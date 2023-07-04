G McWilliam Aberdeen expands by opening new butcher shop and deli in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
G McWilliam Aberdeen expands by opening new butcher shop and deli in the city

The new space offers everything from stir fries to traditional roasting joints.

By Karla Sinclair
Robert Clark, left, and former G McWilliam Aberdeen managing director Mike Lawrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Robert Clark, left, and former G McWilliam Aberdeen managing director Mike Lawrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Quality catering butcher G McWilliam Aberdeen has expanded by opening a new shop and deli in front of its already existing premises in the city.

Located on 37 St Clement Street, the exciting expansion will bring a further five new jobs to the company which was taken over by Charles McHardy Butchers in April 2022.

Robert Clark, owner of Charles McHardy Butchers, says it was always his intention to grow the firm by launching a shop and deli.

Condiments, fresh vegetables and frozen produce are among the offering. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The grand opening of the new space took place yesterday and former managing director of G McWilliams, Mike Lawrie, was in attendance.

The shop and deli will be open from 7am to 3pm Monday to Saturday.

‘A natural progression’

G McWilliam Aberdeen has continued to run as a separate entity to Charles McHardy Butchers, despite being under the same ownership.

The shop and deli will offer different products to those sold in Robert’s venues located in Stonehaven, Laurencekirk and Bridge of Don.

From left, Robert Clark, Mike Lawrie and Ricky Clark outside the G McWilliam Aberdeen building. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

G McWilliam Aberdeen deals with catering, providing quality meats for schools, hospitals, care homes, restaurants and hotels delivering from Edinburgh to Elgin.

Robert says: “We took over on Friday, April 8 last year with the plans to expand by opening a butcher shop and deli out the front of the existing McWilliams building.

There is something for everything in the new shop and deli. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We felt this was a natural progression for the business and that we could provide the same high-quality meats to the public that were currently only accessible to catering.”

The growth of G McWilliam Aberdeen

The number of G McWilliam Aberdeen staff has grown from 28 to 52 members in the past 15 months alone. This will soon reach 57 due to the new shop and deli.

In terms of its offering, this will include fresh meat and vegetables, frozen produce, cooked meats, cheeses, dried goods and condiments.

Robert Clark, the owner of Charles McHardy Butchers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There will also be a selection of delicious hot food alongside a large selection of drinks and snacks.

“We are very proud of the progression we have made so far but it would not be possible without the hard work and determination of our staff,” Robert added.

He went on to say: “We were honoured for Mike [Lawrie] to join us for the launch event.

The meat counter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“He is finally hanging up his boots for retirement after more than 50 years of experience in the sector and we are grateful he took the time to join us.

“We are always looking for more ways to improve and expand our business, so we are certain there will updates in the future.”

