Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Provenance Festival: Here are some of the food and drink events running this week…

Join a line-up of food and drink producers from across the region during the 2023 festival, which runs until Sunday (October 8).

A dish from Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, which is hosting events as part of the Provenance Festival.
Tarragon by Graham Mitchell is hosting events as part of the Provenance Festival. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

We’re roughly halfway through the latest installment of the Provenance Festival – and this week’s programme is looking jam packed with lots of exciting food and drink events.

The 10-day festival – which started last Friday (September 29) and ends this Sunday (October 8) – gives you unique opportunities to get behind the scenes and hear first-hand the stories behind our region’s food and drink from the people who make it.

From drinks tastings to markets and tours, here are some examples of what you can book during the Provenance Festival this week…

Milton Brasserie – Taste of Aberdeenshire

Milton Brasserie will be hosting its Taste of Aberdeenshire event every day until this Sunday (October 8) – as part of the Provenance Festival.

Essentially, the offering will include daily specials of traditional dishes — from Cullen skink and smoked haddock fish cakes to stovies.

Milton Brasserie dishes
Milton Brasserie dishes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Expect teas, coffees and breakfasts from 9.30am, while lunch is served from noon to 3pm.

To book, email e-reservations@miltonbrasserie.com or phone 01330 844566.

Address: Milton of Crathes, Banchory, Aberdeenshire AB31 5QH

House of Botanicals – The Art of the Aperitivo

The Art of the Aperitivo session with House of Botanicals will celebrate the Italian tradition of enjoying delicious drinks and light bites with friends and family.

Taking place from 4pm to 6pm tomorrow (October 4) to Saturday (October 7), the team will demonstrate why its portfolio of botanical spirits are crucial parts of the culture.

Three glasses of Gin with citrus peels flavouring them
Porters Classic Gin, Esker Gin and House of Botanicals Classic Gin. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Tickets cost £60.

Address: Arch 4, Palmerston Road, Aberdeen AB11 5RE

Castleton Farm – Berries Picking and Walking Tour

This Saturday (October 7) at 2pm, you can experience a walking tour at Castleton Farm, and discover how the business grows and packs its berries.

Not only that, but you’ll also get the chance to pick some of your very own blueberries before enjoying some homemade grub at the café.

Castleton Farm strawberries
Castleton Farm strawberries. Image: Supplied by Castleton Farm

Phone 01561 321155 to book a spot.

Address: Castleton Farm, Fordoun, Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire AB30 1JX

BrewDog – Brewery Tour

Up for a look behind the scenes at one of the world’s largest independent breweries? Well, the BrewDog Brewery Tour will be right up your street.

Taste amazing beer and get up close with the brand’s real working brewhouse that supplies beer all over the world, among other things.

A selection of Brewdog beers: Lost lager, Hazy Jane, Punk IPA, Elvis Juice and Planet Pale Ale
BrewDog tour anyone? Image: Supplied by BrewDog

The tour, which lasts roughly 90 minutes, is only available for those 18 and over.

Visit the website for more information on tour dates and times.

Address: Balmacassie Industrial Estate, Ellon, Aberdeenshire AB41 8BX

The Esslemont – An Evening with Argentinian Wine Producer, Jorge Grotta

Join the team at The Esslemont tomorrow (October 4) from 7pm for a four-course dinner with paired wines hosted by Argentinian winemaker, Jorge Grotta.

A table for 6 at The Esslemont in Aberdeen., which will be hosting one of the Provenance Festival events.
Inside The Esslemont. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The evening dinner includes Sheridan’s venison meatballs, braised shin of Scottish beef from McWilliams butcher and smoked salmon from John Ross, a local smoke house in Torry.

Address: 38 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BD

Eat on the Green – Secret Kitchen Garden Market and The Kilted Chef Supper Club

Aberdeenshire’s larder will be celebrated at Eat on The Green from 4pm to 7pm tomorrow (October 4) and Thursday (October 5).

Entry is free and a wide variety of local businesses will be showcasing their produce, which you can browse and buy within the venue’s outdoor marquee.

A selection of dishes from Eat on the Green with a jar of Aberdeenshire Honey and a bottle of The Famous Grouse
Eat on the Green is hosting several events during the Provenance Festival. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And why not extend your stay by attending the Provenance Festival Supper Club from 6pm to 9.30pm, too?

Craig Wilson – also known as The Kilted Chef – will prepare a delicious four-course menu for £45 per person.

Address: Udny Green, Ellon, Aberdeenshire AB41 7RS

Inverurie Whisky Shop – Foghouse Gin Experience

Another event taking place tomorrow (October 4) at 6pm is being held at the Inverurie Whisky Shop.

The multi-award-winning Foghouse Gin will be showcased and you’ll have the chance to meet owner Mike Stuart, who also founded Foghouse Spirits in 2020.

A bottle of Foghouse Gin with some olives next to it
Inverurie Whisky Shop is hosting a Foghouse Gin Experience. Image: Supplied by Foghouse Spirits

Discover the journey to creation and the inspiration behind the bottle and try it out, among other things, for yourself.

Address: Burn Lane, Burnside, Inverurie AB51 4UZ

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell – Tarragon Turns One

Whether you’ve already visited Tarragon in Rosemount or are yet to, I’d highly recommend considering this event

To celebrate the restaurant’s first birthday, it is offering its original menu from opening – featuring the very best of the north-east – from tomorrow (October 4) to Sunday (October 8).

The parma wrapped chicken ballotine
The parma wrapped chicken ballotine, pictured, will feature on the menu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Address: 137 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen AB25 2YH

Common Sense – The Terrace Market

This is an independent market – running from 2pm to 4pm this Sunday (October 8) – to give crafters from the north-east the opportunity to showcase their work.

It will have food and drinks products as well as crafted jewellery and other items.

Customers enjoying warm beverages inside Common Sense, which will be hosting one of the Provenance Festival events
Inside Common Sense. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

And Common Sense will be offering its usual range of coffee, tea, hot chocolate, beer and wine, along with homemade scones, brownies, cakes, soup, paninis and scones.

Address: Union Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1DF

There are more than 20 other events available to browse on the Provenance Festival website.

They range from farm tours and fly fishing to gin tasting masterclasses and steak nights.

