‘Oban has definitely lost some of its colour this week’: Tributes to seafood shack owner ‘Oggy John’

By Louise Glen
January 27, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 6:07 pm
Green Shack owner, John Ogden from Oban. Image: Belstaff.
Green Shack owner, John Ogden from Oban. Image: Belstaff.

The owner of one a must-eat-at venues in the West Highlands has died.

John Ogden, who owned Oban Seafood Hut – also known as the Green Shack or Oggy John’s – has died from cancer, aged 74.

His death was announced on social media earlier today.

Tributes have been paid to a good “boss” and friend to many for his unwavering belief in Scotland’s fishing industry, and for being at the very heart of Oban’s Seafood Capital slogan.

It’s with a heavy heart, we have come to the end of an era here on the pier, sadly we say goodbye to the head of our…

Posted by Oban Seafood Hut on Friday, 27 January 2023

In a tribute made by colleagues on the businesses Facebook page, staff members said: “It’s with a heavy heart, we have come to the end of an era here on the pier, sadly we say goodbye to the head of our Seafood Hut family and one of the most well known characters of the town John Ogden.

No flowers, donations to the RNLI

“He passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday January 24 after a long, brave and courageous battle with cancer.

“His funeral will be held on February 10 at noon in the Argyllshire Gathering Halls Oban.

“Donations to lifeboats in lieu of flowers.”

They added: “Rest in peace boss – we love you and will miss you annoying us here on the pier.”

John Ogden of Oban’s Seafood Hut has died. Image: Oban Seafood Hut/ Facebook.

On social media, Andy MacArthur wrote: “‘Larger than life wouldn’t even begin to describe John.

“Seldom do you see anyone with both such drive and passion displayed in absolutely everything they set out to achieve.

“I was lucky enough to have worked with John on the Girl Norma some 40 years ago in my first ever real job and still dine out on some of the stories to this day.

“I’m sure the green shack will continue to thrive, but Oban has definitely lost some of it’s colour this week.”

Tim Leahy wrote: “I was stood in the queue some years ago when an American gentleman ask if the seafood was fresh, I pointed out a couple of langoustines walking across the display trying to escape.

“It’s my hope that someone who is as strong as John keeps the green hut going.”

‘Very best, albeit grumpy, employer’

The “Green Shack” was reviewed by more than 2,900 people on TripAdvisor and regularly appears in the top places to visit in Scotland.

Tasha Hanmer shared a memory of a “memorable character”, posting: “We were lucky enough to come the seafood hut a few years ago on holiday and he happened to turn up, jumped out of his Land Rover, had a load of beautiful dogs with him, gave us a really friendly broad smile and welcomed us.

“Thoughts are with his friends, colleagues and family. Not to mention his dogs.”

Oban shopkeeper Tracy Black wrote: “Very sad to hear. Condolences to Marion, and John’s family.

Mr Ogden’s business was on the South or CalMac Pier. Image: Kevin McGlynn.

“One of the very best, albeit grumpy, employers I’ve ever had, and that’s why we loved him as a boss.

“What a character, and a very big loss to the town, I do hope his legacy lives on in the wee green shack, it will always be known as ‘Oggy Johns’.”

Surprise career as a model

In 2019 Mr Ogden became the surprise star of luxury clothing brand Belstaff and became a model for its outdoor casual wear.

Caledonian Oysters posted: “John will be so missed – one of the characters in this world. My condolences to you all at this sad time.”

Under the name of Mike Lebowski, one man wrote: “What you have created was wonderful and you are a main reason why we come to Oban

“I hope the Seafood Hut team can continue to operate with heart, passion and love of good local food.”

 

