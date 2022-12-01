6 of the best New Year’s Eve menus to toast Hogmanay in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hogmanay is fast-approaching, so if Christmas won’t sate your appetite for over-indulgence then have a look at our list of New Year’s Eve dinner menus in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

All of them offer you the best of bell-ringing times, and while they cost a bit more than a lump of coal, there are few better places to toast the new year in.

So, raise a glass to Auld Lang Syne. And get the new year started in the style you intend to continue it.

With delicious food and a proper celebration.

No. 10, Aberdeen

This Aberdeen city centre favourite has a Hogmanay dinner menu that will make New Year’s Eve go with a bang.

Diners are served a glass of fizz and canapes on arrival before sitting down to three-course meal.

Starters include Cullen skink and haggis bon bons, while main course is a choice of fillet steak, poached monkfish or vegetarian cannelloni.

After that, the new year countdown starts in the No. 10 bar. All yours for £70 per person.

Address: 10 Queen’s Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1XL

Chester Hotel, Aberdeen

The party dinner at the Chester Hotel‘s XI Restaurant comes in at £110 per person and is a six-course tasting menu complete with canapes and Champagne.

Featuring on the New Year’s Eve dinner menu are dishes such as crispy pig head with burnt apple purée and the more traditional beef Wellington in red wine jus.

All dishes come with paired wines.

Address: 59-63 Queen’s Rd, Aberdeen AB15 4YP

Meldrum House, Inverurie

The Inverurie stately home is a magical place in the winter.

So why not make the most of it with the hotel’s two-day Hogmanay break?

If the £390-per-person starting price doesn’t put you off, then you could be joining guests at Meldrum House‘s Masquerade Ball, complete with dinner and live band.

On New Year’s Day, you can walk off the night before with a turn around Meldrum House’s beautiful grounds, followed by a special food and champagne tasting.

Address: Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, AB51 0AE

Banchory Lodge, Aberdeenshire

The Hogmanay celebrations at Banchory Lodge cost £110 per person and include a meal and a dance afterwards.

The lodge guarantees a piper to see the new year in style. And there is plenty to do at the Georgian mansion on the banks of the River Dee.

Address: Dee St, Banchory, AB31 5HS

Vovem Meat & Liquor, Aberdeen

Union Street can be bustling on New Year’s Eve. And Vovem is at the heart of it.

The steakhouse is running its a la carte menu on Hogmanay, allowing diners to tuck in to some of the finest meat in Aberdeen.

Plus, jazz duo Sidewinder will be bringing smooth musical vibes to Vovem. Until a piper steps in just before the bells.

Address: 254 Union St, Aberdeen AB10 1TN

Maryculter House, Aberdeen

Maryculter House is an independent, family-run hotel on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

This New Year’s Eve the hotel is offering a five-course meal with fizz for £125 per person. There will be live music throughout the night plus the promise of a “midnight snack”.

There is also the £50 two-course supper and fizz in the hotel’s Poachers bar. Soup and butteries are on the menu as the night draws to a conclusion.

Address: N Deeside Rd, Kirkton of Maryculter, Aberdeen AB12 5GB