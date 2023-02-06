North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023 to celebrate the best of local produce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Food and drink firms from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray will be recognised for their excellence at this year’s North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023.

The annual event celebrates the best in the industry, focusing on firms offering premium produce from land and sea, ambitious startups, scaling businesses and global brands leading in net zero manufacturing and premium market development.

Delivered by Opportunity North East (ONE) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, the awards will highlight the achievements, entrepreneurship and products of food and drink producers of all sizes and at all stages of growth.

Free to enter there are 12 categories ranging from Best New Product and Best Distilled Product to Best Young Business.

Food and drink is the UK’s largest manufacturing sector. More than 22,000 people work in the industry in north-east of Scotland and the region accounts for more than 20% of Scotland’s total food and drink output.

2022 winners

Last year’s winners included a range of drinks firms including kombucha makers Raw Culture, soft drinks manufacturer Summer House Drinks, Six Degrees North, Outlaw Rum and Burn O’ Bennie Distillery.

Inverurie’s Donald Russell, Forest Farm Dairy, Ringlink, Mackintosh of Glendavney, Thistle Seafoods and Entier were the food businesses recognised in 2022.

Stanley Morrice MBE chairs the food, drink and agriculture board at ONE.

He said: “North-east Scotland’s world-class food and drink sector is entrepreneurial, innovative and its products are in demand across the UK and internationally. Large and small businesses are successfully navigating the opportunities and challenges of today’s market to produce healthy, sustainable, premium products that consumers are seeking.

“The 2023 awards provide the industry platform to celebrate their achievements in both innovation and market development. We want to see success stories of consumer-led product development and hear from the businesses putting innovation and sustainability at the heart of their operations.”

Showcasing local

Entering for the first time, Steven Lewis, head brewer at Burnside Brewery in Laurencekirk, is looking forward to receiving feedback on his products – whether he is shortlisted or not.

“We took over the business in 2018 and have focused on increasing our range of classic and craft beers”, he said.

“At the same time, keeping our values of using local ingredients and making beer with refreshing and subtle flavours. We are also looking at ways to innovate and grow. We see the Awards as a fantastic platform to increase our profile and make useful industry contacts.”

Businesses can enter the 2023 at www.nesfoodanddrinkawards.co.uk where guidance and support can also be found.

The closing date is Wednesday, 1 March 2023, and winners will be announced at the awards dinner on Thursday, 8 June at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen.