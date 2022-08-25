Banffshire man fulfills childhood dream of opening fish and chip van after 30 years in oil industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Banffshire man fulfills childhood dream of opening fish and chip van after 30 years in oil industry

By Karla Sinclair
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 6:20 pm
Ronald Watt.
Ronald Watt.

Ronald Watt spent more than 30 years in the oil industry.

“I always wanted a fish and chip van from a very young age,” he said as he reflected on his career journey, the path of which has shifted significantly in the past year.

In what way has his career changed?

Well the 55-year-old, from Banffshire, now works around the clock serving hungry customers everything from haddock and halibut suppers to chicken fillets and prawn tails.

The Salty Chip visits a number of towns across the north-east, including Methlick and Macduff.

Yes, he now runs his own fish and chip van known as Salty Chip – and has done for around four months now.

From working in oil to working with oil

Ronald emphasised his heavy involvement in the fishing industry prior to launching the Salty Chip in April.

He said: “I was brought up in the fishing industry with a fishing background.

“When the fishing collapsed I went off to the black gold in the North Sea, spending more than 30 years in the oil industry.”

Battered langoustine, haddock, halibut, turbot, monk and lemon sole are among the offering.

Ronald went on to describe the last few years as “devastating” for the older experienced workforce in the oil industry due to cutbacks and coronavirus.

But the now business owner decided to turn a negative into a positive and pursue his lifelong ambition.

Ronald bought a vehicle in Aberdeen and sent it to Burnley for a professional reconstruction by Wilkinson.

Around three months later, he was ready to announce the launch of Salty Chip to the public.

Gardenstown is one of the areas where customers can expect to find the fish and chip van.

“At one point I was working 20 hours a day just to get going,” Ronald added. “There is a lot of behind the scenes work that people don’t realise.”

All your chippy favourites at Salty Chip

The Salty Chip comprises a team of two and serves “chippy favourites” for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The van is open from 8am to 9pm daily, so there is plenty of opportunities to sample one (or many of) the menu items.

It visits various towns across the Banffshire area and beyond.

Around £60k has been invested into the van.

Gamrie, New Aberdour, Cuminestown, Byth, Gardenstown, Methlick, Strichen, Rosehearty, Macduff, and Sandhaven are among those that have been visited.

While a range of battered seafood is available – langoustine, haddock, halibut, turbot, monk, lemon sole, and more – with chips and toppings of your choice, the van also serves desserts on occasion.

These have included ice lollies and homemade pancakes served with a selection of sweet sauces and squirty cream.

Ronald has always aspired to open a fish and chip van.

“The Salty Chip is also available for private hire, weddings and parties,” Ronald added.

“What I love most about running the van is meeting people.”

Visit the Salty Chip Facebook page to keep up to date on where the fish and chip van will be visiting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Ronald Watt.
Whisky Mash: Spirit festival returning to Aberdeen for dram good time
0
156 diner in Elgin is hosting a 'Karen diner' event
Fancy a roasting with your dinner? Restaurant brings 'Karen' diner event to Elgin
0
Ronald Watt.
See inside Caol Ila's multi-million pound distillery on Islay as it reopens to the…
0
Ronald Watt.
Archaeological dig reveals extent of historical illicit whisky production in Torridon
0
Ronald Watt.
Best pizza in Banchory spells Italian restaurant success
The tasty macaroni with spinach and salmon dish.
Midweek meal: Macaroni with spinach and salmon is comfort food at its finest
Ronald Watt.
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
Ronald Watt.
Too Good To Go: Should you consider reserving a £3 mystery bag from Charles…
0
Ronald Watt.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Ronald Watt.
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0

More from Press and Journal

Ronald Watt.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
Ronald Watt.
GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games
0
Ronald Watt.
Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients
0
Ronald Watt.
Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh
Ronald Watt.
Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall
Ronald Watt.
Funeral of 'much-loved' Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon to be held
0