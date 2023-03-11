Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars revealed

By Andy Morton
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 11, 2023, 9:41 am
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Toilet brushes, cigarette machines and heart-shaped cocktail glasses – they are all things that have been stolen from Aberdeen bars down the years.

The gallery of purloined goods has been revealed after celebrity chef Michel Roux Jr recently rued the theft of a frog ornament from London restaurant Le Gavroche.

The frog, made out of cutlery, had been a table decoration since 1989 and valued at as much as £7,000.

But Roux Jr’s light-fingered London thief has nothing on those in the Granite City, where the strangest of items go walkabout, according to veterans of the Aberdeen hospitality scene.

“I remember when I used to work in [Langstane Place pub] Boozy Cow, we had meat hooks hanging from the ceiling,” says Jamie Kerrison, a bartender in Aberdeen for 15 years.

“We caught people trying to take a couple away with them one night. That was weird.”

Why all the missing toilet brushes?

A survey of other long-standing local bar staff reveals a rogues list of bizarre bar thefts.

A vintage butter churn taken from under the noses of staff at a city cocktail bar. A cigarette machine removed from a pub by a bold man in a boiler suit.

Not to mention loo brushes nicked from the toilets of The Craftsman Company on Guild Street.

“Ha!” laughs Craftsman general manager Garry Russell when asked about the missing bog brushes. “Those are the least of it.”

Garry Russell at The Craftsman Company. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

According to Garry, toilet brush theft is common in the bar trade, though he can’t think why.

Not even the cost-of-living crisis can be blamed as the thefts happened as much in the past as they do now.

A lot of glassware goes missing, though most bars pass that off as wastage.  And most branded drinks glasses are supplied by the big brewers and distillers, who have deep pockets for that sort of thing.

“You try to get the majority of glasses from the drinks companies,” says Garry. “And the branded ones, they go pretty quickly.”

Aberdeen toilet brushes have a habit of going missing. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

‘That was the opposite of funny’

Down the road from The Craftsman, staff at the Krakatoa bar have had bigger issues with stolen glassware.

“A few years ago, we got these beautiful heart-shaped pint jars for a strawberry daiquiri cocktail,” says Krakatoa bartender Craig Adams. “We bought about 200 of them because we thought that would last us forever.

“Within a year every single one had been stolen. We’ve got one left that we now use as an ornament.”

Krakatoa’s Craig Adams with a cocktail glass. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

 

Fortunately, the glassware wasn’t expensive, and Craig says its disappearance was more of a nuisance than a crippling loss. But not every theft can be brushed off so lightly.

About eight years ago, Krakatoa – which regularly hosts live music – had to fork out £5,000 for a new house drum kit after someone stole its tom-toms.

“That was the opposite of funny,” says Craig.

“If anybody sees two, sparkly purple toms, then those are ours, and we’d like the person’s name and address.”

The return of the dear departed

Andy Stewart, who over a two-decade career in hospitality has worked for numerous Aberdeen cocktail bars, has a rare feel-good theft story.

“It was in The Tippling House and we had these beautiful absinthe taps,” says Andy, talking about the taps on the glass fountains used to dispense the anise-flavoured spirit.

An absinthe fountain complete with tap. Image: Shutterstock

“One of the two little taps on it went missing one night. We thought, well we can put this down to experience.

“But a few weeks later, the tap arrived in a box posted back to us with a lovely letter from a guy saying he had been out on a stag night and these had somehow ended up going back home with him.”

The incident stayed with Andy because it was a rare instance of something stolen from a bar coming back.

Usually, it is never seen again, making Andy – and his fellow bartenders – almost indifferent to theft.

“I mean, when you’re working in a bar things get nicked all the time,” he says.

“It’s frustrating, but you have to take it on the chin.”

