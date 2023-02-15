Too Good To Go: I saved £10 on 7 items from Vertegrow in Newburgh in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Too Good To Go: I saved £10 on 7 items from Vertegrow in Newburgh in Aberdeenshire

By Karla Sinclair
February 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.

Micro herbs and leafy greens don’t get the love they deserve, in my opinion. After all, we come across them far more often than we realise.

The versatile superfoods can transform a dish and are packed with nutrition. Not only that, but they also provide an extra pop of flavour to soups, curries, risotto, pizzas, and more.

But I must confess, I have never gone out of my way to purchase micro herbs or leafy greens in my local shop. It tends to be whilst dining out that I enjoy them.

Outside Vertegrow in Newburgh. Image: Vertegrow

Unbeknown to me at the time, I have without a doubt enjoyed greens grown by Newburgh vertical farm Vertegrow at some point recently.

Why is that? Because they are distributed to various restaurants and wholesalers around the north-east and Scotland, such as zero-waste shop Bare and The Gaff.

Vertegrow

Vertegrow grows fresh, nutritious, flavourful, and healthy crops vertically and indoors, minimising energy and using harvested rainwater.

Examples of greens they produce include rocket, basil, pea shoots, and micro coriander.

Intrigued to not only sample the microgreens in a dish at home but also take a look at the business’ premises for myself, I secured a Vertegrow Too Good To Go bag the other week.

After following a short dirt track road, I spotted a large green shed – along with a member of the team who knew I was there for a bag from the get-go.

The pair of us made our way inside the vertical farm. The smell was incredible and like nothing I had come across before.

I thanked them for the bag and made my way home.

What I got my hands on…

Greens are never going to be heavy, so after I received the bag I had no idea how much or how little would be inside. Thankfully, it was a great amount.

There were seven packages in total, some carrying the same product. And yes for the purpose of this, I tried the items on their own and as a garnish.

Red amaranth. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Two of the containers were filled with vibrant micro-red amaranth, which was more purple in colour than it was red, but tasty nonetheless. As expected, it had an earthy flavour and a delicate texture.

It contrasted a fair bit with the rocket – my favourite out of the bunch. Rocket is always a winner for me when used as a garnish. Again, there were two containers containing this.

Slightly spicy and peppery, I sprinkled it lightly over my supper that evening, a chicken and vegetable stir fry. The pairing couldn’t have been better given that the stir fry itself was more on the mild side.

Chicken and vegetable stir fry garnished with the microgreens. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

However, I also popped some of the garnish mix across the dish. This was the earthiest of the greens, in my opinion.

The remaining product was mint, which we decided to save for a later date – perhaps when a craving for a mojito or mint tea crops up.

According to my Too Good To Go app, the micro herbs and leafy greens had been reduced to £5 from £15. Therefore, the overall saving was £10.

The bag’s contents. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Was it worth it?

The ethos of Vertegrow is fantastic and I would urge you to take a look at their social media pages or website if you aren’t yet familiar with the brand.

The collection was swift and the products still looked and tasted incredibly fresh. They without a doubt enhanced several of my family’s dishes after I secured the bag.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
First taste: We tried out The Atrium, the latest restaurant to open in Aberdeen
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Midweek meal: This prawn and chorizo stir fry recipe is a tasty take on…
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
See inside Crown Country Larder - the only refill shop in Inverness
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Meet the 14-year-old baker from Tain who has started her own bakery business 
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than 'Tennent's and SkySports' as it…
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin's cooking event in…
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen's Signature Food Festival…
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Fierce Beer to organise a bus up to a brewery after transport link to…

Most Read

1
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland’s first minister
4
2
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
3
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…
4
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
5
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
7
Innes is still suffering effects of the condition he developed in 2018. Image: Ness
Aberdeen man’s charity praise after rare condition left him suddenly ‘housebound’
8
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
9
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire
10
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?

More from Press and Journal

Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Malky Mackay senses dynamic shift at Ross County as existing squad and new players…
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
Nicola Sturgeon
Derek Healey: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland's future without Nicola Sturgeon
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
The Voice of the North: Nicola Sturgeon's successor must do more than just talk…
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Renee MacRae and toddler son's murderer William MacDowell dies in prison
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
Vertegrow Too Good To Go.
Highland Council propose closure of two schools

Editor's Picks

Most Commented