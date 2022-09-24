GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their hundreds at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their hundreds at P&J Live

By Julia Bryce and Katherine Ferries
September 24, 2022, 5:40 pm
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
Variety is the spice of life at Jaffs. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: Hit the road for a winning line-up at Jaffs in Dunecht
0
Fireaway pizza
We tested the new Fireaway Pizza and its revolving oven in Aberdeen, but what…
0
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 22.09.2022 URN: CR0038317 Food and drink story on PERK Coffee & Doughnuts launching an espresso martini bar in their cafe in Inverness. |Owner Nicole Mclennan is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Inverness doughnut shop launches new cafe by day, espresso martini bar by night business…
0
Recipe image for menu, September 17
Recipes: Two easy-to-make family meals using salad leftovers in the fridge
Aberdam launches Aberfam NFT crowdfunding campaign. Picture shows: Murdo McCandlish, Joseph McCraw, David Griffiths, Michael Robertson, Ryan Aitken as Aberdam launches Aberfam.. Aberdam.
Aberdeen fast food outlet launches 'UK first' tokenised crowdfunder
0
Pint of beer on a bar.
7 of the best traditional pubs in Inverness to grab a pint
0
Tapas worth shouting about is what you'll find at Dos Amigos in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Dos Amigos in Aberdeen brings a slice of sunshine to the north-east
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Too Good To Go: Olive Alexanders Picture shows; Too Good To Go: Olive Alexanders. Aberdeen. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; 07/09/2022
Too Good To Go: The 3 items I received from Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen…
0
Tom Kerridge's fridge raid soup. Photo credit: Cristian Barnett/PA.
Midweek Meal: Clear out your leftovers with a 'fridge raid' soup recipe from Tom…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh
Cove's Blair Yule tumbles following a challenge from Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 0-1 Raith Rovers: Early strike from Connor McBride earns holders victory at…
0

Editor's Picks