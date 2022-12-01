6 of the best New Year’s Eve menus to toast Hogmanay in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Food and Drink

6 of the best New Year’s Eve menus to toast Hogmanay in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

By Andy Morton
December 1, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 6:03 pm
A group of people holding hands and ceilidh dancing.
If you want to dance the night away this Hogmanay, at least make sure it's on a full stomach. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

Hogmanay is fast-approaching, so if Christmas won’t sate your appetite for over-indulgence then have a look at our list of New Year’s Eve dinner menus in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

All of them offer you the best of bell-ringing times, and while they cost a bit more than a lump of coal, there are few better places to toast the new year in.

So, raise a glass to Auld Lang Syne. And get the new year started in the style you intend to continue it.

With delicious food and a proper celebration.

No. 10, Aberdeen

This Aberdeen city centre favourite has a Hogmanay dinner menu that will make New Year’s Eve go with a bang.

Diners are served a glass of fizz and canapes on arrival before sitting down to three-course meal.

Starters include Cullen skink and haggis bon bons, while main course is a choice of fillet steak, poached monkfish or vegetarian cannelloni.

After that, the new year countdown starts in the No. 10 bar. All yours for £70 per person.

Address: 10 Queen’s Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1XL

The entrance to No. 10 Bar and Restaurant in Aberdeen.
No. 10 Bar and Restaurant in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Chester Hotel, Aberdeen

The party dinner at the Chester Hotel‘s XI Restaurant comes in at £110 per person and is a six-course tasting menu complete with canapes and Champagne.

Featuring on the New Year’s Eve dinner menu are dishes such as crispy pig head with burnt apple purée and the more traditional beef Wellington in red wine jus.

All dishes come with paired wines.

Address: 59-63 Queen’s Rd, Aberdeen AB15 4YP

Guests at the Chester Hotel Homanay dinner in Aberdeen, 2020.
Guests at the Chester Hotel Hogmanay party in 2020. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Meldrum House, Inverurie

The Inverurie stately home is a magical place in the winter.

So why not make the most of it with the hotel’s two-day Hogmanay break?

If the £390-per-person starting price doesn’t put you off, then you could be joining guests at Meldrum House‘s Masquerade Ball, complete with dinner and live band.

On New Year’s Day, you can walk off the night before with a turn around Meldrum House’s beautiful grounds, followed by a special food and champagne tasting.

Address: Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, AB51 0AE

The front of Meldrum House, Aberdeenshire.
The magical Meldrum House. Image: Supplied by Susan Blair.

Banchory Lodge, Aberdeenshire

The Hogmanay celebrations at Banchory Lodge cost £110 per person and include a meal and a dance afterwards.

The lodge guarantees a piper to see the new year in style. And there is plenty to do at the Georgian mansion on the banks of the River Dee.

Address: Dee St, Banchory, AB31 5HS

The banks of the River Dee.
Banchory Lodge is on the banks of the River Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Vovem Meat & Liquor, Aberdeen

Union Street can be bustling on New Year’s Eve. And Vovem is at the heart of it.

The steakhouse is running its a la carte menu on Hogmanay, allowing diners to tuck in to some of the finest meat in Aberdeen.

Plus, jazz duo Sidewinder will be bringing smooth musical vibes to Vovem. Until a piper steps in just before the bells.

Address: 254 Union St, Aberdeen AB10 1TN

A steak being cooked at Vovem, Aberdeen.
Meat is on the menu at Vovem. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Maryculter House, Aberdeen

Maryculter House is an independent, family-run hotel on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

This New Year’s Eve the hotel is offering a five-course meal with fizz for £125 per person. There will be live music throughout the night plus the promise of a “midnight snack”.

There is also the £50 two-course supper and fizz in the hotel’s Poachers bar. Soup and butteries are on the menu as the night draws to a conclusion.

Address: N Deeside Rd, Kirkton of Maryculter, Aberdeen AB12 5GB

The living room at Maryculter House with tartan furniture and a fireplace.
There is a warm welcome at Maryculter House. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

