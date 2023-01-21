The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you’re eating out on a budget

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nipping out for a bite to eat is considered a luxury by many as menu prices continue to rise. However, with the help of the Press & Journal Food and Drink team, it doesn’t need to be.

If you reside in or plan on passing Elgin in the future, then you’ll be glad to know that there are several restaurants and cafes located in the town that have bundles of offers on their menus.

Making the most of these deals will leave you feeling as satisfied as your wallet after leaving the establishment.

Here is a list of the restaurants and cafes in Elgin to visit if you’re eating out on a budget.

The Little Lunchbox

“Cheap pricing, friendly and quick service without fail,” “Affordable and high standards of sandwich making,” and “I’ll definitely be going back for more, well priced as well” are just some of the fantastic reviews on The Little Lunchbox in Elgin.

The space sells a selection of freshly-prepared baguettes, sandwiches, toasties, baked potatoes, paninis, and salad boxes, as well as hot meals including macaroni cheese.

Address: 10 Harrow Inn Close, Elgin IV30 1BP

156 Bar & Grill

The number of steals you can bag at 156 Bar & Grill is endless – especially considering the hefty portions you’ll be met with.

The offers include selecting three appetisers for just £13.95. The options include garlic bread pizza, cajun chicken gumbo, crisp-coated mozzarella dippers and house-made nachos.

In addition to that, all but one of the desserts cost just £5.95. Warm chocolate fudge cake, mini sugar-glazed doughnuts, and apple and pecan cobbler are among the line-up.

Address: 156 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BD

Pizzeria Toscana

Pizzeria Toscana has an incredible lunch deal – available from noon to 2pm Monday to Saturday – that means diners can tuck into two courses for £7.75 or three courses for £8.75.

Kids can also enjoy a main course, dessert, and drink from the children’s menu for as little as £6.35.

Address: 20 Thunderton Place, Elgin IV30 1BG

The Ashvale

There are five Ashvale locations scattered across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, but only one in Moray. For that reason, those in the area or surrounding areas need to make the most of its reasonably priced menu.

The Elgin restaurant offering boasts a list of free meals for kids under 5 and all desserts cost just £5.95. We would highly recommend ordering a portion of the caramel and apple pie.

Address: 11 Moss Street, Elgin IV30 1LU

The Ditsy Teacup

If soup, scones, and sandwiches are up your street, then you’ll love The Ditsy Teacup.

With an ever-rotating specials menu, there is something to suit all tastes at the coffee shop.

Otherwise, you can tuck into dishes like smashed avocado on toast, pancakes with bacon and maple syrup, and triple chocolate brownies.

Address: 26 Thunderton Place, Elgin IV30 1BG