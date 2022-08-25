Banffshire man fulfills childhood dream of opening fish and chip van after 30 years in oil industry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ronald Watt spent more than 30 years in the oil industry.

“I always wanted a fish and chip van from a very young age,” he said as he reflected on his career journey, the path of which has shifted significantly in the past year.

In what way has his career changed?

Well the 55-year-old, from Banffshire, now works around the clock serving hungry customers everything from haddock and halibut suppers to chicken fillets and prawn tails.

Yes, he now runs his own fish and chip van known as Salty Chip – and has done for around four months now.

From working in oil to working with oil

Ronald emphasised his heavy involvement in the fishing industry prior to launching the Salty Chip in April.

He said: “I was brought up in the fishing industry with a fishing background.

“When the fishing collapsed I went off to the black gold in the North Sea, spending more than 30 years in the oil industry.”

Ronald went on to describe the last few years as “devastating” for the older experienced workforce in the oil industry due to cutbacks and coronavirus.

But the now business owner decided to turn a negative into a positive and pursue his lifelong ambition.

Ronald bought a vehicle in Aberdeen and sent it to Burnley for a professional reconstruction by Wilkinson.

Around three months later, he was ready to announce the launch of Salty Chip to the public.

“At one point I was working 20 hours a day just to get going,” Ronald added. “There is a lot of behind the scenes work that people don’t realise.”

All your chippy favourites at Salty Chip

The Salty Chip comprises a team of two and serves “chippy favourites” for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The van is open from 8am to 9pm daily, so there is plenty of opportunities to sample one (or many of) the menu items.

It visits various towns across the Banffshire area and beyond.

Gamrie, New Aberdour, Cuminestown, Byth, Gardenstown, Methlick, Strichen, Rosehearty, Macduff, and Sandhaven are among those that have been visited.

While a range of battered seafood is available – langoustine, haddock, halibut, turbot, monk, lemon sole, and more – with chips and toppings of your choice, the van also serves desserts on occasion.

These have included ice lollies and homemade pancakes served with a selection of sweet sauces and squirty cream.

“The Salty Chip is also available for private hire, weddings and parties,” Ronald added.

“What I love most about running the van is meeting people.”

Visit the Salty Chip Facebook page to keep up to date on where the fish and chip van will be visiting.