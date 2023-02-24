What to expect at Aberdeen’s Moka Bar and Kitchen when the new Union Street venue opens in March

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new food and drink spot will be gracing Union Street in the coming weeks as Moka Bar and Kitchen prepares to open its doors.

Located in the former Jack’s Grill and Boho Bar premises, the new cocktail bar is set “to bring a fantastic new concept to the city” and is anticipated to open in early March.

Moka Bar and Kitchen has been in the pipeline for around 12 months. However, general manager Hossein Sharifbigdeli said he and his team did not take occupancy until the start of this month.

The refurbishment is expected to take five weeks and is currently underway.

Food, drink, and entertainment

Moka Bar and Kitchen will serve bar food made with fresh, locally sourced produce.

It will also be “big on cocktails” with Hossein, 27, sharing the venue’s plans to offer a vast range of frozen cocktails along with some classics.

“We aim to offer something for everyone,” he says.

“Whether it’s a lite-bite lunch such as our posh fish finger sandwich, our signature Moka burgers which we have taken a long time perfecting and believe will take some beating, or our pan-seared salmon which will be a favourite with the foodies.

“Drinks-wise, our cotton candy margarita, frozen daiquiris, and our fireball float will certainly grab the attention.”

Moka Bar and Kitchen boasts a capacity of 250, including 70 covers for dining. The team, between full-time, part-time, and cleaning staff, comprises 20.

The restaurant’s opening hours are noon to 8pm Tuesday to Thursday and noon to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The bar’s opening hours are noon to midnight Tuesday to Thursday and noon to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Here [the bar] is where customers can expect live music from DJs at weekends.

Boujee brunches will also take place on Sundays will live music.

What else do we know?

Whilst Moka Bar and Kitchen is still being transformed, it will have a modern interior once completed. LED lights and warm and inviting colours are among the design elements.

Hossein was raised in a business family and has worked for the likes of the Marriott Hotel Group, The Chester Hotel, and Cartoos on Beach Promenade, which he helped open and run.

Cartoos was the first restaurant in Aberdeen to employ robot waiters.

With the launch of his latest venture a matter of days away, he is looking forward to finally opening its doors.

Hossein, who resides in Aberdeen, added: “We just felt that Aberdeen is exceptionally well catered for the cocktail market in the late bar scene but that a gap definitely exists in the market to provide exciting and imaginative cocktails along with locally sourced food in a family-friendly yet upbeat and energetic environment.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the concept come to life and create an environment where your whole night is taken care of under one roof – from exceptional cocktails and great food to a great night’s entertainment.”

First look at the menu…

For more information on Moka Bar and Kitchen, visit the business’ Facebook page.