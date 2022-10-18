9 cocktails you need to try during Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re heading out for a beverage or two during Aberdeen Cocktail Week you’ll want to know the best drinks to try out in the city.

From short fruity numbers to longer, refined drinks, there’s a cocktail out there for everyone.

And with 36 venues and more than 150 recipes to try out, you won’t be stuck for inspiration.

But where do you start when there’s so much on offer?

The P&J Food and Drink Team has pulled together a list of some of our must-try favourites which will be available throughout the event which runs from Tuesday October 18 to Monday October 24.

With a £5 drink, a signature one and a non-alcoholic drink available on every venue’s Aberdeen Cocktail Week menus, even those who are driving or don’t drink can get stuck into the action.

Don’t forget to purchase your wristband for £12 to take advantage of all the deals.

End of Summer Fizz at The Albyn

While I’m not quite ready to mourn the warmer months just yet, The Albyn’s £5 cocktail is a must.

Made with Whitley Neill original gin, Limoncello, cranberry juice, lemon juice, gomme, rosemary and foaming bitters, this is one drink you’ll enjoy sipping under the sunset in the venue’s gorgeous terrace garden.

However, it is just as enjoyable at the bar if you’d rather be nice and cosy.

Price: £5

Address: The Albyn, 11 Albyn Place, Aberdeen AB10 1YE

Pineapple Passion at Under the Hammer

This drink reminds me of one of Aberdeen’s most popular cocktails, the Pornstar Martini.

Using Langs pineapple rum, passion fruit, lime, gomme and pineapple juice, this fruity number is utterly delicious and is very easy to drink.

Their Banana Mama cocktail (also £5) sounds very more-ish for those interested in a sweet treat.

Price: £5

Address: Under the Hammer, 11 North Silver Street, Aberdeen AB10 1RJ

Aberdeen Winchestser at Orchid

One of Orchid’s signature drinks, the Aberdeen Winchester is almost… almost a gin version of a Zombie.

It is made with five local gins including Porter’s Gin Modern Classic Gin, Esker, Teasmith, House of Botanicals Maple Old Tom, Hrafn Cranachan plus lemon, grapefruit, elderflower, grenadine and Angostura bitters.

It’s definitely boozy but the flavours in it are phenomenal. I tried it and can confirm it is excellent. Although, it is on the steeper side of the budget.

The non-alcoholic Temperance Spritz at Orchid is basically a non-boozy version of an Aperol and a Campari spritz, so if you like those, you’ll love it.

Price: £12

Address: Orchid, 51 Langstane Place, Aberdeen AB11 6EN

Barbados Sun at OGV Taproom

Who doesn’t love a bit of Barbados sun? I would say I do, but I’ve never been to Barbados. However, this drink is giving me all of the summer holiday vibes I need to get me through the darker nights.

Made with grenadine, mango juice, orange juice, Blue Curacao, DMF Coconut Rum and overproof rum, this cocktail is boozy, fruity and should be consumed slowly.

Price: £9

Address: OGV Taproom, 10 Bridge Place, Aberdeen AB11 6HZ

Violet Pirate at Barbelow

If you love violet flavoured drinks then you will love this one.

Made with Bacardi Carta Blanco, Crème de Cassis, pineapple, lime and grenadine, this elegant drink packs a whole punch.

Sip it slow to get the most out of it.

Price: £7.50

Address: Barbelow, 8 Golden Square, Aberdeen AB10 1RB

Espresso Rum-tini at Faffless

While the classic Espresso Martini is usually made with vodka, Faffless’ version swaps the white spirit for an aged rum.

Made using fresh espresso coffee, Campenero extra anejo rum and caramel, you’ll adore how the aged rum works its magic with the coffee.

Price: £9

Address: Faffless, 47 Netherkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1AU

Mangoes to Cocktail Week at Dusk

If you’re into rum then you’ll be into this drink from the team at Dusk.

Served in a high ball glass, this cocktail boasts a whole lot of booze.

From Dead Man’s Finger Mango Rum to Kings Ginger Liqueur, not to mention Aperol, lime juice and mango cordial, it is topped with Orange Spiced Ginger Ale to bring a little fizz into the mix.

Price: £7.50

Address: Dusk, 45 Langstane Place, Aberdeen AB11 6EN

Bananas in Pyjamas at The Noose and Monkey

While it features a range of ingredients you’d easily find in a delicious dessert, it is in fact a drink. Albeit a sweet, decadent one at that.

Made using rum from local spirits producers Ron Cabezon, banana, peanut milk and chocolate bitters, this beverage would actually make for a great after dinner drink or night cap. Just don’t have too many before bed.

Price: £5

Address: The Noose and Monkey, 31-35 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1NQ

Tiramisu Martini at The Pigs Wings

Speaking of sweet drinks, this cocktail from The Pigs Wings is just that.

Crafted with vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur Kahlua, creamy Baileys, a double shot of espresso and cocoa powder, this is another take on the trendy Espresso Martini.

Don’t have too many late at night as the espresso in these drinks can be quite strong. But if you need a pick-me-up, you know what to order.

Price: £5

Address: The Pigs Wings, 22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

Polar Express at The Old Workshop

Who doesn’t love a drink that is minty yet delicious?

Made using Glacier Mint vodka, violet, an acid mix and bitters, this refreshing number is a short drink and comes served with mint to garnish.

I love a mint-based drink, especially one that is short and without ice as you can sip away to your heart’s content.

Price: £5

Address: The Old Workshop, 62-64 Shiprow, Aberdeen AB11 5BY