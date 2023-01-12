WIN: Dinner for two at The Braided Fig during Aberdeen Restaurant Week plus a £20 drinks voucher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WIN: Dinner for two at The Braided Fig during Aberdeen Restaurant Week plus a £20 drinks voucher

It's day four of our Aberdeen Restaurant Week giveaway and today we've teamed up with the Braided Fig in the city centre for today's prize.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Various dishes from Braided Fig. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Various dishes from Braided Fig. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

We are offering the chance for one lucky reader to win a meal out for two at the Braided Fig on Summer Street during the two-week event which takes place from January 16 to 29.

We are offering the chance for one lucky reader to win a meal out for two at the Braided Fig on Summer Street during the two-week event which takes place from January 16 to 29.

The restaurant has been part of the event, organised by Aberdeen Inspired, since its inception and is a popular choice for diners during the foodie fortnight.

Inside the Braided Fig. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Throughout Aberdeen Restaurant Week diners will be able to enjoy two courses for £20 or three courses for £25 at the venue.

Our giveaway will see one reader indulge in some of the Braided Fig’s favourites and they will also be treated to a £20 drinks voucher, courtesy of Aberdeen Inspired.

What’s on the Braided Fig menu?

On the menu you’ll find everything from the soup of the day to its popular Korean fried chicken or cauliflower as well as the hot and cold smoked salmon and a quartet of Scottish puddings for starters.

The main options include a vegan butternut squash, harissa and feta macaroni, salmon brochettes, chicken parmigiana and slow cooked beef and chorizo cassoulet.

Honey chilli  chicken wontons is a signature dish at Braided Fig. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

For those with a sweet tooth you’ll be able to indulge in everything from sticky fig and ginger pudding, chocolate and cherries and apple crumble.

Read our restaurant review: The Braided Fig in Aberdeen continues to impress years on from opening its doors

More than 40 venues are taking part in the Aberdeen Restaurant Week all of which are running either £10, £20, £25 or tasting menus.

There are also a few events, including Burns Night ones, taking place, and with so many different venues offering up a variety of cuisine, there’s plenty of eating around the city to be done.

The winner of the giveaway will be picked at 9am on Monday January 16 and will be contacted directly.

