the Hungry Beast owner says. “We’re all in it to make a profit.”

A tyranny of choice for Aberdeen beach-goers

Meanwhile, down on the beach, it’s the dog-walkers, afternoon joggers and Sunday strollers that are benefitting from the explosion of Fittie food trucks – even though for some, they’re proving too much of a temptation.

“It’s a bit of a nightmare!” says Campbell Scott with a laugh.

Scot Surf owner Campbell Scott is a fan of the food trucks.

Campbell knows the food trucks better than most – he runs his Scot Surf surfing business out of a trailer in between plant-based specialists Roots and Hungry Beast.

He admits he has tried out all of trucks.

“There’s just so many varieties,” he explains. “And yes, I’m enjoying them too much.”

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Pictured are shareholders at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 07/04/2018
Everything you need to know about Brewdog's 2022 AGM at Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Spirit of Speyside: Distilled is returning to Elgin Town Hall in Moray Picture shows; Spirit of Speyside: Distilled. Spirit of Speyside: Distilled, Elgin Town Hall, Elgin, Moray. Supplied by Spirit of Speyside: Distilled Date; Unknown
What you need to know about Distilled food and drink festival in Elgin to…
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe for menu, August 6 Picture shows; Beetroot pizza. Baxters. Supplied by Baxters Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: The perfect recipe for those after a beetroot pizza feast
Anthony McKillop learned all parts of the business while undertaking a hospitality apprenticeship
Anthony McKillop: An apprenticeship gave me the skills I needed for the industry I…
1
A group of people clinking glasses of beer together
Everything you need to know about Inverurie Brew Fest
0
Faffless, Aberdeen. Raw Culture's Chris Geary and Ashley Keenon with some of their Kombucha. CR0036087 02/06/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Kombucha producer Raw Culture sets up shop in new Aberdeen premises
0
restaurant review of Amarone Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Slick Italian food on offer at Amarone in Aberdeen
0
Nom Nom Fudge owner Douglas Hall.
Rising energy costs: Concerns for future of other Aberdeen shops after Nom Nom Fudge…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Too Good To Go: I tried a vegetarian breakfast 'magic bag' from Toby Carvery for ?2.79 Picture shows; Too Good To Go: Toby Carvery. Aberdeen. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
Too Good To Go: I tried a vegetarian breakfast 'magic bag' from Toby Carvery…
0
Seoul manager Vincent Ho, left, and owner Andy Chen say they are bringing quality East Asian food at affordable prices to Aberdeen.
Japanese and Korean restaurant Seoul opens in Aberdeen with promise of double the flavour
0

More from The Press & Journal

Scotland's single use plastic ban
Single-use plastics are now illegal but are chippies and kebab shops still using them?…
0
Ian Blackford.
What are gun laws and should they be reviewed? Skye MP Ian Blackford believes…
0
Business Briefs Bulletin
Business Briefs Bulletin: Ellon whisky shop scoops five star VisitScotland rating, EJ Parker appointed…
Moray councillor James Allan opens up about how he almost quit politics after his Covid battle.
'There is a major divide and fighting': Lossiemouth councillor quits Tory administration
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to keep calm in bid to land win…
77% of voters in our poll supported plans to raise the school start age to six in Scotland. Photo: Shutterstock
POLL RESULTS: 77% of readers say Scots pupils should start school at six
0