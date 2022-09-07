Midweek meal: Have a spicy treat with Suzie Lee’s veggie Singapore noodles recipe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A classic for a reason. “Fun fact: Singapore noodles actually originate from Hong Kong, not Singapore,” says chef Suzie Lee, author of Simply Chinese.

“It is said that this dish was invented by chefs in the 1950s and ’60s, when trade was booming in Hong Kong and spices such as curry powders were readily accessible. The name was just to give the dish some flair.

“This dish is on our Chinese takeaway menu and it is very popular! It is traditionally made with ham, chicken and prawns but I have made this veggie only, which tastes just as good.”

Veggie Singapore noodles recipe

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

500g vermicelli rice noodles or roughly 250g dried noodles

4 tbsp vegetable oil

4 large eggs, beaten with a pinch of salt

1 medium carrot, peeled and finely cut into matchsticks

1 sweet pepper (any colour), deseeded and thinly sliced

100g baby corn, thinly sliced diagonally

100g mangetout, thinly sliced diagonally

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

3 tsp curry powder (mild/medium/hot)

1 tsp chilli powder (mild/medium/hot) (optional)

1 tsp garlic powder

4 tsp light soy sauce

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

Sea salt and white pepper

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

Method

Soak the noodles in a heatproof bowl of boiling water for one minute, then strain and set aside. Heat two tablespoons of the vegetable oil in a wok or frying pan over a high heat, add the beaten eggs and fry for a minute on each side, without stirring, until they set like an omelette. Transfer to a plate, then cut into thin strips. Heat one tablespoon of the oil in the wok or frying pan over a high heat, add the carrot, pepper, baby corn and mangetout with a splash of water to stop them burning and fry for a minute. Transfer to a plate. In the same wok or frying pan (you don’t need to clean it) add the remaining tablespoon of oil, then add the onion with a splash of water, the curry powder, chilli powder (if using – I use mild curry powder and leave out the chilli powder when I’m cooking

this for kids) and garlic powder or granules and fry for a couple of minutes over a high heat until the aromas are released. Toss in the cooked vermicelli and put all the vegetables back in the wok or pan. Toss again so everything is evenly distributed. Add the soy sauce, sesame oil and egg strips and keep frying and tossing until the noodles change to a golden yellow colour. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed, add the spring onions and serve.

Simply Chinese by Suzie Lee is published by Hardie Grant, priced £20. Photography by Lizzie Mayson.