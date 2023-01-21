Orkney NFUS chair will make sure voices are heard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Orkney NFUS chair will make sure voices are heard

By Katrina Macarthur
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Colin Flett takes on the NFUS chairman role in Orkney after being vice-president for two years.
Colin Flett takes on the NFUS chairman role in Orkney after being vice-president for two years.

A beef and sheep farmer has recently been appointed as the new chairman of NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) Orkney region as Steven Sandison from Harray steps down from the post.

Colin Flett, from Appietown, Rendall, was appointed to the chairman’s role at the region’s AGM held on the island last week.

Believed to be the youngest Orkney NFUS chairman yet, Mr Flett farms in partnership with his father in the north west of the island, running a 120-cow suckler herd and 560 breeding ewes.

The herd includes mainly Limousin cross Aberdeen-Angus cows bulled to the Charolais, Limousin and Aberdeen-Angus, and the sheep flock is made up of Texel cross and Shetland cross Cheviot ewes.

Most of the calves are sold as weaned calves in the back end at United Auctions’ Huntly Mart, with the remainder taken through to the following spring and autumn when sold at Orkney Auction Mart.

The lambs are sold through the store ring at either Kirkwall or Huntly from the end of August onwards.

Around 20 acres of spring barley and four acres of turnips is grown on the farm.

Mr Flett is also kept busy during the summer months doing contract shearing for local farmers and he works in the auction mart at Kirkwall from time to time.

“It’s an honour to take on the role as NFUS chairman for Orkney and I would like to thank Steven Sandison for all the hard work he has put in during his time at the helm,” said Mr Flett, who served as vice-chairman for two years.

“The union has an important role to play in standing up for our industry and giving advice to farmers. I’ve always been under the impression that if something is worthwhile then you have to put something into it yourself.”

Mr Flett admitted that he had taken over the reins during an extremely busy and challenging time for Scottish agriculture but said he was determined to do his best for the industry, particularly on mainland Orkney and its outer isles.

“It’s a fragile situation on Orkney as we are faced with ever-increasing input costs and a lack of certainty about the future policy,” he said.

“Orcadian farmers are very limited to what they can do with the land because of the short growing season so beef production is at the forefront and sheep are now becoming just as important.

“I will be doing my best to make sure our voice is heard surrounding the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFASS) and the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS) which Orcadian farmers rely so much on.”

During his time in the role, Mr Flett has said he will doing everything he can to improve the Greylag geese situation on the island, with hopes to secure funding to reduce the number of non-native residents from 30,000 to 5,000.

Mr Flett also pressed on the concerns surrounding the Scottish Government’s decision to look into the current arrangements of shipping livestock from the island to mainland Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Duncan Morrison farms with his wife Claire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system
Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.
Tributes to food industry expert and 'top-rate colleague' Martin
Fran Matheson, RHET Highland project coordinator, Rob Whitson, partner of Bell Ingram Highland, and Maxine Garson, RHET Highland vice chair.
Highland rural firm supports RHET Highland
Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton. Photo by Phil Wilkinson Photography
MSPs hit out at Scottish Government's 'dithering' over future agricultural policy
ON THE RISE: One farmer who finishes thousands of store lambs every season says his feed bill was £1,100 per day. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Feed costs and NZ lamb imports soar
Prize winners from this year's ploughing match held at Easter Caputh
New Deer ploughman wins Champions League
Post Thumbnail
New farming event coming to P&J Live
Livestock sales at Dingwall Mart have been rescheduled to next week.
Dingwall Mart cancels livestock sales due to adverse weather
Julia Andrews.
Fertiliser company adds NZ expertise to its Scottish team

Most Read

1
Man charged in connection with disturbance at service station in Dyce. Image: Police Scotland
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
2
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
3
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
4
The coloured areas show the Boundary Commission for Scotland's proposed new UK parliamentary constituencies. Image: Boundary Commission for Scotland/DC Thomson
Explained: The changes to Aberdeenshire’s UK parliament boundaries that risk causing ‘total confusion’
5
Ashly Rae has launched the clothing range Elswear. Image: Ashly Rae
Banchory model launches ‘body positivity’ fashion brand and creates sizes for ‘feelgood’ shopping
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former RAF serviceman who previously lived in Elgin has been convicted of historical child sexual abuse in the Falkland Islands. Ryan Elstow preyed on two girls, one as young as 12 years old and a teenager who was aged no more than 16 at the time, during a five-year period. The 35-year-old targeted one victim by abusing his position of trust as a house parent responsible for the welfare of young residents of a boarding facility called Stanley House Picture shows; Police custody pic of Ryan Martin Elstow (DOB: DOB 23/01/1987) and the Falkland Islands. N/A. Supplied by Royal Falkland Islands Police (Ryan Elstow mugshot) / Shutterstock (Falkland Islands pic) Date; Unknown
‘Manipulative’ former north-east serviceman jailed abroad for historical child sexual abuse
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
Robert Wilson was found guilty of causing a toddler 'extremely serious' injuries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who claimed toddler fell down flight of stairs guilty of inflicting ‘extremely severe’…
9
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
2
10
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Sarah Robinson launched a fundraiser to mark the 10th anniversary of her friend Gill Leiper's death Picture shows; Sarah Robinson and Gill Leiper. unknown. Supplied by Sarah robinson Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire woman launches No New Clothes challenge in memory of friend – who ‘loved’…

More from Press and Journal

Jason Banks is in the singles final of the Indoor Bowls Championship.
High drama as Inverurie's Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times…
L2R Men United's Sandy Garvock, organiser Fiona Bisset and pub owner Paul Reid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'There is help if they need it': Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding…
Fort William made a move up the North Caledonian League by beating Nairn County reserves. Image: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock
Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North…
Jordan White has scored four goals for Ross County this season. Image: SNS
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone
police stop
Man and woman charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
Police in Aberdeen.
Multi-agency operation to tackle drugs and crime in Aberdeen
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 23
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Elgin City and Cove Rangers' Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed
MV Loch Seaforth which operates the Ullapool-Stornoway crossing.
CalMac cancels several ferry services due to 50mph winds
Nature Watch: Bewitched by an enchanting Trossachs rainforest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented