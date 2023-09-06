Mini Edinburgh Castle made entirely from Walker’s Shortbread on display at Aberdeen Airport

A miniature Edinburgh Castle made entirely from shortbread has gone on display at Aberdeen Airport.

For the entire month, travellers in the airport will have the chance to taste the Walker’s famous shortbread.

The castle is made of 2,933 shortbread pieces and is constructed by renowned UK food artist, Prudence Staite.

Until the end of October this month, anyone in the airport will have the chance to sample Walker’s shortbread during peak times and help themselves to a free Walker’s postcard.

The area showcases Walker’s iconic tartan along with illustrations that merge Scottish landmarks with shortbread shapes.

It comes as a response to increasing demand from travel and tourism for heritage products such as shortbread, with sales of Walker’s Shortbread in airports rising by 150% in the past year.

The pop up experience has travelled to Aberdeen from its previous location at Edinburgh Airport.

Sarah Macaulay, head of marketing at Walker’s Shortbread, said: “After the success of our Edinburgh Airport brand experience, we’re thrilled to bring this pop-up experience to travellers at Aberdeen Airport this September.

“It is a very busy period at the airport as the city welcomes business executives attending the SPE Offshore Europe event – we’re sure our shortbread experience will delight them as they head home, with room in their suitcases for a delicious reminder of Scotland!”