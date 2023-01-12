WIN: Dinner for two at The Braided Fig during Aberdeen Restaurant Week plus a £20 drinks voucher

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s day four of our Aberdeen Restaurant Week giveaway and today we’ve teamed up with the Braided Fig in the city centre for today’s prize.

We are offering the chance for one lucky reader to win a meal out for two at the Braided Fig on Summer Street during the two-week event which takes place from January 16 to 29.

The restaurant has been part of the event, organised by Aberdeen Inspired, since its inception and is a popular choice for diners during the foodie fortnight.

Throughout Aberdeen Restaurant Week diners will be able to enjoy two courses for £20 or three courses for £25 at the venue.

Our giveaway will see one reader indulge in some of the Braided Fig’s favourites and they will also be treated to a £20 drinks voucher, courtesy of Aberdeen Inspired.

What’s on the Braided Fig menu?

On the menu you’ll find everything from the soup of the day to its popular Korean fried chicken or cauliflower as well as the hot and cold smoked salmon and a quartet of Scottish puddings for starters.

The main options include a vegan butternut squash, harissa and feta macaroni, salmon brochettes, chicken parmigiana and slow cooked beef and chorizo cassoulet.

For those with a sweet tooth you’ll be able to indulge in everything from sticky fig and ginger pudding, chocolate and cherries and apple crumble.

Read our restaurant review: The Braided Fig in Aberdeen continues to impress years on from opening its doors

More than 40 venues are taking part in the Aberdeen Restaurant Week all of which are running either £10, £20, £25 or tasting menus.

There are also a few events, including Burns Night ones, taking place, and with so many different venues offering up a variety of cuisine, there’s plenty of eating around the city to be done.

The winner of the giveaway will be picked at 9am on Monday January 16 and will be contacted directly.

