Book your Christmas celebration: 5 Aberdeenshire restaurants for a festive feast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Book your Christmas celebration: 5 Aberdeenshire restaurants for a festive feast

Eat, drink and be merry across Aberdeenshire.

Presented by various businesses
Group of people with wine and santa hats laughing.
Ready for a merry tipple or festive feast?

Yes, it’s that time of the year already! The days and months and slipping by, so start planning your Christmas get-togethers and parties now. Here are five restaurants in Aberdeenshire that are perfect for a festive feast.

Top restaurants for your Christmas dinner in Aberdeen 2023

The Tolbooth Stonehaven

Scallops on plate
Enjoy delicious scallops at The Tolbooth.

Join family and friends this Christmas at The Tolbooth in Stonehaven.

Enjoy intimate fine dining serving fresh local seafood in beautiful historic surroundings.

Book your table online. The Christmas menu is available 1-23 December 2023.

Find out more about The Tolbooth Christmas menu. 

Koi Thai

Interior of Koi Thai restaurant serving a Christmas dinner in Aberdeen 2023.
Let your tastebuds transport you to Thailand this Christmas.

Experience the finest Thailand cuisine in the heart of Rosemount. The menu is authentic, freshly cooked and delicious.

Treat yourself this festive season and support local with a visit to Koi Thai.

Book at table at Koi Thai online.

Inn at the Park

Chicken Balmoral
Enjoy classic dishes like at Inn at the Park.

Enjoy Christmas at Inn at the Park!

This year there’s a fantastic Christmas menu for all guests combined with a wonderful selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, with a brilliant festive atmosphere.

Pop in to see the Inn at the Park team, warm up next to the fire, eat, drink and be merry! As Christmas comes only once a year, it’s important to enjoy it.

Merry Christmas from Inn at the Park! Book a table today.

The Chester Hotel

fish with festive background
Enjoy local seasonal ingredients at The Chester Hotel.

At The Chester Hotel this festive season, you can expect the essence of traditional Christmas with the ever-present Chester twist.

The Chester Hotel in Queen’s Road has brought together the finest, local seasonal ingredients to deliver its Festive Market Menu. The festive dining menu is available for lunch and dinner, from 30 November to 23 December in the restaurant. The hotel is also taking bookings for private dining for parties from six to 20 guests.

You’ll find all the Christmas classics, from smoked salmon elegantly paired with Blinis and capers to traditional turkey with all the trimmings. These firm favourites share the limelight with warming seasonal venison, beetroot and squash dishes.

The twist of Chester festive flair stretches to the divine desserts too, with favourites given a festive make over.

Celebrate with friends, family and colleagues against the backdrop of elegant, garlanded fireplaces and twinkling fairy lights.

Learn more about The Chester Hotel and make your booking today.

Da Vinci Restaurant

Pizza being cooked at Da Vinci Restaurant.
Enjoy authentic and freshly prepared Italian cuisine at Da Vinci Restaurant.

Are you looking for the perfect place for a gathering of people that love to have fun while eating delicious food and sipping Italian wine? Worry not: Da Vinci Restaurant is delighted to invite you to celebrate your Christmas party at Da Vinci.

Whether you’re organising a Christmas party for the office, a reunion with old colleagues or friends you haven’t seen in a while, or a gathering of family members, Da Vinci is the perfect place.

As well as authentic, freshly prepared Italian food, you can also enjoy great Italian surroundings. Dining in the beautiful restaurant is an experience itself, especially for Christmas!

Immerse yourself in the Italian culture at its finest. Sit in a beautiful dining room where you can be comforted by a warm and cosy atmosphere created by a stunning fireplace.

As per Italian tradition, the Da Vinci team is ready to welcome you for the most joyful, delicious and warmest meal of the whole year.

Reserve your spot at Da Vinci Restaurant this Christmas.

More from Food and Drink

Ready for a merry tipple or festive feast?
Visiting the Stonehaven open market this weekend? Here are 5 food and drink businesses…
P&J Food & Drink reporter, Karla Sinclair, with the Elgin Humble burger challenge in front of her
I took on Elgin's Humble Burger challenge: 30oz of burger patties, 1kg of chips…
Ready for a merry tipple or festive feast?
Hidden delights await at stylish rural venue in Turriff, The Kastille
Ready for a merry tipple or festive feast?
Drumsleed Meats: How cow-related injury kickstarted Howe o' the Mearns business
Ready for a merry tipple or festive feast?
North-east brewers dominate Scottish Beer Awards
Ready for a merry tipple or festive feast?
Was the opening of Greggs drive-thru in Westhill worth the wait?
Oodles van outside the new Oodles Aberdeen restaurant on Union Street.
Introducing Oodles Aberdeen: what to order at the first Scottish branch
Ready for a merry tipple or festive feast?
Popular Forres takeaway Speedy Pepper open for business in Elgin
Ready for a merry tipple or festive feast?
10 food and drink units I want to see open in new Aberdeen Market…
3
Fast food retailer German Doner Kebab due to open new Aberdeen store in the coming weeks.
German Doner Kebab begins work on new Union Street store
4