Love big portions? Put these 8 places on your must-visit list in Aberdeenshire

The listed businesses are known for their hefty food portions.

Sweet and savoury treats come in generous portions at Marshall's Farm Shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sweet and savoury treats come in generous portions at Marshall's Farm Shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Those already feeling ravenous should look away now, for the temptation to stop by one (or several) of the following food and drink businesses may prove too great.

Whether it is pizza, burgers and wraps or milkshakes and home bakes part of their offering, there are a number of high-quality eateries known for their big portions in Aberdeenshire.

So sit back, relax and browse our listicle of where to visit in the shire if you’re after a mammoth-sized dish or treat.

The Rustic Grill

The Rustic Grill is one of my favourite restaurants in the north-east.

The ingredients are high-quality, the cocktails are unmatched, the team is fantastic and the venue itself has a lovely ambience to it. But not only that, the food portions are quite impressive, too.

I would recommend the mushroom and haggis burger, chicken fajitas, brie and mozzarella breaded bites and anything pancake related.

For those treating themselves to a tipple, opt for the Umbongo cocktail.

Address: 13 Balmellie Street, Turriff AB53 4DW

Pavlova pancakes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Vegan Bay Baker

If you’re yet to tuck into anything produced by Vegan Bay Baker, then expect to be wowed.

A feast for the senses, the business’ product portfolio ranges from fresh ciabattas, baguettes, brioche buns and butteries to cupcakes, shortbread, cinnamon buns and pain au chocolates.

Be sure to stop by hungry or save the remains of your order for the following day.

Address: 38a Broad Street, Peterhead AB42 1BX

Vegan Bay Baker sells sourdough, focaccia and doughnuts among many other bakery items. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The Larder

With more than 30K followers on Facebook alone, The Larder is undoubtedly one of the most popular delis in the north-east in terms of social media count.

After visiting with colleague Julia Bryce at the tail end of 2022, I understood why so many people rave about the business.

Their products are of gigantic proportions and not only look the part but taste it too.

Address: 6 Gordon Street, Huntly AB54 8AJ

White chocolate, strawberry and tablet cheesecake. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The Pitstop

On the hunt for big portions in Aberdeenshire? Put The Pitstop on your radar stat.

Despite being taken over in September, the roadside café continues to offer hefty-sized and reasonably priced dishes for customers on the A96 – just as it did when previous owner Roy Minty ran the fort.

I still remember tucking into The Pitstop’s salt and pepper chicken during my first visit. It was a delight.

Address: A96, Pitcaple, Inverurie AB51 5HN

Salt and pepper chicken with chips and curry sauce. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Big Mannys’ Pizza

It was recently revealed that thriving pizza firm Big Mannys’ was coming to Inverurie after agreeing its first franchise. And it’s safe to say the local community was delighted.

Renowned for its mammoth-sized pizzas (18 inches), the business was launched in October 2020 by brothers Phillip and Ashley Adams and freelance chef Calum Wright.

So if you’re passing Inverurie and want to get a slice of the action, stop by Garioch Fish Bar.

Address: 2 Burghmuir Drive, Inverurie AB51 4GY

An 18-inch Big Mannys’ pizza. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The Feed Baron

The Feed Baron recently took on kitchen residency at Westhill Golf Club and the menu is certainly something to shout about.

While it features a small bites section as well as a range of sides and snacks, you can’t not steer your focus to ‘The Feed Baron Classics’ options. They include its well-loved burgers and loaded fries.

Address: Westhill Heights, Westhill AB32 6RY

If you’re after big portions in Aberdeenshire, consider The Feed Baron. Image: Julia Bryce/ DC Thomson

Sky Cafe

The £25 munchie box from Sky Cafe is one of the most memorable menu items I tried over the course of 2022. It was nostalgic and great value for money due to its size. It also came with two tasty burgers.

However, the eatery also serves a string of other large dishes and drinks including milkshakes, toasties, baguettes and hot dogs.

Essentially, if you pay a visit to Sky Cafe, you’ll leave feeling full.

Address: Highclere Way, Highclere Business Park, Inverurie AB51 5QW

Sky Cafe’s £25 munchie box features curly fries, onion rings and more and comes with two burgers. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Marshall’s Farm Shop

Marshall’s Farm Shop near Kintore made the headlines recently after opening its very own drive-thru.

While the installment has gone down a hit with locals, it’s important to keep in mind that you’ll find substantial portions and quality food in the venue’s tea room as well.

There is a vast selection of mains on offer including barbecue Aberdeen Angus beef brisket tacos, sirloin steak ciabatta, buffalo chicken goujons and macaroni cheese.

Address: Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore, Inverurie AB51 0XD

A range of dishes from the tea room at Marshall’s, which is among the eateries offering big portions in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

