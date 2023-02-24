What to expect at Aberdeen’s Moka Bar and Kitchen when the new Union Street venue opens in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What to expect at Aberdeen’s Moka Bar and Kitchen when the new Union Street venue opens in March

By Karla Sinclair
February 24, 2023, 5:00 pm
General manager Hossein outside the Moka Bar and Kitchen premises. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
General manager Hossein outside the Moka Bar and Kitchen premises. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

A new food and drink spot will be gracing Union Street in the coming weeks as Moka Bar and Kitchen prepares to open its doors.

Located in the former Jack’s Grill and Boho Bar premises, the new cocktail bar is set “to bring a fantastic new concept to the city” and is anticipated to open in early March.

Moka Bar and Kitchen has been in the pipeline for around 12 months. However, general manager Hossein Sharifbigdeli said he and his team did not take occupancy until the start of this month.

The posh fish finger sandwich is among the dishes diners can expect. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The refurbishment is expected to take five weeks and is currently underway.

Food, drink, and entertainment

Moka Bar and Kitchen will serve bar food made with fresh, locally sourced produce.

It will also be “big on cocktails” with Hossein, 27, sharing the venue’s plans to offer a vast range of frozen cocktails along with some classics.

“We aim to offer something for everyone,” he says.

“Whether it’s a lite-bite lunch such as our posh fish finger sandwich, our signature Moka burgers which we have taken a long time perfecting and believe will take some beating, or our pan-seared salmon which will be a favourite with the foodies.

An espresso martini tree. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“Drinks-wise, our cotton candy margarita, frozen daiquiris, and our fireball float will certainly grab the attention.”

Moka Bar and Kitchen boasts a capacity of 250, including 70 covers for dining. The team, between full-time, part-time, and cleaning staff, comprises 20.

The restaurant’s opening hours are noon to 8pm Tuesday to Thursday and noon to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The bar’s opening hours are noon to midnight Tuesday to Thursday and noon to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Here [the bar] is where customers can expect live music from DJs at weekends.

Boujee brunches will also take place on Sundays will live music.

What else do we know?

Whilst Moka Bar and Kitchen is still being transformed, it will have a modern interior once completed. LED lights and warm and inviting colours are among the design elements.

Hossein was raised in a business family and has worked for the likes of the Marriott Hotel Group, The Chester Hotel, and Cartoos on Beach Promenade, which he helped open and run.

Cartoos was the first restaurant in Aberdeen to employ robot waiters.

Hossein with a cocktail that features on the drinks menu. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

With the launch of his latest venture a matter of days away, he is looking forward to finally opening its doors.

Hossein, who resides in Aberdeen, added: “We just felt that Aberdeen is exceptionally well catered for the cocktail market in the late bar scene but that a gap definitely exists in the market to provide exciting and imaginative cocktails along with locally sourced food in a family-friendly yet upbeat and energetic environment.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the concept come to life and create an environment where your whole night is taken care of under one roof – from exceptional cocktails and great food to a great night’s entertainment.”

First look at the menu…

Seafood fans will be in for a treat with the pan-seared salmon dish. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
A Ferrero Rocher sundae. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The ‘gummy bear jacuzzi’ features Skittles and gummy bears. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Fish and chips are also available. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
A pink Penelope cocktail. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
You’ll also find chicken goujons on the Moka Bar and Kitchen menu. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Another flavour of sundae – Kinder Bueno. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

For more information on Moka Bar and Kitchen, visit the business’ Facebook page.

