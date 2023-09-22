Book your Christmas celebration: 5 Aberdeenshire restaurants for a festive feast

Yes, it’s that time of the year already! The days and months and slipping by, so start planning your Christmas get-togethers and parties now. Here are five restaurants in Aberdeenshire that are perfect for a festive feast.

Top restaurants for your Christmas dinner in Aberdeen 2023

The Tolbooth Stonehaven

Join family and friends this Christmas at The Tolbooth in Stonehaven.

Enjoy intimate fine dining serving fresh local seafood in beautiful historic surroundings.

Book your table online. The Christmas menu is available 1-23 December 2023.

Find out more about The Tolbooth Christmas menu.

Koi Thai

Experience the finest Thailand cuisine in the heart of Rosemount. The menu is authentic, freshly cooked and delicious.

Treat yourself this festive season and support local with a visit to Koi Thai.

Book at table at Koi Thai online.

Inn at the Park

Enjoy Christmas at Inn at the Park!

This year there’s a fantastic Christmas menu for all guests combined with a wonderful selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, with a brilliant festive atmosphere.

Pop in to see the Inn at the Park team, warm up next to the fire, eat, drink and be merry! As Christmas comes only once a year, it’s important to enjoy it.

Merry Christmas from Inn at the Park! Book a table today.

The Chester Hotel

At The Chester Hotel this festive season, you can expect the essence of traditional Christmas with the ever-present Chester twist.

The Chester Hotel in Queen’s Road has brought together the finest, local seasonal ingredients to deliver its Festive Market Menu. The festive dining menu is available for lunch and dinner, from 30 November to 23 December in the restaurant. The hotel is also taking bookings for private dining for parties from six to 20 guests.

You’ll find all the Christmas classics, from smoked salmon elegantly paired with Blinis and capers to traditional turkey with all the trimmings. These firm favourites share the limelight with warming seasonal venison, beetroot and squash dishes.

The twist of Chester festive flair stretches to the divine desserts too, with favourites given a festive make over.

Celebrate with friends, family and colleagues against the backdrop of elegant, garlanded fireplaces and twinkling fairy lights.

Learn more about The Chester Hotel and make your booking today.

Da Vinci Restaurant

Are you looking for the perfect place for a gathering of people that love to have fun while eating delicious food and sipping Italian wine? Worry not: Da Vinci Restaurant is delighted to invite you to celebrate your Christmas party at Da Vinci.

Whether you’re organising a Christmas party for the office, a reunion with old colleagues or friends you haven’t seen in a while, or a gathering of family members, Da Vinci is the perfect place.

As well as authentic, freshly prepared Italian food, you can also enjoy great Italian surroundings. Dining in the beautiful restaurant is an experience itself, especially for Christmas!

Immerse yourself in the Italian culture at its finest. Sit in a beautiful dining room where you can be comforted by a warm and cosy atmosphere created by a stunning fireplace.

As per Italian tradition, the Da Vinci team is ready to welcome you for the most joyful, delicious and warmest meal of the whole year.

Reserve your spot at Da Vinci Restaurant this Christmas.