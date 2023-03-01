The 7 items I found inside my £3.09 Too Good To Go bag from Morrisons in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 7 items I found inside my £3.09 Too Good To Go bag from Morrisons in Inverurie

By Karla Sinclair
March 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
My Too Good To Go bag from Morrisons in Inverurie contained seven different items.
My Too Good To Go bag from Morrisons in Inverurie contained seven different items.

Securing a Too Good To Go (TGTG) bag from a supermarket chain can go one of two ways – and I know this from personal experience.

The first (and the best) outcome is the bag bursting with variety, while the other leaves you with bundles of the same product. One of my experiences saw me unbag as many as eight loaves of bread. Yes, eight.

Don’t get me wrong, both results end with you saving money, and the vast majority of items found in a TGTG bag are still of good quality.

However, there is something about finding a range of different products that I love. No pressure Morrisons – the latest venue I managed to secure a £3.09 bag from via the app.

It was Morrisons’ Inverurie branch, one of my go-to supermarkets. This is purely down to both location and variety, a recurring theme.

What I got my hands on…

I arrived home and instantly removed the items one by one onto the kitchen counter. Some would have been feeling a tad deflated after this step on this occasion, however, I did not.

My family loves keeping stocked up on all things fruit and veg so this bag didn’t disappoint us. There was organic spinach, lemongrass, and asparagus tips on the vegetable front.

The easy peelers went down a treat, as did a number of the other items that featured in the TGTG bag. Image: Karla Sinclair

As for fruit, easy peelers and black grapes were on the cards. Both had been collected on their sell-by dates, but you wouldn’t have thought it. I tucked into some that evening. They were juicy, sweet, and still slightly firm on the outside, just as they should be.

The remaining items included potato wedges and brioche hot dog rolls. Because they shared the same sell-by date as the fruit, my family and I opened them that evening too.

Morrisons The Best brioche hot dog rolls. Image: Karla Sinclair

The rolls had a lovely soft texture to them and a touch of sweetness, which we paired with a thin layer of salted butter. I speak on behalf of all of us when I say we aren’t fans of hot dogs teamed with brioche bread, hence the unimaginative topping.

The potato wedges were popped into the air fryer and ready in 35 minutes. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, they went down a treat. We topped them with a sprinkling of salt and pepper for some added flavour.

General prices of the items:

  • Potato Wedges: £1.49
  • Organic Spinach: £1.49
  • Lemongrass: £0.75
  • The Best Asparagus Tips: £1.99
  • Seedless Black Grapes: £1.99
  • Savers Easy Peelers: £0.99
  • The Best Brioche Hot Dog Rolls: £1.20

Total cost: £9.90

Total savings: £6.81

All of the prices shown above have been taken from the Morrisons website.

The contents of the bag from Morrisons in Inverurie. Image: Karla Sinclair

Was it worth it?

It may have primarily been packed with fruit and vegetables, but this bag had plenty of variety in my eyes. And the products that the four of us tried were delicious.

The saving – £6.81 – was one of the better ones made to date, so I can’t complain on that front either. I’ll be keeping the Morrisons Inverurie branch on my radar in case future TGTG bags become available.

