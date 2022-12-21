Dog Falls Brewing in Inverness could be inviting you for drinks, food and live music after move to new base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dog Falls Brewing in Inverness could be inviting you for drinks, food and live music after move to new base

By Karla Sinclair
December 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bob and Louise Masson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Bob and Louise Masson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The founder of Dog Fall Brewing in Inverness is celebrating after production kicks off in his new commercial unit in the city centre.

Bob Masson and his wife, Louise, had been on the search for an upgraded production space for as long as two years before discovering their new unit on Lotland Place.

It is 120 square metres – nearly five times the size of their former premises, a 25-square-metre garage.

Officially gaining access to the unit on Friday September 9, it took the couple – along with the help of friends and family – around three months to relocate. Most of the work was done by them to keep costs under control.

A range of beers by Dog Falls Brewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

They brewed their first batch of beer at Lotland Place on Wednesday December 8.

Not only will the unit allow them to quadruple their fermentation capacity, but Bob also has big plans in store that he hopes to commence in the new year.

Dog Falls Brewing is an independent brewery that was established over the course of 2018 and 2019, with its first beers being sold at the Inverness Farmers Market before Christmas in 2019.

To new beginnings – and more beer

“We brewed our first batch on December 7, which was the milestone we have been working toward for the last 12 or so weeks,” Bob, 41, said.

“The help we’ve received from my dad has been huge. Without his effort – and his seemingly endless positivity – we definitely wouldn’t be up and running at the new unit by now.

“It has been a period of long days, and nights, challenges, setbacks and steep learning curves; there is still a lot of work to do, but we have achieved a wild pile and are definitely over the hump now!”

Inside the unit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The offerings include around eight or nine ‘core’ beers, plus one-off specials, collaborations, and barrel-aged beers.

Until recently, all brewing and packaging were carried out in the couple’s garage, along with “a couple of sheds”.

Bob went on to say: “We had just enough space in the garage for the brew kit plus three 500l fermenters which allowed us to produce around 20K litres of beer annually or just under 400 litres per week.”

The new Inverness unit has allowed the couple to add three new 1,500l fermenters that can handle three 500l batches of beer each at one time, quadrupling their fermentation capacity.

“Once we’re fully up and running we expect to be able to produce around 1,000 to 1,500 litres per week on average,” says Bob.

“Now our production capacity will only be restricted by how much beer I can make in the brewhouse.”

Tastings, street food, and live music

Not only will the extended space increase production, but it also opens up other windows of opportunity for the business.

It includes an upstairs area, which Bob, who grew up on the Black Isle, hopes to develop over time for events and tastings.

He said: “The new unit will give us the opportunity to invite people into the brewery for special events to share the beer fresh out of the tank.

Bob is hoping to host a range of events in the space in 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Down the line, we’d love to be able to get some live music on the go and work with great local street food vendors on a weekend here and there, but these are all just big ideas for the future.

“After the brewery is fully done and dusted, the next phase is to add a small retail area so customers can drop in past to pick up their beers for the weekend.

“Plus we have exciting plans to create a more relaxed, comfortable area on the mezzanine where we can host tastings and small events.”

‘A deeply challenging time for breweries’

While business is looking prosperous for Dog Falls Brewing in 2023, the business owner is urging people to support local as the brewing industry continues to face challenges.

He said: “There’s no doubt that 2023 will be an extremely difficult year for many small producers, and we are certainly not immune to those challenges, nor do we have the luxury of being able to ride this out.

“If there is ever a time to buy local, I suspect 2023 will truly be it; not through a sense of charity, however, but because as consumers, we are lucky enough to have some of the highest quality products in the world being made, grown, created – and brewed – right here on our doorstep in Inverness and the Highlands.”

The first batch of beer was made at the new site earlier this month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Bob went on to thank everyone that has bought and enjoyed beers by Dog Falls Brewing over the years.

“We absolutely wouldn’t be here now without all of you, and we really appreciate the support we have received along the way!”

The bulk of the firm’s beer is available in and around Inverness and the Highlands either directly or through independent retailers, pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented