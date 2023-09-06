Kelso Ram Sales: Building on a strong customer base at Auchry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kelso Ram Sales: Building on a strong customer base at Auchry

Matthew Seed farms near Turriff and runs a beef and sheep enterprise including 180 pedigree ewes.

By Katrina Macarthur
Matthew Seed from Home Farm, Auchry, Cuminestown, will be heading to the Kelso Ram Sales with Texels and Bluefaced Leicesters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Matthew Seed from Home Farm, Auchry, Cuminestown, will be heading to the Kelso Ram Sales with Texels and Bluefaced Leicesters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire sheep producer Matthew Seed may be relatively new to pedigree sheep flocks than most but in just 13 years he has managed to build up a strong customer base for his Texel and Bluefaced Leicester tups.

Originally from North Yorkshire, the Seed family moved to the 200-acre Home Farm Auchry at Cuminestown near Turriff in 2004 and now farm 350 acres in total.

Along with his father Michael, partner Rachel and their young family, they run 80 Simmental cross cows bulled to the Charolais for producing store cattle for Thainstone and 530 breeding ewes.

The closed flock includes 100 pedigree Texels, 80 pedigree traditional Bluefaced Leicesters (BFL) and 350 cross-bred ewes which are mostly Texel cross BFL tupped to home-bred Texels.

The lambs are finished and sold live through Thainstone.

From the Auchry pedigree flocks, Matthew sells around 100 tups every year to returned and new customers, with last year’s 100 head averaging just over £1,100 across the board.

All 180 pedigree females are AI’d to lamb late February which helps for the management of lambs, allowing the family to calve and lamb the cross ewes in March.

Texels from Auchry have sold to £7,500 at Kelso Ram Sales Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Matthew also shears from May onwards, with 55,000 head shorn this year.

Kelso Ram Sales has become the main market for shearlings of both breeds but Matthew also sells ram lambs at Carlisle, Lanark, Thainstone and Huntly.

The BFL flock was introduced in 2010 after buying 30 Welsh bred Grugorer females from the Ingrams at Logie Durno.

Since then, Matthew has bred many rams between £2,000 and £3,000, with around 250 lambs born into the flock each year.

“We have worked with the BFL commercially for many years so we were keen to start breeding our own tups,” said Matthew, who is heading to Kelso next week with 14 Texels and 10 BFLs.

“They have the ability to be crossed to anything and are the backbone of what we do here. The ewes are easily managed too.”

Standout BFL sires used on the flock include the £3,500 Cassington D1, which bred many sons over £2,000 and West Bolton N2, bought at Kelso for £3,500 two years.

The premier sale at Carlisle has brought many successes in the show ring for Auchry, with the both the champion and reserve honours secured in the last six years.

Matthew also enjoys competing at the Turriff and Black Isle Shows each year, winning the top tickets on several occasions.

The breed’s Scottish National Progeny show was held at Turriff in 2017 where Matthew stood reserve with Auchry F16.

Matthew’s pen leader amongst the Bluefaced Leicesters which stood champion at Turriff Show. 

The Texel flock was founded in 2015 with the purchase of the entire Culterallers flock from Biggar after the family was looking for a terminal breed to complement the BFL females.

“Our aim in the Texels is to try and breed a medium size shearling with plenty flesh that will work well for the prime lamb job,” said Matthew. “Most of our shearlings for Kelso have been used as lambs at home, with the best two used to chase the pedigree ewes.”

Texel sires to work successfully on the Auchry flock include the jointly purchased 15,000gns Midcombe Fireball; a 2,200gns Boghouse ram; and Teiglum Bandana, which Matthew loaned from Sandy Lee.

Almost half of the ewes in the flock today go back to Bandana, while the Boghouse tup bred Matthew’s top price to date of £7,500 for a shearling sold to Esmor Evans, Maerdy.

Meanwhile, tup lambs have sold to 4,800gns at the Scottish National at Lanark.

“We also bought two Texel tups down at Builth Wells, one of which was the 5,000gns Canllefaes Your The One, which stood reserve champion and bred shearlings to £4,800,” said Matthew. “He was used for five seasons so more than paid his way.”

Of the AI sires used, the 23,000gns Peacehay Ya Belter and 10,000gns Loosebeare Chief have been breeding well at Auchry.

Many of this year’s Texel pen for Kelso are by 6,800gns Garngour Everton, which bred sons to 2,600gns twice last year.

“Attending Kelso Ram Sales is not only a great advert for what we produce but it’s a fantastic social event where we meet up with breeders from all over the UK,” said Matthew.

