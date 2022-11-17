The 5 best food and drink offers and menus you’ll find in Inverness this Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christmas is all about spending quality time with loved ones.

This can involve anything from you and your significant other enjoying a meal, catching up with friends who you haven’t seen since pre-Covid, or gathering around an open fire with your family to watch some cringe-worthy festive television.

The latter is admittedly something I have always been fond of.

Not only that but one of my other favourite aspects of the season is visiting food and drink establishments serving up something unique.

For that reason, the P&J Food and Drink team has collated a list of Inverness hospitality businesses offering something different in the run-up to Christmas – whether that be in terms of special offers or the menu itself.

PERK Coffee & Doughnuts

The team at PERK is offering customers something rare over the festive season – and it’s right up my street, to say the least.

You can hire the venue, which is now a cafe by day and an espresso martini bar by night, during the evening to host the ultimate Christmas party.

And to top it all off, you’ll even be able to tuck into some festive cocktails. More information on them will be shared in due course on PERK’s social media pages.

Email nicole@perkcafe.co.uk for more information.

Address: 56 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1EH

Johnny Foxes

If you’re after a rare night out with some good scran in amongst the mix, then Johnny Foxes – unsurprisingly – has got you covered.

Not only is the venue dishing out a three-course meal for £27.50 per person, but this also gives you free access to The Den Nightclub to dance the night away. What could be better?

The Den has quickly become regarded as one of the premier destinations within the Highlands for a fantastic night out.

Fridays and Saturdays fill up particularly quickly, so get in touch with the team on 01463 236577 to secure a booking.

Address: 26 Bank Street, Inverness, IV1 1QU

The Highland Cake Fairy

Do you have a sweet tooth? We’ve got you covered.

The Highland Cake Fairy is a prime example of a baking business taking advantage of the season by creating delicious-sounding treats.

The firm’s festive menu boasts £10 Christmas Eve boxes – including one cupcake, one cookie, one piece of fudge, and one hot chocolate and marshmallows – six-inch or eight-inch fruit cakes, and brownie bombs.

But best of all, festive brownie pizzas are available, too.

We’ll have to place an order pronto…

Address: 17 Huntly Street, Inverness, IV3 5PR

Prime Restaurant

This isn’t quite fitting with the festive theme, but we thought it deserved a mention regardless.

Prime Restaurant, like the vast majority, will be serving an array of delicious-sounding starters, mains, and desserts to guests this season.

But it was the venue’s cocktail menu that piqued our interest after spying the words ‘Buckfast Negroni’. Interesting…

Address: 4-6 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5NE

Sams Indian Cuisine

Tucking into a three-course meal is obligatory for my family on Christmas Day. This usually entails a bowl of broth, a plate full of turkey with all the trimmings, and a slice of decadent cheesecake.

But the team at Sams Indian Cuisine has gone not one, but two steps further for those celebrating Christmas in Inverness by dishing out a five-course dinner for £44.95 per person.

With a nice selection of dishes on offer, you’re sure to leave feeling full and satisfied.

Address: 77-79 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1ES