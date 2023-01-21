The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you’re eating out on a budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you’re eating out on a budget

By Karla Sinclair
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Nipping out for a bite to eat is considered a luxury by many as menu prices continue to rise. However, with the help of the Press & Journal Food and Drink team, it doesn’t need to be.

If you reside in or plan on passing Elgin in the future, then you’ll be glad to know that there are several restaurants and cafes located in the town that have bundles of offers on their menus.

Making the most of these deals will leave you feeling as satisfied as your wallet after leaving the establishment.

Here is a list of the restaurants and cafes in Elgin to visit if you’re eating out on a budget.

The Little Lunchbox

“Cheap pricing, friendly and quick service without fail,” “Affordable and high standards of sandwich making,” and “I’ll definitely be going back for more, well priced as well” are just some of the fantastic reviews on The Little Lunchbox in Elgin.

The space sells a selection of freshly-prepared baguettes, sandwiches, toasties, baked potatoes, paninis, and salad boxes, as well as hot meals including macaroni cheese.

Address: 10 Harrow Inn Close, Elgin IV30 1BP

Posted by The Little Lunchbox on Tuesday, 28 June 2022

156 Bar & Grill

The number of steals you can bag at 156 Bar & Grill is endless – especially considering the hefty portions you’ll be met with.

The offers include selecting three appetisers for just £13.95. The options include garlic bread pizza, cajun chicken gumbo, crisp-coated mozzarella dippers and house-made nachos.

In addition to that, all but one of the desserts cost just £5.95. Warm chocolate fudge cake, mini sugar-glazed doughnuts, and apple and pecan cobbler are among the line-up.

Address: 156 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BD

From left, Keri MacKenzie and Kiaha Meldrum, waitresses at 156 Bar & Grill. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Pizzeria Toscana

Pizzeria Toscana has an incredible lunch deal – available from noon to 2pm Monday to Saturday – that means diners can tuck into two courses for £7.75 or three courses for £8.75.

Kids can also enjoy a main course, dessert, and drink from the children’s menu for as little as £6.35.

Address: 20 Thunderton Place, Elgin IV30 1BG

The Ashvale

There are five Ashvale locations scattered across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, but only one in Moray. For that reason, those in the area or surrounding areas need to make the most of its reasonably priced menu.

The Elgin restaurant offering boasts a list of free meals for kids under 5 and all desserts cost just £5.95. We would highly recommend ordering a portion of the caramel and apple pie.

Address: 11 Moss Street, Elgin IV30 1LU

Two portions of fish and chips and mushrooms in batter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Ditsy Teacup

If soup, scones, and sandwiches are up your street, then you’ll love The Ditsy Teacup.

With an ever-rotating specials menu, there is something to suit all tastes at the coffee shop.

Otherwise, you can tuck into dishes like smashed avocado on toast, pancakes with bacon and maple syrup, and triple chocolate brownies.

Address: 26 Thunderton Place, Elgin IV30 1BG

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Elgin producer reaches £5k Kickstarter target to expand premises and erect wind turbines to…
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Porterhouse Steakhouse and Coffee Bar in Inverurie is a good lunchtime spot
james bon aberdeen granite noir
Can being covered in gold paint really kill you? Dr Kathryn Harkup to reveal…
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dunecht Diner: The 4 dishes we ordered from the hidden food truck near Westhill
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Comfort Food Friday: Want to create a dish with zest? This Scotch lamb and…
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Nearing perfection, 8848 scales the heights at Aberdeen Restaurant Week with tasting menu
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
2
The Spirit of Speyside Festival chairman George McNeil. Image: The Spirit of Speyside Festival
More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival -…
Mocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails in inverness
The 7 places with the best non-alcoholic cocktails in Inverness

Most Read

1
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
2
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
3
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
4
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Explained: The changes to Aberdeenshire’s UK parliament boundaries that risk causing ‘total confusion’
5
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory model launches ‘body positivity’ fashion brand and creates sizes for ‘feelgood’ shopping
6
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘Manipulative’ former north-east serviceman jailed abroad for historical child sexual abuse
7
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Man who claimed toddler fell down flight of stairs guilty of inflicting ‘extremely severe’…
9
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
2
10
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire woman launches No New Clothes challenge in memory of friend – who ‘loved’…

More from Press and Journal

The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
High drama as Inverurie's Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times…
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'There is help if they need it': Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding…
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North…
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone
The Ashvale caramel and apple pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system
police stop
Man and woman charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
Police in Aberdeen.
Multi-agency operation to tackle drugs and crime in Aberdeen
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 23
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Elgin City and Cove Rangers' Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed
MV Loch Seaforth which operates the Ullapool-Stornoway crossing.
CalMac cancels several ferry services due to 50mph winds

Editor's Picks

Most Commented