North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023 to celebrate the best of local produce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023 to celebrate the best of local produce

Food and drink firms from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray will be recognised for their excellence at this year's North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
February 6, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 11:50 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Steven Lewis, head brewer at Burnside Brewery in Laurencekirk is going to enter the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023. Image: Opportunity North East
Steven Lewis, head brewer at Burnside Brewery in Laurencekirk is going to enter the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023. Image: Opportunity North East

Food and drink firms from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray will be recognised for their excellence at this year’s North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023.

The annual event celebrates the best in the industry, focusing on firms offering premium produce from land and sea, ambitious startups, scaling businesses and global brands leading in net zero manufacturing and premium market development.

Delivered by Opportunity North East (ONE) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, the awards will highlight the achievements, entrepreneurship and products of food and drink producers of all sizes and at all stages of growth.

North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2022 winners at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Free to enter there are 12 categories ranging from Best New Product and Best Distilled Product to Best Young Business.

Food and drink is the UK’s largest manufacturing sector. More than 22,000 people work in the industry in north-east of Scotland and the region accounts for more than 20% of Scotland’s total food and drink output.

2022 winners

Last year’s winners included a range of drinks firms including kombucha makers Raw Culture, soft drinks manufacturer Summer House Drinks, Six Degrees North, Outlaw Rum and Burn O’ Bennie Distillery.

Inverurie’s Donald Russell, Forest Farm Dairy, Ringlink, Mackintosh of Glendavney, Thistle Seafoods and Entier were the food businesses recognised in 2022.

Angus Willis is one of the owners of Forest Farm Dairy in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Stanley Morrice MBE chairs the food, drink and agriculture board at ONE.

He said: “North-east Scotland’s world-class food and drink sector is entrepreneurial, innovative and its products are in demand across the UK and internationally. Large and small businesses are successfully navigating the opportunities and challenges of today’s market to produce healthy, sustainable, premium products that consumers are seeking.

“The 2023 awards provide the industry platform to celebrate their achievements in both innovation and market development. We want to see success stories of consumer-led product development and hear from the businesses putting innovation and sustainability at the heart of their operations.”

Showcasing local

Entering for the first time, Steven Lewis, head brewer at Burnside Brewery in Laurencekirk, is looking forward to receiving feedback on his products – whether he is shortlisted or not.

“We took over the business in 2018 and have focused on increasing our range of classic and craft beers”, he said.

Steven Lewis, head brewer at Burnside Brewery pouring a beer at the Laurencekirk brewery. Image: Opportunity North East

“At the same time, keeping our values of using local ingredients and making beer with refreshing and subtle flavours. We are also looking at ways to innovate and grow. We see the Awards as a fantastic platform to increase our profile and make useful industry contacts.”

Businesses can enter the 2023 at www.nesfoodanddrinkawards.co.uk where guidance and support can also be found.

The closing date is Wednesday, 1 March 2023, and winners will be announced at the awards dinner on Thursday, 8 June at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
The Moray coastal town of Cullen will once again host the Cullen Skink World Championships, and reigning champ Margaret Macrae is all set to return.
Cullen Skink World Championships returns to Moray for the first time in three years…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; John-Eric Ritchie, director, Ritchies of Aultbea. Aultbea. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
North pudding-maker 'very proud' to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
Make this rainbow cake for your next birthday celebration. Image: Denby
Sweet treats: Brighten up every birthday with this colourful Rainbow cake
Tabrifics founder Johnathan Laing says tablet is too good to go under the radar. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Tablet for the TikTok generation: Aberdeen's Tabrifics puts modern twist on granny’s favourite treat
The Flying Stag bar at The Fife Arms is a must visit in Braemar. Image: The Fife Arms
Restaurant review: Fill up on quality scran at The Flying Stag at The Fife…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.01.2021 URN: CR0033250 Restaurant review pics from Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin. Dishes pictured are... Starter - Grants of Speyside Haggis Bon Bons, mustard Mayo Small Plates - Mac n cheese croquettes, spiced house ketchup, parmesan Main - 1. Scotch Beef Burger,crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries 2. Grilled Chicken foraged mushroom risotto, spinach, truffle dressing Wine - white Fattoria Coroncino IL Bacca Red - Waterloof Circle of life Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The 5 best menus and treats on offer to celebrate Valentine's Day in Elgin
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Drive-Thru Diners: What did ?33 bag us at Humble Burger in Elgin? Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: Humble Burger. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Drive-Thru Diners: Would Humble Burger's iconic Mac ‘n’ Black be the star of the…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff - and he's only 19 Picture shows; Jack Duncan. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff -…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu Picture shows; Simple mushroom and green bean stir fry / Stir fried Thai chicken. Kikkoman. Supplied by Kikkoman Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A mushroom and green bean stir-fry recipe to stir the senses

Most Read

1
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…
2
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Three men arrested following death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
4
Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate Andrew Innes guilty of murder of mum and toddler
6
Adrian Pearson made foul-mouthed threats to photographers as he was led away to prison. Image: DC Thomson.
Foul-mouthed Aberdeen man faked seizure in front of funeral mourners
7
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious…
8
8
The opening of the Inn at Port nan Gael and a new campsite will help to put Pennygahel on the remote Ross of Mull back on the map.
Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite
9
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
10
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Post Thumbnail
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Aberdeen University graduate…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady…
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn
Barrhead Travel has released its list of Summer holiday destinations for Aberdonians. A view of the beach at Camp de Mar on the island of Mallorca. Image: Shutterstock
Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed - is this where you have booked…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Prof David Worthington published his new book on the Maverick Minister Rev James Fraser Picture shows; Prof David Worthington. Dingwall. Supplied by UHI Date; Unknown
Maverick minister proves you can live a 'significant' life in the Highlands
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie; award-winning fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Highland Industrial Supplies director Garry MacKintosh following the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup draw at Urquhart Castle. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen's game changer in No. 6 role, says…
Andrew Tate is currently detained in Romania (Image: Alex Nicodim/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Misogyny is taking hold in Scottish schools while gender reform distracts and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented