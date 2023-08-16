The best bakes to bag from new Cookie Cult shop in Aberdeen

Since the Cookie Cult shop opened its doors last week, owner Amanda Charles and her tight-knit team have served hundreds of sweet treat lovers daily.

But I find when I visit somewhere new, I personally don’t have the slightest idea about what to order.

And when a queue of people are stood behind you anxiously waiting for you to come to a decision, well, the pressure can get to you.

This will have undoubtedly been the case for many stopping by the new St Swithin Street shop, given that streams of local food and drink fans have been stopping by like clockwork.

With so many tempting bakes in front of you, how does one decide?

I visited Amanda and her team earlier today to find out what you absolutely need to be getting your hands on above all else at Cookie Cult — unless you’re up for trying one of everything, that is…

Cookie Cult team have to ‘sling out cookies all day’ as bakes sell out in 30 minutes

There were roughly seven different options up for grabs when Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery and I arrived at 11am, including cookies, brookies and cookie dipping pots.

To my amazement, Amanda, from Kingswells, revealed one flavour in particular sold out within just 30 minutes of the store opening at 10am. That flavour was Biscoff.

A vegan option, the owner didn’t expect it to be among the most popular flavours, but has been delighted by the public’s response to it in the shop.

I couldn’t believe it either, especially with it being a Wednesday.

However, the team are all over it when one of their products sells out.

“We’re constantly baking during the day and keeping the counter topped up,” says Amanda. “We’ll have another batch ready in a few minutes.”

In terms of Amanda’s favourite flavour, it’s birthday cake for the win.

“I’m not a fan of nuts so they’re not an option,” she added.

“I’d have to go with birthday cake. It’s the most delicious one – it’s basically a cake inside a cake!”

What do the customers at the Cookie Cult shop in Aberdeen think is the best?

Customers were continuously flowing in and out of the shop. I overheard one on the phone to a friend, reading out what flavours were up for grabs that day.

Despite being a tad miffed about the sold out Biscoff option, she didn’t dwell on it and secured a Kinder Bueno number instead.

To the back of me, cousins Raquel Salazar and Kyla Moya were sat tucking into a few treats of their own.

The pair had visited for the first time over the weekend, but couldn’t wait to come back to get their Cookie Cult fix once again before heading back to Bolivia soon.

Raquel said: “We went for the red velvet and Kinder Bueno this time. It’s our first time trying the red velvet but it’s great.

“All the cookies have such a soft texture, we won’t get tired of eating them.”

Puppuccinos prove popular for pooches…

The puppuccinos at the new Cookie Cult shop have also gone down a hit.

Priced at £1, Teddy the shih-tzu appeared to be enjoying his as members of the team and shop-goers let out several “awww’s”.

This included 12-year-old Layla, eight-year-old Milly and Lottie, seven, who said hello to Teddy before heading outside to tuck into their own cookies.

Layla went for birthday cake, while Milly and Lottie chose Kinder Bueno.

Other options on offer included a Nutella cookie, a toffee crisp brookie and a Kinder bar brookie.

Cookies are priced at £3.80 each while the brookies cost £3.50. The cookie dipping pots are available for £4.

There is also a selection of coffees, teas and canned drinks.