‘It is a real family affair’: Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners By Karla Sinclair September 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 12:29 pm 0 comments Mairi, front right, and her family. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags cafe Inverurie Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Food and Drink Popular Hebridean restaurant with spectacular castle view on the market 0 Inside the new-look Victorian Market: Will it help bring more people back into Inverness… 0 Midweek meal: Turn your boring spag bol into Vietnamese-inspired caramelised pork bowls What I made of my first wine tasting experience with Aberdeen Wine School 0 The Instagram-fuelled rise of bake shops is bucking trends - but are those giant… 0 Common Sense Coffee House and Bar opens in UTG 'without fanfare' 0 'Fish cooked until the bone melts': Aberdeen kitchen takeover puts hidden Bangladeshi food in… 0 How to turn old crockery into chocolate brownies for FREE at Foodstory 0 Sweet treats: Make Edd Kimber's easy bakery-style blueberry muffins 7 of the best cafes and restaurants for cyclists tackling the Deeside Way 0 More from Press and Journal Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND 0 Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene 0 Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened' Orkney council's Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers? 0 New buildings for Forres Academy and Buckie High could take a step closer 0 Editor's Picks Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew ‘something dreadful had happened’ Inverness man who has endured 23 years of rare lymphoma initially thought he had psoriasis Queen’s funeral: How will it affect arts and entertainment venues in the north and north-east? ‘Aggressive’ farmer hit animal welfare officer over the head with a bucket WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as ‘fireball’ shoots through the sky
Conversation