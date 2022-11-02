EXCLUSIVE: Gin To My Tonic Show to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The biggest craft spirit festival The Gin To My Tonic Show is returning to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023.

Running from Friday, August 25 to Saturday, August 26, the event allows festivalgoers the opportunity to sample, sip and celebrate with the country’s best spirit producers.

Described as an ‘Aladdin’s cave of craft spirits’, organisers promise a new and exciting line-up of producers to take visitors on the ultimate spirited adventure over the two-day celebration.

The first session will take place on the Friday evening from 6pm to 10pm, while two sessions will run on the Saturday – the first kicking off at noon until 4pm, and the second from 6pm to 10pm.

More than 40 distillers

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet more than 40 craft distillers of gin, rum, vodka, and other artisan spirit products during the festival.

There will also be unlimited tasting samples throughout the venue, with a choice of more than 250 craft gins and spirits, and the chance to meet the makers behind established and emerging brands.

Also on offer are immersive workshops and masterclasses led by industry experts, as well as cocktail bars to relax and enjoy classic rum pours or artisan cocktails.

Paul Hudson-Jones, managing director of The Gin To My Tonic Show, said: “Scotland has a thriving distilling scene, and The Gin To My Tonic Show is there to celebrate this and shine a spotlight on the work of some of Scotland’s very best producers.

“The festival is unique due to the number of makers in attendance, but also in that you can try multiple spirits as part of your ticket price in order to find a new favourite.

“Don’t be confused by the name, whilst gin is proudly on display, you’ll discover rum, vodka, whisky, tequila, and more!”

Local distillers such as City of Aberdeen Distillery, HRAFN, Roehill Springs Distillery, Black Thistle Distilleries, Cabezon Rum, Outlaw Rum, and Dark Matter Distillers will be in attendance, along with Scottish powerhouses Hendricks Gin and Isle of Harris.

He added: “You’ll struggle to find a better day out this year and sampling is all part of the fun.

“No other Craft Spirit Festival brings together the wonderful world of craft spirits in quite the same way, so for those looking to celebrate all things craft with the UK’s very best spirit producers, then this is most certainly the festival for you.”

‘Let the fun be-gin’

Super early bird tickets are priced between £10 and £25.

The £10 enthusiasts package includes a show guide, tasting samples, access to classes and workshops, the shop and drop facility, and a tote bag.

The £25 connoisseurs package – limited in availability – also includes fast track entry, access to the ‘Connoisseurs Lounge’ complete with a complimentary gin and tonic, private cloakroom, and a branded Copa glass and stainless steel straw.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, is thrilled about the event’s return.

She said: “We are really pleased to see the return of The Gin To My Tonic Show in 2023 following a really successful event in summer this year.

“With the show expected to grow year-on-year with a wide variety of spirit brands on offer, ticketholders will be in for a treat as they’re taken on the ultimate spirit adventure. Let the fun be-gin!”

This event is strictly over 18’s only.

Tickets are available on the event website.