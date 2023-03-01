The 7 items I found inside my £3.09 Too Good To Go bag from Morrisons in Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Securing a Too Good To Go (TGTG) bag from a supermarket chain can go one of two ways – and I know this from personal experience.

The first (and the best) outcome is the bag bursting with variety, while the other leaves you with bundles of the same product. One of my experiences saw me unbag as many as eight loaves of bread. Yes, eight.

Don’t get me wrong, both results end with you saving money, and the vast majority of items found in a TGTG bag are still of good quality.

However, there is something about finding a range of different products that I love. No pressure Morrisons – the latest venue I managed to secure a £3.09 bag from via the app.

It was Morrisons’ Inverurie branch, one of my go-to supermarkets. This is purely down to both location and variety, a recurring theme.

What I got my hands on…

I arrived home and instantly removed the items one by one onto the kitchen counter. Some would have been feeling a tad deflated after this step on this occasion, however, I did not.

My family loves keeping stocked up on all things fruit and veg so this bag didn’t disappoint us. There was organic spinach, lemongrass, and asparagus tips on the vegetable front.

As for fruit, easy peelers and black grapes were on the cards. Both had been collected on their sell-by dates, but you wouldn’t have thought it. I tucked into some that evening. They were juicy, sweet, and still slightly firm on the outside, just as they should be.

The remaining items included potato wedges and brioche hot dog rolls. Because they shared the same sell-by date as the fruit, my family and I opened them that evening too.

The rolls had a lovely soft texture to them and a touch of sweetness, which we paired with a thin layer of salted butter. I speak on behalf of all of us when I say we aren’t fans of hot dogs teamed with brioche bread, hence the unimaginative topping.

The potato wedges were popped into the air fryer and ready in 35 minutes. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, they went down a treat. We topped them with a sprinkling of salt and pepper for some added flavour.

General prices of the items:

Potato Wedges: £1.49

Organic Spinach: £1.49

Lemongrass: £0.75

The Best Asparagus Tips: £1.99

Seedless Black Grapes: £1.99

Savers Easy Peelers: £0.99

The Best Brioche Hot Dog Rolls: £1.20

Total cost: £9.90

Total savings: £6.81

All of the prices shown above have been taken from the Morrisons website.

Was it worth it?

It may have primarily been packed with fruit and vegetables, but this bag had plenty of variety in my eyes. And the products that the four of us tried were delicious.

The saving – £6.81 – was one of the better ones made to date, so I can’t complain on that front either. I’ll be keeping the Morrisons Inverurie branch on my radar in case future TGTG bags become available.