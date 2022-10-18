Hospitality crisis: Boat of Garten restaurant issues plea for help after chef has stroke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hospitality crisis: Boat of Garten restaurant issues plea for help after chef has stroke

By Andy Morton
October 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 6:39 pm
Steve Anderson and wife Claire steered their restaurant through COVID but now face even sterner challenges. Supplied by Steve Anderson.
Steve Anderson and wife Claire steered their restaurant through COVID but now face even sterner challenges. Supplied by Steve Anderson.

On Saturday, just before evening service at Andersons Restaurant in Boat of Garten, head chef Marco Bencini started to feel unwell.

Originally from Tuscany, Marco had undergone an operation a couple of weeks earlier for sepsis. So when he fell sick on Saturday, he was taken straight to Raigmore hospital in Inverness.

On arrival, he suffered a massive stroke.

“It’s really serious,” says Steve Anderson, who has owned and run Andersons for the past 15 years. Marco remains unconscious in an Aberdeen hospital.

‘I have to protect my family’

Steve is devastated over his chef’s plight. The two became firm friends after Steve hired Marco last year, along with Marco’s wife Rosa, who is sous chef at Andersons.

Steve describes the pair, both in their earlier 50s, as “just the nicest people”.

But Steve also has other worries.

Marco and Rosa arrived at Andersons amid a near-crippling staff shortage that almost put the 15-year-old restaurant out of business.

A year on, and demand for staff across the north and north-east is even more acute.

Down two people and unable to find replacements, Steve had no option on Saturday but to close Andersons. Two tables already seated were sent home and all bookings for the weekend cancelled.

Andersons Restaurant in Boat of Garten has been going for 15 years. Supplied by Steve Anderson.

As with everything at the moment, the financial hit to Steve, which he estimates to be about £3,000 a night, is put in sharp relief by the £50,000 loan he took out to keep the business running post-Covid.

He still has £41,000 outstanding on the debt, and the anxiety it provokes has taken over his life.

“Marco is a good friend, but I have to protect my family as well and my business and I have to keep it going because we’re already in debt coming out of Covid,” Steve says. “I’ve already had to close for a few weeks in the busy time this year, so my cash flow’s just been destroyed.”

Steve and his wife Claire can’t afford to sell their restaurant because a sale wouldn’t cover the debt. Even when Andersons is running smoothly there’s no profit to make, such is the rise in costs over the past year.

At the moment, says Steve, the restaurant is running only to keep the staff paid.

“It’s losing money at the moment,” he adds. “But I’ve got a duty to my staff as they have supported me so well.”

Hiring in the midst of a staffing crisis

Right now, Steve’s focus in on finding new staff so he can get Andersons open again.

Everyone is pulling together – Rosa is in Aberdeen by Marco’s side but may return to work this week, Steve says.

“She says she needs something to occupy her mind,” he explains.

Steve knows Andersons is a great place to work. He has one other chef in the kitchen and six front-of-house staff. He’s only open five nights a week to ensure staff have at least two days off work.

“We are a small, friendly team passionate about what we do,” says Steve.

But finding employees these days is an increasingly difficult task, even for venues as well run as Andersons.

Kitchens across the region are struggling to fill rotas as experienced chefs ditch the industry to become delivery drivers or other less stressful – and generally better paid – roles.

Restaurants and other hospitality venues are having problems finding staff. Supplied by Andy Morton/DC Thomson.

Two prospective hires have already been in touch but were asking for £19 an hour on a minimum 45-hour week, which is out of the range of an independent family restaurant like Andersons.

Steve would strap on an apron himself – the 45-year-old has been a chef his entire career. But since Covid, he’s been unable to step foot in his own kitchen, such was the trauma of dragging Andersons through the pandemic intact.

“When I go to my own kitchen, I get bad anxiety, hence why I employ a head chef.” Steve explains.

“It all got too much. During Covid, I watched my business that I’ve built up over 15 years going down the toilet.”

‘A weight off my shoulders if we do get to sell it’

Steve now spends all his time looking after the Cairngorm Leaf & Bean coffee roasting business and wood-fired pizza delivery service he started in Grantown-on-Spey.

The two businesses are keeping Steve financially afloat, giving him time to pay off the Andersons debt. Selling the restaurant is now the dream, albeit a bittersweet one.

“It’ll be a weight off my shoulders if we do get to sell it,” says Steve, who doesn’t expect to turn a profit from a sale. “But that’s 15 years of work down the drain because we won’t walk away with anything.”

