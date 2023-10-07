It’s back! All you need to know about return of Moktoberfest in Elgin after 5-year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

It’s back! All you need to know about return of Moktoberfest in Elgin after 5-year break

Expect lots of breweries, stacks of sausages and plenty live music.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Elgin Town Hall full with Scottish and German flags hanging from balcony.
Elgin Town Hall is expected to be packed for two days. Image: Moktoberfest.

After a five-year break, Moray’s biggest beer festival Moktoberfest is poised to start pouring drinks again at Elgin Town Hall.

The collaboration between local breweries for a two-day extravaganza was previously a fixture on the events calendar.

Now, after a break, it is returning with its mix of drinks, live music and sausages. All you need to do is bring the lederhosen!

What can you expect at Moktoberfest?

This year’s Moktoberfest is being held at Elgin Town Hall on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14.

Doors open at 5pm on the Friday and 12noon on the Saturday and everyone needs to drink up by 11pm on both days.

It was last held in 2018 with it taking a one-year hiatus in 2019 before the Covid pandemic hit the following year.

Elgin Town Hall was fully booked in 2022 meaning Moray Oktoberfest had to wait until this year to return.

Spey Valley Brewery founder David MacDonald and colleague Wimpie Bratt. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Chairman David MacDonald, founder of Spey Valley Brewery, said: “It had been very successful but in 2019 we all just ended up very busy so took a break from it, fully intending to come back the following year.

“Obviously that wasn’t possible but we hope it’s going to stay now on an annual or biennial basis.”

Money raised from the event will be donated to Rotary clubs to distribute to local charities.

What beer will be on sale at Elgin Town Hall?

Previous Moktoberfests at Elgin Town Hall have up to 50 casks of beer on sale over the two days from breweries across the north of Scotland and further afield.

The event traditionally features Moray brewers collaborating on a special one-off beer for the event.

And this year is no different with Spey Valley Brewery and Windswept teaming up to create The Hunt for Red Moktober.

It will be red in colour, obviously, with lager and real ale characteristics and will only be available at the beer festival.

Dog holding label saying Hunt for Red Moktober in mouth with bar behind.
Jacko gets an early taste for The Hunt for Red Moktober. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Here’s the full list of breweries that will have beers for sale.

  • Spey Valley Brewery
  • Windswept
  • Six Degrees North
  • Fierce
  • Dog Falls
  • Black Isle Brewery
  • Cairngorm Brewery
  • Uilebheist Distillery
  • Orkney Brewery
  • Swannay Brewery
  • Broughton Brewery
  • Alechemy Brewing
  • Bellfield Brewery
  • Newbarns Brewery
  • Campervan Brewery
  • Pilot
  • Timmermans Beers
  • Thistly Cross Cider
Person in black t-shirt with one hand in the air looking out over Elgin Town Hall floor.
There will be 12 acts taking to the stage with live music. Image: Moktoberfest

What can I get to eat at Moktoberfest?

Being a German-inspired beer festival, you can expect plenty of sausages expertly prepared by cooks from RAF Lossiemouth who are volunteering their time for the event.

Two breweries and a bar have each teamed up with local butchers for special recipes for the weekend.

  • Spey Valley Brewery: Lorne sausage with barrel-aged stout from Jamieson Butchers in Fochabers.
  • Windswept: Chilli beer with sausages from Macleman butchers in Lossiemouth.
  • Against the Grain: Sausages from Dawson butchers in Elgin with Belgian beer.

There will also traditional bratwurst for sale as well as other snacks.

Brewer crouching down with green and yellow casks on ground on side.
Brewers at Spey Valley Brewery preparing The Hunt for Red Moktober. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How much are Moktoberfest tickets and where can I get them?

Tickets cost £25 and include £10 of beer tokens. As you might expect, they are only available to over 18s.

Tickets can be bought on the door or online in advance from the Elgin Town Hall website.

Other beer festivals coming up in Moray

If you’re not able to make Moktoberfest in Elgin, then there are two other beer festivals just around the corner in the area.

Forres Town Hall is holding its own Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 21 with live music from Stein Brass and Forres Pipe Band and beer from Windswept.

Spey Valley Brewery will also be at an event the same day in Craigellachie Village Hall for an event to support the village’s football club with live music and pizza.

