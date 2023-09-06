Mini Edinburgh Castle made entirely from Walker’s Shortbread on display at Aberdeen Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mini Edinburgh Castle made entirely from Walker’s Shortbread on display at Aberdeen Airport

A Walker’s Shortbread pop-up experience will be at Aberdeen Airport for one month with a brand space featuring a structure of Edinburgh Castle made from shortbread.

By Shanay Taylor
Edinburgh Castle structure made from Walker's Shortbread.
Walkers shortbread have created a model of Edinburgh Castle made entirely of shortbread which is on display at Edinburgh Airport. Image: Walker's Shortbread/Lesley Martin 2023

A miniature Edinburgh Castle made entirely from shortbread has gone on display at Aberdeen Airport.

For the entire month, travellers in the airport will have the chance to taste the Walker’s famous shortbread.

The castle is made of 2,933 shortbread pieces and is constructed by renowned UK food artist, Prudence Staite.

Until the end of October this month, anyone in the airport will have the chance to sample Walker’s shortbread during peak times and help themselves to a free Walker’s postcard.

The area showcases Walker’s iconic tartan along with illustrations that merge Scottish landmarks with shortbread shapes.

Walker's Shortbread pop-up experience comes to Aberdeen.
The pop-up experience will be available until the end of October. Image: Walker’s Shortbread/Lesley Martin 2023.

It comes as a response to increasing demand from travel and tourism for heritage products such as shortbread, with sales of Walker’s Shortbread in airports rising by 150% in the past year.

The pop up experience has travelled to Aberdeen from its previous location at Edinburgh Airport.

Sarah Macaulay, head of marketing at Walker’s Shortbread, said: “After the success of our Edinburgh Airport brand experience, we’re thrilled to bring this pop-up experience to travellers at Aberdeen Airport this September.

“It is a very busy period at the airport as the city welcomes business executives attending the SPE Offshore Europe event – we’re sure our shortbread experience will delight them as they head home, with room in their suitcases for a delicious reminder of Scotland!”

