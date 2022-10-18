9 cocktails you need to try during Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

9 cocktails you need to try during Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022

If you're heading out for a beverage or two during Aberdeen Cocktail Week you'll want to know the best drinks to try out in the city.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
October 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 10:01 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Orchid's Aberdeen Winchestser cocktail has five local gins in it. Image: Aberdeen cocktail Week.

If you’re heading out for a beverage or two during Aberdeen Cocktail Week you’ll want to know the best drinks to try out in the city.

From short fruity numbers to longer, refined drinks, there’s a cocktail out there for everyone.

And with 36 venues and more than 150 recipes to try out, you won’t be stuck for inspiration.

But where do you start when there’s so much on offer?

The P&J Food and Drink Team has pulled together a list of some of our must-try favourites which will be available throughout the event which runs from Tuesday October 18 to Monday October 24.

With a £5 drink, a signature one and a non-alcoholic drink available on every venue’s Aberdeen Cocktail Week menus, even those who are driving or don’t drink can get stuck into the action.

Don’t forget to purchase your wristband for £12 to take advantage of all the deals.

End of Summer Fizz at The Albyn

While I’m not quite ready to mourn the warmer months just yet, The Albyn’s £5 cocktail is a must.

Made with Whitley Neill original gin, Limoncello, cranberry juice, lemon juice, gomme, rosemary and foaming bitters, this is one drink you’ll enjoy sipping under the sunset in the venue’s gorgeous terrace garden.

However, it is just as enjoyable at the bar if you’d rather be nice and cosy.

Price: £5

Address: The Albyn, 11 Albyn Place, Aberdeen AB10 1YE

The End of Summer drink. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Pineapple Passion at Under the Hammer

This drink reminds me of one of Aberdeen’s most popular cocktails, the Pornstar Martini.

Using Langs pineapple rum, passion fruit, lime, gomme and pineapple juice, this fruity number is utterly delicious and is very easy to drink.

Their Banana Mama cocktail (also £5) sounds very more-ish for those interested in a sweet treat.

Price: £5

Address: Under the Hammer, 11 North Silver Street, Aberdeen AB10 1RJ

Pineapple Passion. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Aberdeen Winchestser at Orchid

One of  Orchid’s signature drinks, the Aberdeen Winchester is almost… almost a gin version of a Zombie.

It is made with five local gins including Porter’s Gin Modern Classic Gin, Esker, Teasmith, House of Botanicals Maple Old Tom, Hrafn Cranachan plus lemon, grapefruit, elderflower, grenadine and Angostura bitters.

It’s definitely boozy but the flavours in it are phenomenal. I tried it and can confirm it is excellent. Although, it is on the steeper side of the budget.

The non-alcoholic Temperance Spritz at Orchid is basically a non-boozy version of an Aperol and a Campari spritz, so if you like those, you’ll love it.

Price: £12

Address: Orchid,  51 Langstane Place, Aberdeen AB11 6EN

Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Aberdeen Winchestser. Image: Aberdeen cocktail Week.

Barbados Sun at OGV Taproom

Who doesn’t love a bit of Barbados sun? I would say I do, but I’ve never been to Barbados. However, this drink is giving me all of the summer holiday vibes I need to get me through the darker nights.

Made with grenadine, mango juice, orange juice, Blue Curacao, DMF Coconut Rum and overproof rum, this cocktail is boozy, fruity and should be consumed slowly.

Price: £9

Address: OGV Taproom, 10 Bridge Place, Aberdeen AB11 6HZ

OGV Taproom. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Violet Pirate at Barbelow

If you love violet flavoured drinks then you will love this one.

Made with Bacardi Carta Blanco, Crème de Cassis, pineapple, lime and grenadine, this elegant drink packs a whole punch.

Sip it slow to get the most out of it.

Price: £7.50

Address: Barbelow, 8 Golden Square, Aberdeen AB10 1RB

Violet Pirate. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Espresso Rum-tini at Faffless

While the classic Espresso Martini is usually made with vodka, Faffless’ version swaps the white spirit for an aged rum.

Made using fresh espresso coffee, Campenero extra anejo rum and caramel, you’ll adore how the aged rum works its magic with the coffee.

Price: £9

Address: Faffless, 47 Netherkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1AU

Espresso Rum-tini. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Mangoes to Cocktail Week at Dusk

If you’re into rum then you’ll be into this drink from the team at Dusk.

Served in a high ball glass, this cocktail boasts a whole lot of booze.

From Dead Man’s Finger Mango Rum to Kings Ginger Liqueur, not to mention Aperol, lime juice and mango cordial, it is topped with Orange Spiced Ginger Ale to bring a little fizz into the mix.

Price: £7.50

Address: Dusk, 45 Langstane Place, Aberdeen AB11 6EN

Mangoes to Cocktail Week. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Bananas in Pyjamas at The Noose and Monkey

While it features a range of ingredients you’d easily find in a delicious dessert, it is in fact a drink. Albeit a sweet, decadent one at that.

Made using rum from local spirits producers Ron Cabezon, banana, peanut milk and chocolate bitters, this beverage would actually make for a great after dinner drink or night cap. Just don’t have too many before bed.

Price: £5

Address: The Noose and Monkey, 31-35 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1NQ

Bananas in Pyjamas. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Tiramisu Martini at The Pigs Wings

Speaking of sweet drinks, this cocktail from The Pigs Wings is just that.

Crafted with vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur Kahlua, creamy Baileys, a double shot of espresso and cocoa powder, this is another take on the trendy Espresso Martini.

Don’t have too many late at night as the espresso in these drinks can be quite strong. But if you need a pick-me-up, you know what to order.

Price: £5

Address: The Pigs Wings, 22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

Tiramisu Martini. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Polar Express at The Old Workshop

Who doesn’t love a drink that is minty yet delicious?

Made using Glacier Mint vodka, violet, an acid mix and bitters, this refreshing number is a short drink and comes served with mint to garnish.

I love a mint-based drink, especially one that is short and without ice as you can sip away to your heart’s content.

Price: £5

Address: The Old Workshop, 62-64 Shiprow, Aberdeen AB11 5BY

Polar Express. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Steve Anderson and wife Claire steered their restaurant through COVID but now face even sterner challenges. Supplied by Steve Anderson.
Hospitality crisis: Boat of Garten restaurant issues plea for help after chef has stroke
North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition
Julia Bryce: We don't realise the talent that's cooking right under our noses
Jamie Purvis with the winner of Young Chef of the Year, Ross Boyd of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Winners of North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition…
Katy apples thrive in the climate of the north of Scotland (Photo: Ann Stewart/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Sink your teeth into Scotland's most northerly apples
21 restaurants in the Highlands with two or more AA Rosettes
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
The winners of the Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards 202
Winners announced for Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards 2022
Inverness cooking school
Inverness culinary school launches cost of living cooking classes while offering mental health support
brownie recipe.
Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury Picture shows; The Fingal in Edinburgh. The Fingal in Edinburgh. Supplied by Jon Perkins Date; Unknown
Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented