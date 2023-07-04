G McWilliam Aberdeen expands by opening new butcher shop and deli in the city

Quality catering butcher G McWilliam Aberdeen has expanded by opening a new shop and deli in front of its already existing premises in the city.

Located on 37 St Clement Street, the exciting expansion will bring a further five new jobs to the company which was taken over by Charles McHardy Butchers in April 2022.

Robert Clark, owner of Charles McHardy Butchers, says it was always his intention to grow the firm by launching a shop and deli.

The grand opening of the new space took place yesterday and former managing director of G McWilliams, Mike Lawrie, was in attendance.

The shop and deli will be open from 7am to 3pm Monday to Saturday.

‘A natural progression’

G McWilliam Aberdeen has continued to run as a separate entity to Charles McHardy Butchers, despite being under the same ownership.

The shop and deli will offer different products to those sold in Robert’s venues located in Stonehaven, Laurencekirk and Bridge of Don.

G McWilliam Aberdeen deals with catering, providing quality meats for schools, hospitals, care homes, restaurants and hotels delivering from Edinburgh to Elgin.

Robert says: “We took over on Friday, April 8 last year with the plans to expand by opening a butcher shop and deli out the front of the existing McWilliams building.

“We felt this was a natural progression for the business and that we could provide the same high-quality meats to the public that were currently only accessible to catering.”

The growth of G McWilliam Aberdeen

The number of G McWilliam Aberdeen staff has grown from 28 to 52 members in the past 15 months alone. This will soon reach 57 due to the new shop and deli.

In terms of its offering, this will include fresh meat and vegetables, frozen produce, cooked meats, cheeses, dried goods and condiments.

There will also be a selection of delicious hot food alongside a large selection of drinks and snacks.

“We are very proud of the progression we have made so far but it would not be possible without the hard work and determination of our staff,” Robert added.

He went on to say: “We were honoured for Mike [Lawrie] to join us for the launch event.

“He is finally hanging up his boots for retirement after more than 50 years of experience in the sector and we are grateful he took the time to join us.

“We are always looking for more ways to improve and expand our business, so we are certain there will updates in the future.”