Chill out with these top 4 places to grab a drink around Aberdeenshire

Ah, the sweetness of summer is here in Scotland. And what could be better than celebrating the season with a cold beverage in a lovely outdoor setting? Check out these top four places to grab a cold one and visit some of the best beer gardens in Scotland.

Revolution

Revolution Aberdeen is Scotland’s favourite cocktail bar situated on Belmont street in the heart of the city. Open until 2am seven days a week and split over two levels, the venue is the ultimate place to relax with friends over lunch or party.

Revolution’s lower bar opens out onto an outdoor deck with impressive views of the city’s Union Terrace Garden and features a retractable roof to capture the rare Aberdeen sunshine. Serving a range of quality dishes from the kitchen menu to pair with handcrafted cocktails, premium spirits, world wines, beers, ciders – Revolution has something for everyone! Visit Sunday to Wednesday for £6 happy days cocktails ending in a late night party on the dance floor! If you’re looking for one of the best nights out in Aberdeen, then Revolution is the ideal spot for a guaranteed good time with fantastic music and great drinks on the side – you’re sure to leave with a smile!

Learn more about Revolution Aberdeen today.

The Chester Hotel

There’s a serene vibe at The Chester Hotel beer garden this summer, where you are as likely to find guests drinking champagne chilled to perfection as you are to find visitors sipping an ice-cold pint. Al fresco guests can select from the full drinks and wine list as well as order from the hotel’s menu where locally sourced oysters served with shallot vinegar, or beer-battered with wasabi mayo, rub shoulders with hand-dived scallops served with bacon jam.

And for the summer season, lobster features on the menu each day as well as Josper grill steaks, pork cheek ragu pasta and a selection of vegetarian and vegan choices.

The cocktail list features beach-inspired combinations named after some of the world’s top sun traps including Waikiki, Bora Bora and Horseshoe Bay.

Open from 12 noon until 10pm daily, tables are on a first come first served basis.

Learn more about The Chester Hotel or call 01224 327777.

The Seafield Arms

The Seafield Arms, a traditional hostelry, was built in the late 1700’s and is located in the picturesque village of Whitehills on the Moray Firth Coastline. At the Seafield Arms, the staff offers a warm welcome to all.

Food is served daily, times will vary depending on the time of year however regardless of when you visit you can be assured of a great plate of tasty food. Dishes are freshly prepared to order using local produce where possible, sourced from the magical larder that Scotland has to offer. For those wishing to bring their canine pals along, you can dine in the very dog-friendly bar area.

The well-stocked bar is open daily from 11:00 am. Here you can choose from a great range of draught and bottled beers and ciders. The bar also has a great spirit selection that includes numerous gins and malt whiskies. Wines are available by the glass or bottle, and there is a good selection of soft drinks too.

Bed and Breakfast accommodation is also available. Choose from 3 en-suite letting rooms and a self-contained apartment. All rooms can be configured for double or twin beds. The rooms are located on the first floor and are furnished to a very high standard, making The Seafield Arms a great base to relax and explore all that the local area has to offer.

There is a delightful beer garden where you can relax and unwind during the warmer months. Being a family-friendly establishment, The Seafield Arms has a selection of children’s activity toys and equipment that will keep even the most active of youngsters entertained in a safe environment.

Learn more about the Seafield Arms or call 44 1261 861209.

Inn at the Park

Inn at the Park is nestled in the salubrious Ferry Hill area of Aberdeen. The Inn at the Park is a quaint, family-run business with the added bonus of being close to Aberdeen City centre and on the north banks of the River Dee next to the beautiful Duthie park.

It is a perfect spot to visit; Whether you have been on a family day out, or playing sports in Duthie Park, or just happen to be in the mood for a nice pint, Inn at the Park is perfect.

If you are peckish, Inn at the Park has a wide-ranging menu with all the pub classics. The residence offers good prices with plush surroundings, and the added bonus of being a stone’s throw from the city centre.

Learn more about Inn at the Park or call 01224 385373.