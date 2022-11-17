The 5 best food and drink offers and menus you’ll find in Inverness this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 5 best food and drink offers and menus you’ll find in Inverness this Christmas

By Karla Sinclair
November 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 4:05 pm
One of the delicious cocktails available at PERK. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
One of the delicious cocktails available at PERK. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Christmas is all about spending quality time with loved ones.

This can involve anything from you and your significant other enjoying a meal, catching up with friends who you haven’t seen since pre-Covid, or gathering around an open fire with your family to watch some cringe-worthy festive television.

The latter is admittedly something I have always been fond of.

Not only that but one of my other favourite aspects of the season is visiting food and drink establishments serving up something unique.

For that reason, the P&J Food and Drink team has collated a list of Inverness hospitality businesses offering something different in the run-up to Christmas – whether that be in terms of special offers or the menu itself.

PERK Coffee & Doughnuts

The team at PERK is offering customers something rare over the festive season – and it’s right up my street, to say the least.

You can hire the venue, which is now a cafe by day and an espresso martini bar by night, during the evening to host the ultimate Christmas party.

And to top it all off, you’ll even be able to tuck into some festive cocktails. More information on them will be shared in due course on PERK’s social media pages.

Email nicole@perkcafe.co.uk for more information.

Address: 56 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1EH

The interior of PERK Coffee & Doughnuts, perfect for Christmas in Inverness
Inside PERK Coffee & Doughnuts, which you could hire for a night out this Christmas in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Johnny Foxes

If you’re after a rare night out with some good scran in amongst the mix, then Johnny Foxes – unsurprisingly – has got you covered.

Not only is the venue dishing out a three-course meal for £27.50 per person, but this also gives you free access to The Den Nightclub to dance the night away. What could be better?

The Den has quickly become regarded as one of the premier destinations within the Highlands for a fantastic night out.

Fridays and Saturdays fill up particularly quickly, so get in touch with the team on 01463 236577 to secure a booking.

Address: 26 Bank Street, Inverness, IV1 1QU

Five men sat around a table in a pub holding beers
Friends (left to right) Daniel Pritchard, Sam Gillingham, Luke Northbrooke, Jacob Hawkins, and Mark Gillingham enjoying a pint in Johnny Foxes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Highland Cake Fairy

Do you have a sweet tooth? We’ve got you covered.

The Highland Cake Fairy is a prime example of a baking business taking advantage of the season by creating delicious-sounding treats.

The firm’s festive menu boasts £10 Christmas Eve boxes – including one cupcake, one cookie, one piece of fudge, and one hot chocolate and marshmallows – six-inch or eight-inch fruit cakes, and brownie bombs.

But best of all, festive brownie pizzas are available, too.

We’ll have to place an order pronto…

Address: 17 Huntly Street, Inverness, IV3 5PR

Two pink cupcakes with jammy-dodgers and mini-cupcakes on top
A pair of cupcakes by The Highland Cake Fairy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Prime Restaurant

This isn’t quite fitting with the festive theme, but we thought it deserved a mention regardless.

Prime Restaurant, like the vast majority, will be serving an array of delicious-sounding starters, mains, and desserts to guests this season.

But it was the venue’s cocktail menu that piqued our interest after spying the words ‘Buckfast Negroni’. Interesting…

Address: 4-6 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5NE

A seafood board at Prime Restaurant, including a bowl of prawns and smoked salmon
Why not pair your Buckfast Negroni with a seafood board at Prime Restaurant? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sams Indian Cuisine

Tucking into a three-course meal is obligatory for my family on Christmas Day. This usually entails a bowl of broth, a plate full of turkey with all the trimmings, and a slice of decadent cheesecake.

But the team at Sams Indian Cuisine has gone not one, but two steps further for those celebrating Christmas in Inverness by dishing out a five-course dinner for £44.95 per person.

With a nice selection of dishes on offer, you’re sure to leave feeling full and satisfied.

Address: 77-79 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1ES

curry and rice dishes from Sams Indian Cuisine, perfect for Christmas in Inverness
Dishes at Sams Indian Cuisine, on Church Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

