Uncle Bob’s Bar – the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn’s community

Uncle Bob’s Bar in Nairn has been at the heart of the community for more than 55 years.

Despite starting out under a different name, The Stafford Bar, bar manager Jennifer (Jen) Duffus revealed that not all too much has changed.

“I would describe Uncle Bob’s Bar as a proper wee pub that holds a lot of the same character it has for years,” Jen said.

“I genuinely believe this bar has stood the test of time as it’s always been kept much as such the same.

“It’s always had the best staff behind the bar and has a lovely community feel about it. Everyone has each other’s backs and looks out for one another. It’s just a great place.”

Bob Lean

The name of the bar, which boasts a capacity of 60, comes from former owner Bob Lean – AKA uncle Bob. And it all stemmed from a joke among customers.

Jen, who has worked in hospitality since the age of 18, went on to say: “I’ve been told after Bob bought the bar (in the 90s) on a busy night all you heard was ‘uncle Bob!’

“Someone made a joke he should change the name of the bar to Uncle Bob’s, and the rest is history!

“See Bob came from a big family of farmers, so he had a few nieces and nephews, to say the least. If you come into the bar for a dram, you usually hear a wonderful story about him.”

Bob sadly passed away more than a decade ago. However, thanks to the team at his former bar, “his memory lives on”.

A family

The team at Uncle Bob’s Bar comprises just four people – five including cleaner Elizabeth – and they take great pride in its offering.

It plays live sports and hosts events and live music on occasion.

Customers can expect a range of flavoured gins, vodkas, and malts made locally as well as further afield.

“We offer value for money too,” added Jen. “We are the only place in Nairn where you can have three pints and two games of pool for £10.

“The bar also provides freshly-made cocktails with a changing menu to offer new creations plus a wide range of wines from Nairn wine bar, shop, and deli One One Two, so there really is something for everyone.

“It [Uncle Bob’s Bar] is filled with lots of different personalities. And anyone that comes through the door is always welcomed in like a new addition to the family.”

Uncle Bob’s, currently owned by Alan Milton, is the only bar in Nairn open daily from noon.

‘Here’s to the future’

Jen has been a waitress, barmaid, and shot girl in several venues in Nairn, Inverness, and Fraserburgh.

However, she also completed a hairdressing apprenticeship at the age of 18 and studied beauty therapy in college.

Jen said: “I always kept in with bar work while pursuing my career in hairdressing.

“But since having my son in January 2021 I struggled with the long days away from him and decided going full-time managing Uncle Bob’s Bar would work better for my family as I could put more hours in at night.

“It’s honestly the best decision I have ever made, that wee bar has a special place in my heart.”

The manager admitted it was challenging for the team during the pandemic, but feels overjoyed about where the bar is today.

“We made it through though and I think it’s something to be proud of for sure,” Jen went on to say.

“We generally kept our pricing the same through Covid and just opened when we could outside of lockdown.

“This is the first time I’ve managed anywhere. I had lots to learn and a few hurdles to overcome but it’s been the best experience. I’ve made friends for life.

“From our new pool team to running charity fundraisers and finding new music talent to bring to Nairn, the whole thing has been a blast, and we’re just getting started!

“Here’s to the future at Uncle Bob’s Bar.”