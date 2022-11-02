EXCLUSIVE: Gin To My Tonic Show to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Gin To My Tonic Show to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

By Karla Sinclair
November 2, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 4:10 pm
Guests enjoying the tipples at last year's show. Image: The Gin To My Tonic Show
Guests enjoying the tipples at last year's show. Image: The Gin To My Tonic Show

The biggest craft spirit festival The Gin To My Tonic Show is returning to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023.

Running from Friday, August 25 to Saturday, August 26, the event allows festivalgoers the opportunity to sample, sip and celebrate with the country’s best spirit producers.

Described as an ‘Aladdin’s cave of craft spirits’, organisers promise a new and exciting line-up of producers to take visitors on the ultimate spirited adventure over the two-day celebration.

The festival is described as an ‘Aladdin’s cave of craft spirits’. Image: The Gin to My Tonic Show

The first session will take place on the Friday evening from 6pm to 10pm, while two sessions will run on the Saturday – the first kicking off at noon until 4pm, and the second from 6pm to 10pm.

More than 40 distillers

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet more than 40 craft distillers of gin, rum, vodka, and other artisan spirit products during the festival.

There will also be unlimited tasting samples throughout the venue, with a choice of more than 250 craft gins and spirits, and the chance to meet the makers behind established and emerging brands.

Also on offer are immersive workshops and masterclasses led by industry experts, as well as cocktail bars to relax and enjoy classic rum pours or artisan cocktails.

There will be immersive workshops and masterclasses. Image: The Gin to My Tonic Show

Paul Hudson-Jones, managing director of The Gin To My Tonic Show, said: “Scotland has a thriving distilling scene, and The Gin To My Tonic Show is there to celebrate this and shine a spotlight on the work of some of Scotland’s very best producers.

“The festival is unique due to the number of makers in attendance, but also in that you can try multiple spirits as part of your ticket price in order to find a new favourite.

“Don’t be confused by the name, whilst gin is proudly on display, you’ll discover rum, vodka, whisky, tequila, and more!”

Roehill Springs Gin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Local distillers such as City of Aberdeen Distillery, HRAFN, Roehill Springs Distillery, Black Thistle Distilleries, Cabezon Rum, Outlaw Rum, and Dark Matter Distillers will be in attendance, along with Scottish powerhouses Hendricks Gin and Isle of Harris.

He added: “You’ll struggle to find a better day out this year and sampling is all part of the fun.

“No other Craft Spirit Festival brings together the wonderful world of craft spirits in quite the same way, so for those looking to celebrate all things craft with the UK’s very best spirit producers, then this is most certainly the festival for you.”

‘Let the fun be-gin’

Super early bird tickets are priced between £10 and £25.

The £10 enthusiasts package includes a show guide, tasting samples, access to classes and workshops, the shop and drop facility, and a tote bag.

The £25 connoisseurs package – limited in availability – also includes fast track entry, access to the ‘Connoisseurs Lounge’ complete with a complimentary gin and tonic, private cloakroom, and a branded Copa glass and stainless steel straw.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, is thrilled about the event’s return.

Super early bird tickets are priced between £10 and £25. Image: The Gin to My Tonic Show

She said: “We are really pleased to see the return of The Gin To My Tonic Show in 2023 following a really successful event in summer this year.

“With the show expected to grow year-on-year with a wide variety of spirit brands on offer, ticketholders will be in for a treat as they’re taken on the ultimate spirit adventure. Let the fun be-gin!”

This event is strictly over 18’s only.

Tickets are available on the event website.

Tags

Conversation

Editor's Picks

